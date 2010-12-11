Image 1 of 24 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) in the lead in Essen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Kevin Pauwels didn't win, but took the GVA series lead in Essen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Sven Nys in the lead in the GP Rouwmoer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Sven Nys rides away from Niels Albert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 24 The podium in Essen: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Sven Nys claimed the victory in the GVA Trofee in Essen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Nys salutes the crowd from the podium in Essen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Nys celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Niels Albert flatted out of the lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) heads to the podium after another victory (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 24 It was a mud bath out there (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 24 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was just off the pace (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) blasts through the mud (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 24 There was mud everwhere (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 24 Technique was vital on the steps (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 24 There is more to cyclo-cross to riding fast (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 24 Albert before his problem in the mud (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 Nys is full flow (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was dominant again (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) makes a splash (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 24 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) powers through the mud (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 24 Sven Nys: dirty but happy (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took advantage of a late puncture that slowed main rival Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) to add the fourth round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy to his impressive palmares. Nys' sixth win at the C1 GP Rouwmoer in Essen, Belgium was his ninth victory of the 2010-2011 season.

“I'm quite surprised to win here. This time the second strongest rider in the race won. Niels was the strongest out there but mechanicals are part of the sport. It must be frustrating for him,” Nys said with honesty.

Albert looked strong and had a clear lead but then flatted during the final lap as he exited a deep mud section. He banged his hand on his handlebars in frustration and then was quickly overtaken by Nys, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea).

“I had a great chance of victory, I was leading the race by 100 metres. I had energy left to go full gas for at least one more lap but 20 metres after the pit I must've hit a stone with my rear wheel...,” Albert said, cursing his bad luck.

Nys and Vantornout both tried accelerations in the final lap and managed to drop Pauwels. A final ride through the sand section near the finish line proved fatal for Vantornout. He bobbled but came back just before the final corner. However Nys got a slight gap when he started his sprint, proving he clearly had the most left in his legs.

Vantornout admitted Nys was stronger than him in the final lap. “The final sprint was no longer a sprint. I rode mine just before the final corner to come back on Nys after my mistake in the sand,” Vantornout said.

“In the sand section I wasn't going flat out because it was impossible to get passed by someone there. It was a matter of being the first at the final corner. Today I've been very lucky because I was more focused on Kevin Pauwels than on the victory. In the end I'm doing a great job for the general classification,” Nys said.

Pauwels was third at nine seconds, with Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) fourth and a frustrated and angry Albert fifth at 42 seconds.

A fast start from Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) created a ten-man front group after the first lap. Albert missed his start and was in 19th position after the early corners. After the first lap he trailed the ten leaders by eight seconds. Nys kept the pace high up front in order to keep Albert at a distance but also to win the bonus points at the intermediate sprint after two laps. Nys won the sprint taking home three additional points, while Pauwels grabbed two points ahead of team-mate Wellens. After the sprint those three led the race for one and a half laps but they couldn't stop Albert’s comeback. He bridged up with the leaders together with Vantornout, Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) and Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad).

Vanthourenhout went to the front and behind him Nys wasn't planning to chase his friend down. One lap later Vanthourenhout had 11 seconds on the six chasers but once Albert led the chase it all came back together.

Albert kept going full gas and at the start of the first lap only Nys, Pauwels and Vantornout were able to hold onto his wheel. Vantornout moved up into second place behind leader Albert but halfway through the lap, Vantornout cracked and lost a few bike lengths separated. Albert’s puncture then changed everything and as he struggled with a flat tyre, Nys went on to be the best of the three chasers.



Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1:00:21 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:05 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:28 5 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:42 6 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:50 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:23 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 9 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:24 10 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:58 12 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:00 13 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:04 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:18 15 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:21 16 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:29 17 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:46 18 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:49 19 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:18 20 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 21 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:03:44 22 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:04:07 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:04:17 24 Bart Hofman (Bel) 0:05:37 25 Stijn Huys (Bel) 0:06:12 26 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 0:06:42 -2laps Magnus Darvell (Swe) -5laps Candelas Caballero (Spa) -5laps Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor -5laps Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team -5laps Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike -5laps Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans -5laps Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus -5laps Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof -5laps Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 2 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1

Fastest lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:17 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:07:18 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:19

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Veldrijden Classification after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 87 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 70 4 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 65 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 62 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 60 7 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 55 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 49 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 44 9 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 44 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 35 12 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 32 13 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 27 14 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 24 15 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 20 16 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 19 17 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 18 18 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 16 19 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 15 20 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 14 21 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 13 22 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 11 23 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 9 24 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 8 24 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 8 26 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 6 27 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 3 27 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3 29 Romain Villa (Fra) 2 29 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 2 31 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 1 31 Marco Bianco (Ita) 1