Van den Brand cruises to Baal victory
Cant, Harris climb onto podium
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:44:40
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|0:00:17
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|0:00:54
|5
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra)
|0:02:23
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|9
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:04:18
|12
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:04:35
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:05:22
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:06:36
|16
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:07:12
|17
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:07:34
|18
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|19
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:10:50
|20 (-2 laps)
|Suzi Godart (Lux)
|21 (-3 laps)
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|80
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|74
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|72
|4
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|61
|5
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|57
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|56
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|50
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|41
|9
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|39
|pts
|11
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|32
|12
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|30
|13
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra)
|27
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|24
|15
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|16
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|17
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|18
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|20
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|13
|pts
|21
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|22
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|12
|pts
|23
|Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)
|24
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|11
|pts
|25
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|10
|26
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|9
|27
|Monique van de Ree (Ned)
|28
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|6
|pts
|29
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|30
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|5
|pts
|31
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|32
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|33
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|34
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|2
|35
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy