Trending

Vos continues winning streak in Lille

World champion out-sprints Cant

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:37:41
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:00:01
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:00:38
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:00:57
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:01:37
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:44
7Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:55
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:16
9Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:02:24
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:34
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:03:07
12Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:19
13Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:50
14Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:03:58
15Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:04:04
16Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:04:25
17Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:11
18Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:05:25
19Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:30
20Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:05:46
21Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:05:55
22Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:06:00
23Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:06:06
24Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW0:07:02
25Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
26Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
27Caren Commissaris (Bel)
28Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Pol)
29Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling
30Keshia Verbeeck (Bel)
31Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
32Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
33Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
34Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
35Maaike Lanssens (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews