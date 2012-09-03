Trending

Caethoven wins Grote Prijs Jef Scherens

Neirynck, Amorison complete podium

Full Results
1Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's4:13:27
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
4Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
8Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:13
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
13Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
14Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:42
16Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:44
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:47
19Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:24
20Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:27
23Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:28
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
26Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
27Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
28Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
29Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
32Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
33Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
34Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
36Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
38Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
39Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
40Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
42Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
45Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
46Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
47Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
48Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
51Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
54Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
55Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
56Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
63Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
64Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
65Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
67Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
68Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
69Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
70Joaquim Durant (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
71Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
74Alexander Budaragin (Rus) RusVelo
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
76Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
79Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
80Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
85Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
86Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
89Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
90Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
91Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
92Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
93Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
94Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
95Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:51
101Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:53
102Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:55
103Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:02:34
104Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:54
105Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:42
106Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:48
107Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:16
108Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:06:29
109Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp

