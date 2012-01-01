Nys wins ahead of Pauwels, Wellens & Stybar
Page secures a top ten place for USA
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) beat all his main rivals in a muddy edition of the GP Sven Nys, in his hometown Baal. In his new light-green kit Nys ploughed away from his last rival Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) in the second of seven laps and he completed a long solo ride in front of his home crowd. It was Nys’ eleventh win in his home race.
“For an entire hour I had goose bumps. It’s been a few years since I dominated like this but I came out of the Christmas week very well and the whole town was standing behind me, united as one,” Nys said on tv-channel Sporza.
After taking it easy in the final laps Nys had a 45 second gap on a well-performing Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). The latter extended his lead over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy during this sixth round on New Year’s Day.
“I didn’t expect to finish ahead of Stybar on a course like this,” Pauwels said. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the surprising name on the podium since top guns Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Stybar performed below par in Baal. The latter showed up in Baal with a new pink bike from Specialized, a pink helmet and the new team kit from Omega Pharma-Quickstep. Stybar had a super-fast start, then dropped back into eighth position halfway in race but the Czech fought back to finish fourth on the line.
“Maybe I started too fast but I was motivated to show off my new shirt and bike. Then I lost a lot of ground in two laps,” Stybar said.
The battle for second place was the most interesting to watch. Vantornout, Pauwels, Wellens and Albert rode together in the first chase group until the fifth lap. Then Albert cracked, Wellens punctured out of the group and during the penultimate lap Vantornout lost ground too. The tall Belgian struggled while running and he was passed by Wellens.
“Before that I flatted but tried to follow Pauwels and Vantornout which cost a lot of energy; I shouldn’t have done that,” Wellens said.
“Suddenly I saw Vantornout standing there and I realized that everybody can run into problems.”
Stybar profited from Albert and Vantornout during their difficult last laps and he blasted past them. “In the end I started going better and suddenly I realized that fourth place was still an option so I went full gas for that,” Stybar said.
One by one the mud-clad riders rolled towards the finish line. Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) was fifth ahead of Albert, Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet), Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team). Vantornout eventually came home in a disappointing ninth place. Jonathan Page (Planetbike) showed off his best performance of the season. By sprinting ahead of Martin Zlamalik (KDL-Trans) at the finish he completed the top-10 in Baal. In one week he claimed his second top-10 result in a C1-race this season and his first top-10 in a race that is part of one of the major series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1:00:12
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:46
|3
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:10
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:40
|6
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:46
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:50
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:16
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:02:39
|10
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|0:02:44
|11
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:02:49
|12
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:03:22
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:03:28
|14
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:03:42
|15
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|16
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:04:30
|17
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|0:04:42
|18
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:27
|19
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem
|0:05:35
|20
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|0:05:43
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|22
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:06:45
|23 (-1 lap)
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|24
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|25
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|26 (-2 laps)
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team DW Bikes
|27
|Jo Pirotte (Bel)
|28
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet
|29 (-3 laps)
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|30 (-4 laps)
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|31 (-5 laps)
|Tom Dernies (Bel)
|32
|Wouter Been (Ned) WTOS Delft
|DNF
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|DNF
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|DNF
|Darryn Medhurst (USA)
|DNF
|Mike Thielemans (Bel)
|DNF
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel
|DNF
|John Spruyt (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|pts
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:27
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:08:29
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|135
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|98
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|85
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|73
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|72
|8
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|67
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|60
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|11
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|52
|12
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|59
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|44
|14
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|38
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|36
|16
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|31
|17
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|28
|18
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|24
|19
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|20
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|20
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|23
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland
|13
|24
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|24
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|24
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|12
|pts
|24
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|11
|24
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|8
|24
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|7
|24
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|5
|24
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|24
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem
|4
|pts
|24
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|24
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|3
|pts
|24
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|24
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa)
|2
|pts
|24
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|24
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|6
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|3
|pts
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|pts
|8
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy