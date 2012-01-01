Image 1 of 17 A dapper Zdenek Stybar in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 17 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was pleased with a podium finish (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 17 Kevin Pauwels rolled in for second. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 17 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins his eponymous race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 17 The mud of Baal favoured Sven Nys, who sported a new and greener Landbouwkrediet kit (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 17 Belgian champion Niels Albert could only manage sixth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 17 Sven Nys pummels his home turf en route to victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 17 Zdenek Stybar trotted out his new Specialized 'cross bike in pink. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 17 Kevin Pauwels chases ahead of teammate Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 17 Jonathan Page's form has been on the rise, and he took 10th in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 17 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 17 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) chasing in the muck (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 17 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 17 Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 17 Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) gets his world champion's kit dirty in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 17 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) shows off his new Specialized bike in Baal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 17 The GP Sven Nys podium, topped by Kevin Pauwels, Nys himself and Bart Wellens. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) beat all his main rivals in a muddy edition of the GP Sven Nys, in his hometown Baal. In his new light-green kit Nys ploughed away from his last rival Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) in the second of seven laps and he completed a long solo ride in front of his home crowd. It was Nys’ eleventh win in his home race.

“For an entire hour I had goose bumps. It’s been a few years since I dominated like this but I came out of the Christmas week very well and the whole town was standing behind me, united as one,” Nys said on tv-channel Sporza.

After taking it easy in the final laps Nys had a 45 second gap on a well-performing Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). The latter extended his lead over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy during this sixth round on New Year’s Day.

“I didn’t expect to finish ahead of Stybar on a course like this,” Pauwels said. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the surprising name on the podium since top guns Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Stybar performed below par in Baal. The latter showed up in Baal with a new pink bike from Specialized, a pink helmet and the new team kit from Omega Pharma-Quickstep. Stybar had a super-fast start, then dropped back into eighth position halfway in race but the Czech fought back to finish fourth on the line.

“Maybe I started too fast but I was motivated to show off my new shirt and bike. Then I lost a lot of ground in two laps,” Stybar said.

The battle for second place was the most interesting to watch. Vantornout, Pauwels, Wellens and Albert rode together in the first chase group until the fifth lap. Then Albert cracked, Wellens punctured out of the group and during the penultimate lap Vantornout lost ground too. The tall Belgian struggled while running and he was passed by Wellens.

“Before that I flatted but tried to follow Pauwels and Vantornout which cost a lot of energy; I shouldn’t have done that,” Wellens said.

“Suddenly I saw Vantornout standing there and I realized that everybody can run into problems.”

Stybar profited from Albert and Vantornout during their difficult last laps and he blasted past them. “In the end I started going better and suddenly I realized that fourth place was still an option so I went full gas for that,” Stybar said.

One by one the mud-clad riders rolled towards the finish line. Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) was fifth ahead of Albert, Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet), Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team). Vantornout eventually came home in a disappointing ninth place. Jonathan Page (Planetbike) showed off his best performance of the season. By sprinting ahead of Martin Zlamalik (KDL-Trans) at the finish he completed the top-10 in Baal. In one week he claimed his second top-10 result in a C1-race this season and his first top-10 in a race that is part of one of the major series.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1:00:12 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:46 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:01:10 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:30 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:01:40 6 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:46 7 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:50 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:16 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:39 10 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 0:02:44 11 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:02:49 12 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:03:22 13 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:03:28 14 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:03:42 15 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 16 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:04:30 17 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 0:04:42 18 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:05:27 19 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem 0:05:35 20 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 0:05:43 21 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:06:00 22 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 0:06:45 23 (-1 lap) Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 24 Bart Hofman (Bel) 25 Geert Wellens (Bel) 26 (-2 laps) Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes 27 Jo Pirotte (Bel) 28 Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet 29 (-3 laps) Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 30 (-4 laps) Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 31 (-5 laps) Tom Dernies (Bel) 32 Wouter Been (Ned) WTOS Delft DNF Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team DNF Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea DNF Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor DNF Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team DNF Darryn Medhurst (USA) DNF Mike Thielemans (Bel) DNF Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel DNF John Spruyt (Bel)

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 pts 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fastest lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:27 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:08:29 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:39

GVA Trofee classification after 6 rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 135 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 107 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 98 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 85 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 73 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 72 8 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 67 9 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 60 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 11 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 52 12 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 59 13 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 44 14 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 38 15 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 36 16 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 31 17 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 28 18 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 24 19 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 20 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 20 21 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 15 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 14 23 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland 13 24 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 24 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 24 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 12 pts 24 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 11 24 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 8 24 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 7 24 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 5 24 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 24 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem 4 pts 24 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 24 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 3 pts 24 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Sascha Weber (Ger) 24 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) 2 pts 24 Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team 24 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 1