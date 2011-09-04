Trending

Frenchman's first win since 2010 Giro stage

Jérôme Pineau takes the top honours

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
The podium at the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
The podium at the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Jérôme Pineau (Quickstep

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Jérôme Pineau wins his first race since May 2010

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is back to winning ways after claiming an impressive win in the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens - Rondom Leuven. It was the Frenchman’s first win since he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last May.

Pineau attacked with 3 kilometers remaining on a slight rise, attempting to bridge up to a group of five riders. Once he latched on only Bert Scheirlinckx was able to keep pace. The two men worked together until the final 300 meters, when Pineau launched an unmatchable sprint.

The day became even bright for the Quick Step team with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck securing third place. Much of Pineau’s success was down to the work his teammates did behind, slowing down the fast approaching peloton in the final kilometre.

"It was a very fast race," said Pineau.

"Today in the race I felt really good and I had a great team available to me. I haven't won anything since last year's stage in the Giro d'Italia and I really wanted to be able to raise my arms to the sky. These last two weeks I've had some rough days with my grandfather passing away but I never lost my focus and I always trained well.”

Pineau and his Quick Step teammates will now head to Canada to compete in two UCI races. The Frenchman will then turn his attention to the Worlds in Copenhagen.

“Now we're going to Canada for the two WorldTour dates next weekend. I'd really like to do well to give myself and my team a nice success and score a place for myself in the next world championship in Copenhagen."

Full Results
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4:21:00
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
10Fabien Schmidt (Fra) FDJ
11Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
17Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
22Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
28Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
29Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
32Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
36Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
37Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
40Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:07
46Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
47Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:29
53David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:51
54Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
56Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
57Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
60Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
61Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
62Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
63Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
64Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
69Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
74Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
75James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
76Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
79Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:24
80Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
81Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:55
82Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
83Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:49
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
86Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
87Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
88Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
92Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
94Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
96Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:04
97Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:18
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
100Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:34
101Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:31
102André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:07:18

