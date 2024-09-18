Karlijn Swinkels wins Women's GP Wallonie

Longo Borghini second, Koster third

Dutch Karlijn Swinkels of UAE Team ADQ pictured in action at the finish line of the one day cycling race Grand Prix de Wallonie 2024 (202,3 km), from Blegny to the Citadelle de Namur, in Namur, on Wednesday 18 September 2024.
Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) won the Women's GP Wallonie, triumphing on the closing climb of the Citadelle de Namur with a late burst to the line from a select group of favourites.

She beat Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) into second place on the 3km long cobbled finisher while Anouska Koster (Uno-X Mobility) rounded out the podium at the end of 139km of racing through the Ardennes from Blegny.

