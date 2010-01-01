Image 1 of 11 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 11 Sven Nys took over the GvA Trophy lead with the win in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 11 Nys was happy to win his self-named race, the GP Sven Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 11 Sven Nys posts his victory salute in his home town. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 11 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) had to work for his ninth win in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 11 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 11 Albert is chased by Rabobank's Gerben de Knegt. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 11 Stybar rode with a 'never say die' attitude. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 11 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wasn't so happy with the course in Baal. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 11 Nys puts the pressure on Stybar through the mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 11 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) is familiar with his home course. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys won a hard fought sixth round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy on New Year's Day at his home race in Baal, Belgium.

The Belgian champion held off Zdenek Stybar after a great last lap battle on home soil, winning his race a ninth time.

World champion Niels Albert struggled on the demanding muddy course but limited damages by finishing third. Nevertheless Albert lost the leader's position in the series, and now trails Nys by three points. Stybar follows at ten points behind Nys with two rounds left to race in February.

The start of the race was marred by a crash in front of the peloton after the first corner. It ruined the chances of Radomir Simunek, Martin Zlamalik and Kevin Pauwels, but all the other big guns escaped the crash.

Stybar created the selection during the second lap, leaving world champion Albert behind and leading the race together with home town favourite Nys. The duo cooperated well and distanced Albert.

During the penultimate lap Nys dropped Stybar but a stumble on the stairs allowed the Czech to return. Nys left Stybar behind again early on during the last lap while plowing through the mud. The Czech champion didn't give up and halfway through the lap, at the second ascent of the local climb and the following dangerously twisting drop, Stybar bridged back up to a struggling Nys.

Once back together it was Stybar's time to make a mistake, offering the Belgian champion a couple of seconds which was enough for the victory.

"I've won here more easily in the past. Everbody's at the end of its cycle. We had two days to recover after Loenhout but that wasn't enough. I feel like I've ridden a stage race, everything hurts," Nys said to Sporza.

Despite designing the course himself and being one of the strongest riders, Nys struggled at the end and made a lot of mistakes. "The course is adding value to 'cross but for the riders it's a nightmare. I'm happy that I could offer thousands of my fellow citizens a great day," Nys said.

Runner-up Stybar had mixed feelings about the race in Baal. "I had great legs today but in the last lap I was at my limit. It's not easy to battle against Nys on such a swampy course.

"I made a mistake during the last lap and he was gone. At the climb I thought that I had him but then I was blinded by the sun and made another mistake, again offering him ten meters," Stybar said.

While Stybar was able to push Nys to the limit, world champion Albert didn't stand a chance. "I started with the intension to win but from the second lap on I realized that it wasn't possible; it became a third place. The three points gap with Nys is nothing. Nothing is lost but now it's all about the championships," Albert said, referring to the fact that the next round of the GvA Trophy is held in February.

Full results 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 1:42:44 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:46 4 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:57 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:17 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 0:01:33 7 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team 0:02:16 8 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus 0:02:22 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:02:45 10 Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team 0:02:55 11 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:03:13 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:34 13 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:28 14 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 0:04:37 15 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 16 Ben Berden (Bel) 0:05:45 17 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 0:05:54 18 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 0:06:01 19 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Baboco Continental Team 0:06:23 20 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 0:06:38 21 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 0:06:48 22 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof 0:06:59 23 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel 0:07:12 24 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 0:07:17 25 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:08:05 26 Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 27 Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Projob Cycling Team -2 laps 28 Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus -3 laps 29 Brian Matter (USA) -4 laps 30 David Boucher (Fra) 31 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) -5 laps 32 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 33 Naranbat Ariunbold (Mgl) 34 Boldbaatar (Mgl) -6 laps 35 Gareth Whitall (GBr)

Intermediate Sprint 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 2 3 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 1

GvA Trophy standings after six rounds 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 143 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 140 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 133 4 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 88 5 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 87 6 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 85 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 73 8 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 72 9 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 55 10 Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus 51 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 41 12 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 32 13 Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team 14 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux 31 pts 15 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 30 16 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 27 17 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 26 18 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 23 19 Ben Berden (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 20 20 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 16 21 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus 15 22 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 14 23 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 24 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 11 pts 25 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 10 26 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 7 27 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV 28 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI 4 pts 29 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 30 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 31 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team 1 32 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 33 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof