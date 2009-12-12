Image 1 of 17 Sven Nys acknowledges the crowd as he crosses the line in Essen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 17 This is why white is probably not the best colour for cyclo-cross (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 17 Niels Albert on his way to victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 17 Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 17 Zdenek Stybar flys through the sand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 17 Sven Nys and Niels Albert on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 17 Sven Nys (2nd, Landbouwcredit-Colnago), Niels Albert (1st, BKCP-Powerplus) and Zdeneck Stybar (3rd, Fidea-Telenet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 17 The podium: Sven Nys (2nd, Landbouwcredit-Colnago), Niels Albert (1st, BKCP-Powerplus) and Zdeneck Stybar (3rd, Fidea-Telenet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 17 Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) hits the thick stuff as Kevin Pauwels arrives behind (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 17 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) battles with the mud (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 17 Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) leads Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 17 It wasn't all smooth sailing for Niels Albert (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 17 Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) makes his way up the muddy climb (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 17 Sven Nys makes his way up a climb (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 17 He's back! Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) took victory ahead of Sven Nys today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 17 Niels Albert looks relieved as he returns to the winners circle with victory in Essen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 17 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins in Essen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian Niels Albert has won the fourth round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy and extended his lead in the overall series. It was the first win for the World Champion since the Superprestige Asper-Gavere on November 15.

Belgian champion Sven Nys came close on ruining Albert's party in the final laps, eventually settling for second place. Local hero Zdenek Stybar - the Czech lives in Essen - liked the cold weather conditions, but had no answer for Albert and finished third ahead of Kevin Pauwels. Dieter Vanthourenhout was best of the rest and claimed fifth place a long way back from the four major protagonists.

"My form is going back up, although it's not perfect yet. It was close in the end but I managed to stand firm and win, which is the most important thing; it was a demanding effort," Albert told Sporza. "My goal was to win a race this weekend and I've succeeded. I wanted to show that the Niels Albert from the start of the season returned, even though I'm not 100 per cent yet."

Using the same tactics as had proved successful in the beginning of the season Albert went full gas right from the start. The World Champion pulled off the hole shot and then never allowed the others to return. Early on Nys was able to stick to Albert's wheel, followed at short distance by Zdenek Stybar, Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout.

The race saw the introduction of a new Essen course with both fast and muddy sections mixed with some difficult climbs.

Vantornout, one of the few riders who openly expressed his annoyance about a new course, dropped back and had a complete off day, losing his fourth place in the overall series.

Albert, meanwhile, kept hammering in the lead and after two laps he grabbed three bonus points at the intermediate sprint, with Nys, athough still on his wheel, unable to threaten him. Nys even took a breather and let go of Albert, realizing he wasn't able to continue maintain his compatriot's frenetic pace. Stybar and Pauwels bridged up to Nys and halfway the race Albert had ten seconds on the three chasers. Stybar dropped the two Belgians and shortly afterwards Nys switched bikes and rode alone in fourth position at 0:24 behind Albert.

Nys' bike change appeared to mark a turning point in the race. Albert was no longer extending his lead as Pauwels and Stybar seemed to be struggling. Pauwels crashed in a downhill, lost connection with Stybar and moments later was also dropped by Nys. The latter was picking up the pace but going into the penultimate lap Nys and Stybar were still trailing by almost twenty seconds.

Nys quickly left Stybar behind and went in search of Albert, who was aware of Nys' comeback. Hitting the last lap Nys was only 0:11 behind Albert, the crowds now whipped into a frenzy by the exciting duel. Halfway through the lap Nys got back to within five seconds and although Albert failed to ride up the artificial climb he had enough advantage left to grab victory in Essen.

"I'm turing into an oldtimer. Every lap I was going faster and I found the perfect position on my bike," Nys told Sporza. "Still, the race is only one hour long and I lacked a few corners in the end. Too bad I'm falling short for the win every time. I came here to win the race. Niels' lead in the GvA-Trophy isn't definitive, but [for me] this result isn't a good thing for the rest of the series."

Czech Champion Zdenek Stybar received a lot of support in Essen, with the crowd treating him as a local. "Throughout the course I heard my name, so now I know how Nys feels when riding in Baal. I didn't have a super day and was gapped right from the start; ten seconds was too much today," said Stybar.

The GvA-Trophy will return to action in two weeks with two races in four days. Loenhout on December 29 and Baal on January 1, 2010.

Full results 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 1:02:14 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 0:00:11 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:33 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:23 5 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:04 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 0:02:07 7 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:12 8 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 0:02:36 9 Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 0:02:42 10 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:54 11 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 0:03:10 12 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 0:03:13 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 0:03:29 14 Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 0:03:43 15 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 16 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:04:18 17 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 0:04:26 18 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV 0:04:43 19 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 0:04:49 20 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 0:05:03 21 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 192 0:05:29 22 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team 0:05:34 23 Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 0:07:24 24 Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl 25 Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta 26 Ken Smets (Bel) 27 Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee standings after 4 rounds 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 98 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 91 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 86 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 71 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 61 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 61 7 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 50 8 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 49 9 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 43 10 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 35 11 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 35 12 Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) 28 13 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team 26 14 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 23 15 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 21 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux 15 17 Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 15 18 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team 12 19 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 11 20 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 11 21 Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 10 22 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) 10 23 Wilant van Gils (Ned) 9 24 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 7 25 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV 7 26 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI 4 27 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team 4 28 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team 3 29 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus 2 30 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 2

