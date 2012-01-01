Trending

Nys wins ahead of Pauwels, Wellens & Stybar

Page secures a top ten place for USA

Image 1 of 17

A dapper Zdenek Stybar in Baal

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 17

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was pleased with a podium finish

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 17

Kevin Pauwels rolled in for second.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 17

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins his eponymous race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 17

The mud of Baal favoured Sven Nys, who sported a new and greener Landbouwkrediet kit

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 17

Belgian champion Niels Albert could only manage sixth

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 17

Sven Nys pummels his home turf en route to victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 17

Zdenek Stybar trotted out his new Specialized 'cross bike in pink.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 17

Kevin Pauwels chases ahead of teammate Klaas Vantornout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 17

Jonathan Page's form has been on the rise, and he took 10th in Baal

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 17

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) chasing in the muck

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 17

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 17

Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 17

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) gets his world champion's kit dirty in Baal

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 17

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) shows off his new Specialized bike in Baal

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 17

The GP Sven Nys podium, topped by Kevin Pauwels, Nys himself and Bart Wellens.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) beat all his main rivals in a muddy edition of the GP Sven Nys, in his hometown Baal. In his new light-green kit Nys ploughed away from his last rival Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) in the second of seven laps and he completed a long solo ride in front of his home crowd. It was Nys’ eleventh win in his home race.

“For an entire hour I had goose bumps. It’s been a few years since I dominated like this but I came out of the Christmas week very well and the whole town was standing behind me, united as one,” Nys said on tv-channel Sporza.

After taking it easy in the final laps Nys had a 45 second gap on a well-performing Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). The latter extended his lead over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy during this sixth round on New Year’s Day.

“I didn’t expect to finish ahead of Stybar on a course like this,” Pauwels said. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the surprising name on the podium since top guns Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Stybar performed below par in Baal. The latter showed up in Baal with a new pink bike from Specialized, a pink helmet and the new team kit from Omega Pharma-Quickstep. Stybar had a super-fast start, then dropped back into eighth position halfway in race but the Czech fought back to finish fourth on the line.

“Maybe I started too fast but I was motivated to show off my new shirt and bike. Then I lost a lot of ground in two laps,” Stybar said.

The battle for second place was the most interesting to watch. Vantornout, Pauwels, Wellens and Albert rode together in the first chase group until the fifth lap. Then Albert cracked, Wellens punctured out of the group and during the penultimate lap Vantornout lost ground too. The tall Belgian struggled while running and he was passed by Wellens.

“Before that I flatted but tried to follow Pauwels and Vantornout which cost a lot of energy; I shouldn’t have done that,” Wellens said.

“Suddenly I saw Vantornout standing there and I realized that everybody can run into problems.”

Stybar profited from Albert and Vantornout during their difficult last laps and he blasted past them. “In the end I started going better and suddenly I realized that fourth place was still an option so I went full gas for that,” Stybar said.

One by one the mud-clad riders rolled towards the finish line. Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) was fifth ahead of Albert, Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet), Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team). Vantornout eventually came home in a disappointing ninth place. Jonathan Page (Planetbike) showed off his best performance of the season. By sprinting ahead of Martin Zlamalik (KDL-Trans) at the finish he completed the top-10 in Baal. In one week he claimed his second top-10 result in a C1-race this season and his first top-10 in a race that is part of one of the major series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1:00:12
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:46
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:01:10
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:30
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:01:40
6Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:46
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:50
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:16
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:39
10Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles0:02:44
11Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:02:49
12Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:03:22
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:03:28
14Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:03:42
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
16Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:04:30
17Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda0:04:42
18Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:27
19Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem0:05:35
20Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:05:43
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:06:00
22Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:06:45
23 (-1 lap)Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
24Bart Hofman (Bel)
25Geert Wellens (Bel)
26 (-2 laps)Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes
27Jo Pirotte (Bel)
28Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet
29 (-3 laps)Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
30 (-4 laps)Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
31 (-5 laps)Tom Dernies (Bel)
32Wouter Been (Ned) WTOS Delft
DNFGerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFMarco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
DNFDarryn Medhurst (USA)
DNFMike Thielemans (Bel)
DNFTwan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel
DNFJohn Spruyt (Bel)

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3pts
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fastest lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:27
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:08:29
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:39

GVA Trofee classification after 6 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor135pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team119
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet107
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus98
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea85
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea73
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team72
8Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea67
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor60
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet58
11Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team52
12Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl59
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus44
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco38
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea36
16Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team31
17Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL28
18Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles24
19Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet23
20Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus20
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team15
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank14
23Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland13
24Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
24Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
24Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl12pts
24Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube11
24Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda8
24Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL7
24Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl5
24Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
24Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem4pts
24Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
24Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team3pts
24Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Sascha Weber (Ger)
24Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa)2pts
24Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
24Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team10pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor6
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea3pts
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank2pts
8Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1

