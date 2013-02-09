Vos continues winning streak in Lille
World champion out-sprints Cant
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:37:41
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:01
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:00:57
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|9
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|0:02:24
|10
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:34
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:03:07
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:19
|13
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|14
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:03:58
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:04:04
|16
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:04:25
|17
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|18
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:05:25
|19
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:05:30
|20
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:05:46
|21
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:05:55
|22
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:06:00
|23
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:06:06
|24
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|0:07:02
|25
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|26
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|27
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|28
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Pol)
|29
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling
|30
|Keshia Verbeeck (Bel)
|31
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
|32
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|33
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|34
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|35
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
