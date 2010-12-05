Image 1 of 39 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde stayed with the leaders early in the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 39 It was nothing but mud for the World Cup in Igorre (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 39 Mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 39 Niels Albert miraculously mud-free after his World Cup win in Igorre. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 39 Bart Wellens beneath several kilo's of mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 39 Sven Nys only managed a third place in Igorre (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on his way to the World Cup victory in Igorre (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 39 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) had a brilliant race, but wound up missing the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 39 Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 39 Niels Albert is the new leader of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after round four in Igorre. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Men's podium (l-r): Francis Mourey, Niels Albert, Sven Nys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Winner Niels Albert managed to wipe some of the grime off of his chest to showcase his sponsors at .the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) dries to find some firmer ground along the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) pulls away from French champion Francis Mourey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Niels Albert celebrates his second World Cup victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) dropped his chase companions to finish alone in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) pushes the pace at the front of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Sven Nys powers through the sloppy parcours in Igorre, Spain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) en route to a 5th place finish in Igorre. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 There was no shortage of mud for the World Cup race in Igorre, Spain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Belgian champion Sven Nys rides to a podium finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) is hardly recognizable beneath the mud. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 The men's field tackle a slick run-up early in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Switzerland's Marcel Wildhaber (Scott - Swisspower MTB-Racing) led the race on the race on the opening lap. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 The Igorre World Cup became a two-man race between Niels Albert, left, and Francis Mourey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Cleaning up the mud while creating more mud... (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 39 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 39 The pit crews had their work cut out for them in Igorre (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 39 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde leads Sven Nys in Igorre (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 39 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team) finished 16th in Igorre. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 39 Early winter storms blanketed the mountains near Igorre in snow (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his World Cup win in Igorre, the Belgian's second of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 39 A muddy Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) has won his second straight World Cup 'cross race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 39 French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) finished in second place, 17 seconds behind Albert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 39 Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished in third place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 39 Fifth place finisher Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 39 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank - Giant Off Road Team) covered in mud from the Igorre, Spain circuit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 39 Men's podium (l-r): Francis Mourey (FDJ), 2nd; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 1st; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 3rd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) became the new leader of the World Cup series. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) convincingly won the fourth round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup in Igorre, Spain. Albert now moves into the World Cup lead as a result of the absence of the injured previous leader Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea). It is the former world champions Albert’s second World Cup win in a row.

“I've got a hard training week behind me and my legs didn't feel 100 percent but it was enough for the victory so I'm satisfied,” Albert told Sporza. Despite his absence at the start of the season, the young Belgian now tops the World Cup standings. “It was the only classification that was still within my reach; I did a good job here in Igorre.”

On a tough muddy course in the Basque region, it was French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) who finished as runner-up, 17 seconds behind Albert. “It's pleasing to be on the podium. I've battled with Niels Albert and Sven Nys. Hopefully I can beat them one day, maybe at the world championships,” Mourey told Sporza.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) joined Albert and Mourey on the Spanish podium and the Belgian champion was pleased with the outcome. “I'm satisfied with third place and expected nothing more. I have a good base but not a lot of sharpness at the moment due to the training load,” Nys said.

Despite travel problems posed by the Spanish air traffic controllers’ strike, most of the favourites lined up at the start line in Igorre. The most important absentee was the world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), who is taking a break until the end of the year due to a knee injury.

Right after the start, some unfamiliar riders appeared at the front as the 37 starters sprinted into the mud. Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) didn't spare his energy and broke clear of the peloton during the first lap. Soon after that the Swiss rider faded back as the favourites turned on the gas.

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Mourey put distance into the rest of the big guns, while one surprising name was still present: local rider Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde. During the third lap Mourey dropped Wellens but one lap later the Belgian was replaced by his compatriot Niels Albert. Wellens faded further back and he was eventually joined by fellow Belgians Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).

“On this course it was better to ride alone. It's hard to overtake other riders because of the deep tracks. That's why I chose to ride in front. I had a good time,” Albert said.

Albert and Mourey created a gap of half a minute on this chasing group and it was soon clear that the winner was going to come from the front duo. During the seventh lap the race was decided when Albert upped the pace. Mourey was unable to hold Albert's wheel and slowly lost the battle.

With two laps to go, Albert had a gap of 12 seconds on Mourey while Nys had dropped the other Belgians for third place. The situation remained the same during the closing laps and Albert racked up his second win of the season. Mourey rolled across the line in second place, well ahead of Belgians Nys, Wellens, Pauwels and Vantornout. Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) won a sprint for seventh place from his Dutch teammate Gerben de Knegt.

German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) claimed ninth place just ahead of Christian Heule. The first Spaniard in Igorre was Murgoitio Rekalde, who surprised with a strong eleventh place on the demanding course.

Full Results 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1:06:43 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:39 4 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:55 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:07 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:33 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:48 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:49 9 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:11 10 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:17 11 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:02:27 12 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:31 13 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:35 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:41 15 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:54 16 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:17 17 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:03:38 18 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:16 19 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:04:18 20 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 0:04:37 21 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:04:57 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:05:04 23 Romain Villa (Fra) 0:05:52 24 Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles 25 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 26 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 27 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 28 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 29 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) 30 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 31 Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa) 32 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 33 Geert van der Horst (Ned) 34 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 35 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 36 David Juarez Alday (Spa)