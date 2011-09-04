Image 1 of 5 Jérôme Pineau takes the top honours (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 The podium at the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 The podium at the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Jérôme Pineau (Quickstep (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Jérôme Pineau wins his first race since May 2010 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is back to winning ways after claiming an impressive win in the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens - Rondom Leuven. It was the Frenchman’s first win since he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last May.

Pineau attacked with 3 kilometers remaining on a slight rise, attempting to bridge up to a group of five riders. Once he latched on only Bert Scheirlinckx was able to keep pace. The two men worked together until the final 300 meters, when Pineau launched an unmatchable sprint.

The day became even bright for the Quick Step team with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck securing third place. Much of Pineau’s success was down to the work his teammates did behind, slowing down the fast approaching peloton in the final kilometre.

"It was a very fast race," said Pineau.

"Today in the race I felt really good and I had a great team available to me. I haven't won anything since last year's stage in the Giro d'Italia and I really wanted to be able to raise my arms to the sky. These last two weeks I've had some rough days with my grandfather passing away but I never lost my focus and I always trained well.”

Pineau and his Quick Step teammates will now head to Canada to compete in two UCI races. The Frenchman will then turn his attention to the Worlds in Copenhagen.

“Now we're going to Canada for the two WorldTour dates next weekend. I'd really like to do well to give myself and my team a nice success and score a place for myself in the next world championship in Copenhagen."