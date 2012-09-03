Caethoven wins Grote Prijs Jef Scherens
Neirynck, Amorison complete podium
|1
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4:13:27
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|8
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:13
|10
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|14
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:42
|16
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:44
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:47
|19
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:24
|20
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:27
|23
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:28
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|27
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|29
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|32
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|33
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|34
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|39
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|40
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|44
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|45
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|46
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|47
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|51
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|54
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|56
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|61
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|63
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|64
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|65
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|67
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|68
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|69
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|70
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|71
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|74
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|76
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|77
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|79
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|85
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|86
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|90
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|91
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|92
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|93
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|94
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|95
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|96
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:51
|101
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:53
|102
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:55
|103
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:02:34
|104
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:54
|105
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:42
|106
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:48
|107
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:16
|108
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:06:29
|109
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
