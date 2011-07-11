Image 1 of 2 Elite women's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York (Image credit: SubiSnaps Photography) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York (Image credit: SubiSnaps Photography)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Windham Mountain for round 3 in Windham, NY. It is located in the heart of the Catskills and for the second year in a row hosted the UCI World Cup Mountain Bike Festival.

On an incredible weather weekend, the GES round happened on a course a separate from the World Cup. 188 racers participated.

In the elite women's category Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain) from Lowell Massachusetts came out of her brief retirement edging out current GES points leader Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, by a mere one tenth of a second to take the win. Eagan had not competed since October 2010, when she last raced in the GES Finals at Blue Mountain in Pennsylvania. Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.) was third.

In the elite men's category, there was a large turnout with some international flavor and young riders. Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD) from Deansboro, New York, led the field by over four seconds, took the win and represented for the USA. Riku Lanso of Ireland was second. A pair of 17-year-old teammates also from Ireland, riding for the Nukeproof Junior Team, came in third and fourth: Christopher McGlinchey and Dan Sheridan.

An honorable mention goes to the following riders for being in the top fastest times off the top of the mountain but in a non-elite category: Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Ind.) and Chris Patton (Gravity Project).

The Gravity East held the "Lars Masters Challenge" benefit race with 100 percent of entry fees for the event being donated to the Arthritis Foundation. Twenty-seven 30+ Men and Women competed following the GES race.

The Gravity East Series rolls on for round 4 in two weeks to Seven Springs Resort in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania the weekend of July 23-24.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Higgerson (xprezo TLd) 0:03:20.69 2 Riku Lansko (GT Bikes) 0:00:04.19 3 Christopher Mcglinchey (Nukeproof Junior Tea) 0:00:05.87 4 Dan Sheridan (Nukeproof Junior Tea) 0:00:08.12 5 Nathan Vials (SPS) 0:00:10.51 6 SemmelPensler (Specialized/GROM) 0:00:11.45 7 Niklas Wallner (Are bikepark) 0:00:12.34 8 George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans) 0:00:12.51 9 Tyler Allison (Marzocchi/GoPro) 0:00:13.04 10 Erik Nelson (Commenal Superteam) 0:00:13.28 11 Justin Gregory (7 Springs/Trek of Pi) 0:00:14.54 12 Lars Tribus 0:00:14.75 13 Max Morgan (Team RM East) 0:00:15.19 14 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Kona) 0:00:17.14 15 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/SDG) 0:00:17.52 16 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:18.60 17 Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill/Spin Bike) 0:00:18.96 18 Jason Beckley (Kenda USA) 0:00:19.82 19 Erik Hudson (Brooklyn Machine Wor) 0:00:19.87 20 Leland O'connor (KGB/SLO/E13) 0:00:21.45 21 Brian Piper (The Hive/Pivot Cycle) 0:00:29.83 22 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/Atomla) 0:00:36.80 23 Alex Castillo (Pichincha) 0:00:38.02 24 Christopher Talotta 0:00:38.75 25 Adam Morse (RM East/Sugarbush/Sm) 0:01:14.34 DNS Trevyn Newpher (GROM/Snowshoe/Chains)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain Bi) 0:04:21.83 2 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi/Fue) 0:00:00.11 3 Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing Company) 0:00:00.65

