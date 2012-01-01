Trending

Van den Brand cruises to Baal victory

Cant, Harris climb onto podium

Image 1 of 5

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) holds the GVA Trofee lead after her win in Baal

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) holds the GVA Trofee lead after her win in Baal
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 5

Sanne Cant waves to the crowd

Sanne Cant waves to the crowd
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 5

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) celebrates her win in Baal

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) celebrates her win in Baal
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

The women's podium at the GP Sven Nys: Sanne Cant, Daphny Van den Brand and Nikki Harris.

The women's podium at the GP Sven Nys: Sanne Cant, Daphny Van den Brand and Nikki Harris.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 5

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) soloes to victory in Baal

Daphny Van den Brand (AA Drink) soloes to victory in Baal
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:44:40
2Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:00:17
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:25
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash0:00:54
5Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:04
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:01:36
7Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra)0:02:23
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:27
9Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:03:08
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:07
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:04:18
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:35
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:05:22
14Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
15Githa Michiels (Bel)0:06:36
16Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:07:12
17Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:07:34
18Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:08:19
19Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:10:50
20 (-2 laps)Suzi Godart (Lux)
21 (-3 laps)Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)

GVA Trofee standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl80pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team74
3Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie72
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team61
5Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team57
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash56
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit50
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team41
9Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team39pts
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren32
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned)30
13Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra)27
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash24
15Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
16Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
18Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team17pts
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
20Githa Michiels (Bel)13pts
21Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
22Lana Verberne (Ned)12pts
23Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)
24Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project11pts
25Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)10
26Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R9
27Monique van de Ree (Ned)
28Iris Ockeloen (Ned)6pts
29Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
30Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)5pts
31Ilona Meter (Ned)
32Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
33Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team3pts
34Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant2
35Suzie Godart (Lux)1

