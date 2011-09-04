Pineau smiling again at GP Scherens
Frenchman's first win since 2010 Giro stage
Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is back to winning ways after claiming an impressive win in the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens - Rondom Leuven. It was the Frenchman’s first win since he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last May.
Pineau attacked with 3 kilometers remaining on a slight rise, attempting to bridge up to a group of five riders. Once he latched on only Bert Scheirlinckx was able to keep pace. The two men worked together until the final 300 meters, when Pineau launched an unmatchable sprint.
The day became even bright for the Quick Step team with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck securing third place. Much of Pineau’s success was down to the work his teammates did behind, slowing down the fast approaching peloton in the final kilometre.
"It was a very fast race," said Pineau.
"Today in the race I felt really good and I had a great team available to me. I haven't won anything since last year's stage in the Giro d'Italia and I really wanted to be able to raise my arms to the sky. These last two weeks I've had some rough days with my grandfather passing away but I never lost my focus and I always trained well.”
Pineau and his Quick Step teammates will now head to Canada to compete in two UCI races. The Frenchman will then turn his attention to the Worlds in Copenhagen.
“Now we're going to Canada for the two WorldTour dates next weekend. I'd really like to do well to give myself and my team a nice success and score a place for myself in the next world championship in Copenhagen."
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:21:00
|2
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|10
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|17
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|27
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|28
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|32
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|36
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:07
|46
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|47
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|53
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:51
|54
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|56
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|57
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|62
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|63
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|64
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|69
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|74
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|75
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|76
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|79
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:24
|80
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|81
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:55
|82
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|83
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:49
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|86
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|87
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|88
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|89
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|92
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|94
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|96
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:04
|97
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:18
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|100
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:34
|101
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|102
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy