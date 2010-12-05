Albert unstoppable in Igorre mud
Second straight World Cup victory moves Belgian into series lead
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) convincingly won the fourth round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup in Igorre, Spain. Albert now moves into the World Cup lead as a result of the absence of the injured previous leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea). It is the former world champions Albert’s second World Cup win in a row.
“I've got a hard training week behind me and my legs didn't feel 100 percent but it was enough for the victory so I'm satisfied,” Albert told Sporza. Despite his absence at the start of the season, the young Belgian now tops the World Cup standings. “It was the only classification that was still within my reach; I did a good job here in Igorre.”
On a tough muddy course in the Basque region, it was French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) who finished as runner-up, 17 seconds behind Albert. “It's pleasing to be on the podium. I've battled with Niels Albert and Sven Nys. Hopefully I can beat them one day, maybe at the world championships,” Mourey told Sporza.
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) joined Albert and Mourey on the Spanish podium and the Belgian champion was pleased with the outcome. “I'm satisfied with third place and expected nothing more. I have a good base but not a lot of sharpness at the moment due to the training load,” Nys said.
Despite travel problems posed by the Spanish air traffic controllers’ strike, most of the favourites lined up at the start line in Igorre. The most important absentee was the world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), who is taking a break until the end of the year due to a knee injury.
Right after the start, some unfamiliar riders appeared at the front as the 37 starters sprinted into the mud. Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) didn't spare his energy and broke clear of the peloton during the first lap. Soon after that the Swiss rider faded back as the favourites turned on the gas.
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Mourey put distance into the rest of the big guns, while one surprising name was still present: local rider Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde. During the third lap Mourey dropped Wellens but one lap later the Belgian was replaced by his compatriot Niels Albert. Wellens faded further back and he was eventually joined by fellow Belgians Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).
“On this course it was better to ride alone. It's hard to overtake other riders because of the deep tracks. That's why I chose to ride in front. I had a good time,” Albert said.
Albert and Mourey created a gap of half a minute on this chasing group and it was soon clear that the winner was going to come from the front duo. During the seventh lap the race was decided when Albert upped the pace. Mourey was unable to hold Albert's wheel and slowly lost the battle.
With two laps to go, Albert had a gap of 12 seconds on Mourey while Nys had dropped the other Belgians for third place. The situation remained the same during the closing laps and Albert racked up his second win of the season. Mourey rolled across the line in second place, well ahead of Belgians Nys, Wellens, Pauwels and Vantornout. Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) won a sprint for seventh place from his Dutch teammate Gerben de Knegt.
German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) claimed ninth place just ahead of Christian Heule. The first Spaniard in Igorre was Murgoitio Rekalde, who surprised with a strong eleventh place on the demanding course.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1:06:43
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:39
|4
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:33
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:01:48
|8
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:01:49
|9
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:11
|10
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|0:02:17
|11
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:02:27
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|13
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:35
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:41
|15
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:54
|16
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|17
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:03:38
|18
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|19
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:04:18
|20
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:04:37
|21
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:05:04
|23
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|0:05:52
|24
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|25
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|26
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|27
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|28
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|29
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|30
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|31
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|32
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|33
|Geert van der Horst (Ned)
|34
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|35
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|36
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|295
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|236
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|230
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|230
|5
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|229
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|197
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|193
|8
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|181
|9
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|174
|10
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|167
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus
|152
|12
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|144
|13
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|138
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|136
|15
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|127
|16
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|125
|17
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|125
|18
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|122
|19
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|121
|20
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|103
|21
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|83
|22
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|82
|23
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|81
|24
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|80
|25
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|71
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|71
|27
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|67
|28
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|63
|29
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|63
|30
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|62
|31
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|62
|32
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|59
|33
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|56
|34
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|54
|35
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|53
|36
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|51
|37
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|49
|38
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi
|48
|39
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|46
|40
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|44
|41
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|44
|42
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|41
|43
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi
|37
|44
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|31
|45
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|31
|46
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|31
|47
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|31
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|49
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|27
|50
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|27
|51
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|26
|52
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|26
|53
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|25
|54
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|24
|55
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra)
|22
|56
|Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|22
|57
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|21
|58
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|20
|59
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|20
|60
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|19
|61
|Geert van der Horst (Ned)
|18
|62
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|18
|63
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|17
|64
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|16
|65
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|16
|66
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|15
|67
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|68
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|11
|69
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|10
|70
|Mik Garrigan (Can)
|8
|71
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|8
|72
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|7
|73
|René Lang (Swi)
|6
|74
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|6
|75
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|6
|76
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|5
|77
|Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
|3
|78
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|3
|79
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|2
|80
|Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP
|2
|81
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|1
