King conquers opening time trial

McGrath tops women's field

Pro/1 Men
1Ted King (iamTedKing.com)0:13:22
2Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:00:18
3Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:19
4Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:25
5Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)0:00:26
6Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)0:00:27
7Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:00:29
8Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:36
9Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)0:00:40
10Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)0:00:41
11Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)0:00:42
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:00:44
13Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
14Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)0:00:52
15Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:53
16Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
17Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:00:56
18Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
19Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:00:57
20Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS)0:00:58
21Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)0:00:59
22Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental)0:01:01
23Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:01:02
24Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:05
25Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
26Coulton Hartrich0:01:06
27Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda)0:01:07
28Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
29Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
30Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
31William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:01:11
32Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
33Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:01:12
34Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:01:14
35Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)0:01:15
36Franklin Burgos (JV Racing)
37Kevin Bouchard-Hall
38Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:01:16
39Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
40Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)0:01:17
41Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:01:18
42Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)0:01:19
43Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
44Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:01:22
45Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
46Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
47Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
48Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:01:23
49Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)0:01:24
50Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
51Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)0:01:27
52Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)0:01:28
53Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:29
54Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
55Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
56Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)0:01:30
57Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery)0:01:31
58Will Letendre (Strava Velo)0:01:33
59Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:01:34
60Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)0:01:35
61Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
62Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks)0:01:36
63Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)0:01:43
64Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:01:46
65Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
66Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care)0:01:47
67Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:01:49
68Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing)
69Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
70Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care)0:01:51
71Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:53
72Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
73Nicholas Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)0:01:54
74Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:01:55
75Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)0:01:57
76Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:59
77Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:02:01
78Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
79Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
80Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:02:04
81Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:05
82Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)0:02:10
83David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)0:02:15
84Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care)0:02:17
85Timothy Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:02:19
86Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:02:25
87Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:26
88Christopher Deluise (zMotion)0:02:28
89Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:29
90Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:02:30
91Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:47
92Ernest Tautkus (CCNS-Charlescoaching.com)0:02:49
93Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks)0:02:51
94Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:03:42
95Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:42
96David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:47
97Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:10:00

Pro/1/2/3 Women
1Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)0:15:22
2Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:00:25
3Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)0:00:30
4Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:33
5Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:00:38
6Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)0:00:51
7Paolina Allan (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)0:00:52
8Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:00:58
9Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
10Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:59
11Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)0:01:01
12Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:01:02
13Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)0:01:09
14Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
15Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)0:01:11
16Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:01:13
17Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:01:14
18Cheryl Rondeau (P-K Express / HNZ Strategy)0:01:17
19Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)0:01:20
20Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:26
21Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)0:01:27
22Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:01:30
23Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:34
24Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:01:38
25Jenny Ives (Anthem Women's Cycling Team)0:01:41
26Sheila Vibert (NHCC)0:01:43
27Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)0:01:49
28Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
29Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)0:01:51
30Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)0:01:52
31Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)0:01:53
32Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)0:01:57
33Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)0:02:01
34Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)0:02:14
35Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:02:18
36Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS)0:02:19
37Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:02:24
38Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:27
39Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:02:42
40Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:02:44
41Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:48
42Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)0:02:51
43Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)0:03:13

