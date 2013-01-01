Image 1 of 37 Kevin Pauwels wins the GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 37 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 37 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 37 Sven Vanthourenhout was left to debut the Crelan colours without Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 37 Thijs Al (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 37 Vantornout and Albert before the start in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 37 Radomir Simunek in his new Kwadro-Stannah kit in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 37 Kevin Pauwels won the GP Sven Nys in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 37 Marcel Miesen will have some mud stains to get out of his kit after the race in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 37 Landbouwkrediet became Crelan on January 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 37 Niels Albert eked out a third place after an ill-timed flat tyre (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 37 Klaas Vantornout finished fifth after leading the race early on (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma Quickstep) had a better day in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 37 Niels Albert remained leader of the bpost Bank Trofee (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 37 The sunweb managers were happy with the team's results in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 37 Sunweb rolled out its new co-title sponsor Napoleon Games in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 37 The podium for the GP Sven Nys: Stybar, Pauwels and Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 37 Klaas Vantornout in the mud of Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 37 Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan) finished a distant 21st in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 37 The elite men's start in Baal took off without Sven Nys, who suffered from bronchitis (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 37 Davy Commeyne debuted the new Accent.Jobs-Wanty kit in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 37 Zdenek Stybar powers through the mud in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 37 Arnaud Grand (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 37 Klaas Vantornout gets ready in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 37 Stef Boden in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 37 Marcel Miesen carried his fair share of the Baal mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 37 Jonathan Page enjoyed one of his best results of the season in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 37 Radomir Simunek in the GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 37 Kevin Cant in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 37 Niels Alberrt (BKCP Powerplus) in Baall (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 37 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 37 Kevin Pauwels before the start of the GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 37 Mariusz Gil (Kwadro-Stannah) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 37 Arnaud Grand in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 37 Aurelien Duval in the GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 37 Kenneth van Compernolle (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 37 Stybar, Pauwels and Vantornout had the fastest laps in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be)

There was no Sven Nys (Crelan) in his new team kit in the GP Sven Nys on New Year's Day in Baal, Belgium. The sixth round in the Bpost Bank Trofee series was confronted with the absence of the popular home rider due to illness. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb – Napoleon Games) didn't mind and gratefully grabbed the flowers on a muddy Tuesday afternoon at the Balenberg in Baal. Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) has finished as runner-up five times in Baal but he once again had to settle for second place in 2013. Pauwels pleased his new co-sponsor Napoleon Games with a nice win at the start of the new year.

"That makes it extra nice. First I followed Stybar but then I rode away without even wanting to start a solo. It was early but I'm going better every time on these demanding courses," Pauwels said to Sporza.

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) controlled the damage by finishing third despite a ill-timed flat tyre. "This race remains my unlucky race. The first two laps were bad but from there I got going. Then I punctured right after the pit and my race was over. Too bad because I felt like I could bridge back up to the front. I was keen on trying to win here but when you're thrown backwards due to bad luck...I lost my morale," Albert said.

The world champion comfortably remains overall leader in the Bpost Bank Trofee series. He leads Pauwels by 3:53 in the general classification. Absent man Nys tumbled down the classification to seventh place at 10:10 from Albert. "It's a big gap knowing that there's two fast races coming up."

Pauwels' teammate Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb – Napoleon Games) claimed his part of the attention by leading the first two laps of the race. Vantornout gathered no more than 12 seconds on a large group of riders where Albert needed some time to recover from a bad start. By the third of seven laps Stybar powered forward on the muddy course around the Balenberg. At first Stybar's move was marked by Pauwels, Albert and Vantornout but half a lap later only Pauwels was capable of keeping up with the Czech rider. Early on in the fourth lap Pauwels took over command from Stybar and the latter had to bow his head for the superiority of the Belgian.

"Kevin was the strongest man today although I was enjoying the best day of my cyclo-cross campaign. I decided to ride in front at my own pace but I made too many mistakes to win. Even without mistakes I would not have won," Stybar said.

Pauwels dealt best with the tough muddy conditions and every lap he took about twenty seconds on chaser Stybar. At the finish Pauwels had a gap of more than a minute on Stybar. Albert was third at short distance. Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) was best of the second chasing group ahead of Vantornout and Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink – Leontien.nl). Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) won the fight for seventh place, powering forward in the last lap and finishing ahead of Bart Aernouts (AA Drink – Leontien.nl) and a strong Jonathan Page. The American rider held off Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) who showed off his new team kit.

The last two rounds of the Bpost Bank Trofee series are held on February 9 and 24 in Lille and Oostmalle.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 1:01:00 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:09 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:20 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:29 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:01:35 6 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:44 7 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:24 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:02:28 9 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:02:35 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:42 11 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:44 12 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:59 13 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:12 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:32 15 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:03:43 16 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:49 17 Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:04:03 18 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:11 19 Patrick Gaudy 0:04:57 20 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL 0:05:05 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-KDL 0:06:07 22 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty 0:06:25 23 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:06:33 24 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:06:40 25 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 0:07:07 26 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 0:08:07 27 (-1 lap) Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 28 (-2 laps) Bart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan-KDL 29 (-4 laps) Wouter Been (Ned) DNF Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games DNF Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco DNF Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept DNF Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea DNF Gareth Whittall DNF Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus DNS Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-KDL DNS Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNS Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus DNS Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-KDL

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 15 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 5

Fast lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:08:32 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:32 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:08:34

Standings after six races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 5:51:41 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:03:53 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:06:18 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:07:46 5 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:09:08 6 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:10:09 7 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-KDL 0:10:11 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:12:39 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:37 10 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:15:52 11 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:17:57 12 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:18:50 13 Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:19:42 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:43 15 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:20:30 16 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:21:07 17 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:21:09 18 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:22:30 19 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:22:31 20 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:22:45 21 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL 0:22:54 22 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:24:11 23 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-KDL 0:24:41 24 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:25:12 25 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:25:15 26 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:25:30 27 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:26:13 28 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 0:26:20 29 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 0:26:26 30 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:26:36 31 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:26:40 32 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:27:20 33 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:27:29 34 Romain Lejeune (Fra) 0:27:31 35 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-KDL 0:27:49 36 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:27:58 37 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:28:09 38 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:28:34 39 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 0:29:11 40 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:29:13