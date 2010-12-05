Nys takes private plane to Igorre World Cup race

Image 1 of 3 Belgian champion Sven Nys defended his lead in the Superprestige Series. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys runs in his bike after snapping off his pedal in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was a contender for victory until the final straight. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was due to arrive in Igorre, Spain for the fourth round of the cyclo-cross World Cup by private plane on Sunday morning. The Belgian had been left stranded at a training camp on Majorca on Saturday after a strike by Spanish air traffic controllers.

“Sven is taking a private plane with Gerben de Knegt, Bart Aernouts, Thijs van Amerongen and Sven Vanthourenhout on Sunday,” Nys’ wife Isabelle told Sporza. “He initially wanted to go by car and boat to Igorre, but he decided against that plan as he didn’t want to get to the start exhausted.”

Meanwhile, Telenet-Fidea riders Kevin Pauwels, Rob Peeters and Bart Wellens have reached Igorre by car after travelling from southern Spain on Saturday. Niels Albert and Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP) have also arrived in the Basque Country after driving from Benicassim.

