Image 1 of 24

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) in the lead in Essen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 24

Kevin Pauwels didn't win, but took the GVA series lead in Essen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

Sven Nys in the lead in the GP Rouwmoer

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Sven Nys rides away from Niels Albert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 24

The podium in Essen: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

Sven Nys claimed the victory in the GVA Trofee in Essen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

Nys salutes the crowd from the podium in Essen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 24

Nys celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 24

Niels Albert flatted out of the lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) heads to the podium after another victory

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 24

It was a mud bath out there

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 24

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was just off the pace

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 24

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) blasts through the mud

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 24

There was mud everwhere

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 24

Technique was vital on the steps

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 24

There is more to cyclo-cross to riding fast

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 24

Albert before his problem in the mud

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 24

Nys is full flow

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 24

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was dominant again

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 24

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) makes a splash

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 24

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 24

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) powers through the mud

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 24

Sven Nys: dirty but happy

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took advantage of a late puncture that slowed main rival Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) to add the fourth round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy to his impressive palmares. Nys' sixth win at the C1 GP Rouwmoer in Essen, Belgium was his ninth victory of the 2010-2011 season.

“I'm quite surprised to win here. This time the second strongest rider in the race won. Niels was the strongest out there but mechanicals are part of the sport. It must be frustrating for him,” Nys said with honesty.

Albert looked strong and had a clear lead but then flatted during the final lap as he exited a deep mud section. He banged his hand on his handlebars in frustration and then was quickly overtaken by Nys, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea).

“I had a great chance of victory, I was leading the race by 100 metres. I had energy left to go full gas for at least one more lap but 20 metres after the pit I must've hit a stone with my rear wheel...,” Albert said, cursing his bad luck.

Nys and Vantornout both tried accelerations in the final lap and managed to drop Pauwels. A final ride through the sand section near the finish line proved fatal for Vantornout. He bobbled but came back just before the final corner. However Nys got a slight gap when he started his sprint, proving he clearly had the most left in his legs.

Vantornout admitted Nys was stronger than him in the final lap. “The final sprint was no longer a sprint. I rode mine just before the final corner to come back on Nys after my mistake in the sand,” Vantornout said.

“In the sand section I wasn't going flat out because it was impossible to get passed by someone there. It was a matter of being the first at the final corner. Today I've been very lucky because I was more focused on Kevin Pauwels than on the victory. In the end I'm doing a great job for the general classification,” Nys said.

Pauwels was third at nine seconds, with Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) fourth and a frustrated and angry Albert fifth at 42 seconds.

A fast start from Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) created a ten-man front group after the first lap. Albert missed his start and was in 19th position after the early corners. After the first lap he trailed the ten leaders by eight seconds. Nys kept the pace high up front in order to keep Albert at a distance but also to win the bonus points at the intermediate sprint after two laps. Nys won the sprint taking home three additional points, while Pauwels grabbed two points ahead of team-mate Wellens. After the sprint those three led the race for one and a half laps but they couldn't stop Albert’s comeback. He bridged up with the leaders together with Vantornout, Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) and Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad).

Vanthourenhout went to the front and behind him Nys wasn't planning to chase his friend down. One lap later Vanthourenhout had 11 seconds on the six chasers but once Albert led the chase it all came back together.

Albert kept going full gas and at the start of the first lap only Nys, Pauwels and Vantornout were able to hold onto his wheel. Vantornout moved up into second place behind leader Albert but halfway through the lap, Vantornout cracked and lost a few bike lengths separated. Albert’s puncture then changed everything and as he struggled with a flat tyre, Nys went on to be the best of the three chasers.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1:00:21
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:05
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:08
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:28
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:42
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:50
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:23
8Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:24
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:58
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:00
13Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:04
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:18
15Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:21
16Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:02:29
17Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:46
18Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:49
19Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:18
20Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
21Marco Bianco (Ita)0:03:44
22Kevin Cant (Bel)0:04:07
23Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:17
24Bart Hofman (Bel)0:05:37
25Stijn Huys (Bel)0:06:12
26Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:06:42
-2lapsMagnus Darvell (Swe)
-5lapsCandelas Caballero (Spa)
-5lapsMartin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
-5lapsJan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
-5lapsJonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
-5lapsJan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
-5lapsMitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
-5lapsRikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
-5lapsPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1

Fastest lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:17
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:18
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:19

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Veldrijden Classification after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team87pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet77
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team70
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team65
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor62
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team60
7Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus55
8Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team49
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus44
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team44
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
12Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus32
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor27
14Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team24
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team20
16Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team19
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus18
18Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus16
19Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team15
20Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team14
21Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ13
22Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS11
23Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team9
24Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles8
24Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team8
26Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team6
27Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor3
27Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team3
29Romain Villa (Fra)2
29Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike2
31Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)1
31Marco Bianco (Ita)1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team6
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team5
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2
4Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team2
6Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1

 

