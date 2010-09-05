King conquers opening time trial
McGrath tops women's field
|1
|Ted King (iamTedKing.com)
|0:13:22
|2
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:00:18
|3
|Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:19
|4
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:25
|5
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)
|0:00:26
|6
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)
|0:00:27
|7
|Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|0:00:29
|8
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:36
|9
|Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)
|0:00:40
|10
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|11
|Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:00:42
|12
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|0:00:44
|13
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|14
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)
|0:00:52
|15
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:53
|16
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|17
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:00:56
|18
|Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
|19
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:00:57
|20
|Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
|0:00:58
|21
|Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
|0:00:59
|22
|Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:01:01
|23
|Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
|0:01:02
|24
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:05
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|26
|Coulton Hartrich
|0:01:06
|27
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda)
|0:01:07
|28
|Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
|29
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
|30
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|31
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:01:11
|32
|Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|33
|Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:01:12
|34
|Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:01:14
|35
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)
|0:01:15
|36
|Franklin Burgos (JV Racing)
|37
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall
|38
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|0:01:16
|39
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|40
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:01:17
|41
|Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|0:01:18
|42
|Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)
|0:01:19
|43
|Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|44
|Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:01:22
|45
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|46
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|47
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|48
|Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:01:23
|49
|Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)
|0:01:24
|50
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|51
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|0:01:27
|52
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)
|0:01:28
|53
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:01:29
|54
|Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|55
|Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|56
|Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)
|0:01:30
|57
|Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery)
|0:01:31
|58
|Will Letendre (Strava Velo)
|0:01:33
|59
|Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:01:34
|60
|Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
|0:01:35
|61
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|62
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:01:36
|63
|Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)
|0:01:43
|64
|Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
|0:01:46
|65
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|66
|Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care)
|0:01:47
|67
|Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:01:49
|68
|Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing)
|69
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|70
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care)
|0:01:51
|71
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:53
|72
|Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|73
|Nicholas Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|0:01:54
|74
|Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
|0:01:55
|75
|Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)
|0:01:57
|76
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:59
|77
|Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:02:01
|78
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|79
|Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|80
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|0:02:04
|81
|Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:02:05
|82
|Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)
|0:02:10
|83
|David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)
|0:02:15
|84
|Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care)
|0:02:17
|85
|Timothy Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:02:19
|86
|Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
|0:02:25
|87
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:02:26
|88
|Christopher Deluise (zMotion)
|0:02:28
|89
|Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:02:29
|90
|Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|0:02:30
|91
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:02:47
|92
|Ernest Tautkus (CCNS-Charlescoaching.com)
|0:02:49
|93
|Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:02:51
|94
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:03:42
|95
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:04:42
|96
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:47
|97
|Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:10:00
|1
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)
|0:15:22
|2
|Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|0:00:25
|3
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
|0:00:30
|4
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|0:00:33
|5
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|0:00:38
|6
|Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)
|0:00:51
|7
|Paolina Allan (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
|0:00:52
|8
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|0:00:58
|9
|Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
|10
|Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:00:59
|11
|Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)
|0:01:01
|12
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|0:01:02
|13
|Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|0:01:09
|14
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|15
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|0:01:11
|16
|Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|0:01:13
|17
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|0:01:14
|18
|Cheryl Rondeau (P-K Express / HNZ Strategy)
|0:01:17
|19
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
|0:01:20
|20
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:01:26
|21
|Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
|0:01:27
|22
|Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|0:01:30
|23
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:34
|24
|Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|0:01:38
|25
|Jenny Ives (Anthem Women's Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|26
|Sheila Vibert (NHCC)
|0:01:43
|27
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
|0:01:49
|28
|Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|29
|Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
|0:01:51
|30
|Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|0:01:52
|31
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)
|0:01:53
|32
|Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
|0:01:57
|33
|Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)
|0:02:01
|34
|Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:02:14
|35
|Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)
|0:02:18
|36
|Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS)
|0:02:19
|37
|Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)
|0:02:24
|38
|Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:27
|39
|Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:02:42
|40
|Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)
|0:02:44
|41
|Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:02:48
|42
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)
|0:02:51
|43
|Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)
|0:03:13