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dudukovich Nikolas (One Ghost Industries / Big T r) 0:03:30.59 2 Leslie Shane (High Gear Racing) 0:00:06.78 3 Fairburn Noah (High Gear Racing) 0:00:07.33 4 Syron Ray (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:10.66 5 Morin Damon (Highland Mountain/GT) 0:00:12.39 6 Ricard Philippe (Cycles St-Onge) 0:00:14.44 7 Barron Michael (Generation Gap Racing/NEMA) 0:00:15.73 DNF Furbee Nate (Transition)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Patton (Gravity Project/Xpre) 0:03:32.92 2 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:04.22 3 Burke Saunders 0:00:11.81 4 Jordan Newth (True Wheels) 0:00:12.77 5 Vance Nonno (X-Fusion/Oakley/Kend) 0:00:14.66 6 Benjamin Elliott 0:00:14.87 7 Adam Gagne 0:00:18.90 8 Matt Hofherr 0:00:20.90 9 Juan Pablo Vazquez (Mobile bici) 0:00:21.33 10 Daniel Eagle (Phat Moose Cycles) 0:00:23.24 11 Chad Mccurdy (Guys Racing) 0:00:24.08 12 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes) 0:00:29.33 13 Luke Watkins (mobile bici) 0:00:31.38 14 Kevin Cockerham (Sinical Racing/Keswi) 0:00:31.46 15 Eric Allocco (Tryon Bike/ MRP/ Spy) 0:00:32.79 16 Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes) 0:00:33.52 17 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes) 0:00:38.27 18 Jonathan Gillespie (Gravity Project) 0:00:46.17 19 Ido Steve (Delta House Racing/ Nema/ Utop) 0:00:53.99 20 Leon Ruben (Mobile bici) 0:00:56.38 DNF Punt Scott (Spank Disciples/ Entrada Impor) DNF Hwang John (JRA Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Schueler (Racers Edge/ Chesapeake Cycle) 0:03:43.62 2 Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill/Edge/Kenda/One Indu) 0:00:02.22 3 Kyle Kutzler (KSquare Racing/Marty) 0:00:08.97 4 Chad Kelly (Bikeline of Allentow) 0:00:10.62 5 Andrew Farrell 0:00:10.98 6 Fred Heinly (Reading Racing) 0:00:12.10 7 Lance Boertmann (Gravity East) 0:00:14.36 8 John Ronca (Cutters Bike Shop) 0:00:18.91 9 Jon Siverling (Delta House) 0:00:36.19 10 Chris Firth (Commonwealth Bikes) 0:01:59.61

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Carpenter 0:03:43.39 2 Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing Company) 0:00:07.79 3 Charles Morin (Team Highland Mounta) 0:00:09.17 4 Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing/Keswi) 0:00:11.34 5 Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:00:13.78 6 Bob Brien 0:00:18.20 7 George Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:21.16 8 Mike Ireton (Cutters/Supernaut) 0:00:30.50 9 Ernie Reale (My Right Pocket) 0:00:30.91 10 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:38.00 11 Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Giant) 0:00:41.86 12 Phil Cook (Racers Edge) 0:00:42.95 13 Paul Labarbera (Generiation Gap Raci) 0:00:47.68 14 George Bodycoat 0:00:56.56 15 Stefan Cihylik 0:01:47.68 16 William Gentile (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:02:35.45

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison (Trek/Spy Optic) 0:04:47.66 2 Elinor Zeller (Fast Line Racing/ W heel & Heel) 0:00:03.82 3 Leslie Litton (Girthbikes/SDG/Gamut) 0:00:26.16 4 Stephanie Sowles (KSL) 0:00:29.88 5 Christie Allebach (Generation Gap Racing/ Sacuon) 0:00:55.77

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Skidmore 0:03:40.72 2 John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing) 0:00:15.35 3 Ian Turner (Trail's End Cycling) 0:00:18.13 4 Jake Ahlman 0:00:25.47 5 Adam Delonais 0:00:31.61 6 Kyle Grau 0:00:33.11 7 Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:00:36.19 8 Sam Stokoe 0:00:40.38 9 Nick Gray (Bikeline) 0:00:42.63 10 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA gra) 0:00:43.54 11 Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate) 0:00:50.78

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Varec 0:03:43.00 2 Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Ha) 0:00:08.90 3 Ryan Dunn (Trek Raleigh) 0:00:10.48 4 Jon Hanson (Ridetopia) 0:00:10.93 5 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes) 0:00:11.11 6 Justin Rybicky (Generation Gap/Lupin) 0:00:12.12 7 Gus Micheals (Edge Outdoors/Oakley) 0:00:13.01 8 Mike Conklin (WAR) 0:00:13.51 9 Joe Burkell (XFusion/GoPro/SDG/Fo) 0:00:17.09 10 Dan Currier 0:00:18.00 11 Ertel Daniel (Eastbound and Down) 0:00:18.51 12 Jason Kors (Real Treez) 0:00:21.40 13 Justin Mchenry (Fast Line Racing) 0:00:22.00 14 Rene Van Wonderen (Fox Shox) 0:00:22.59 15 Sam Wiggin (Team Highland Mounta) 0:00:23.02 16 Awad Jimmy (Pauls Racing/Special) 0:00:23.03 17 Micheal Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:23.34 18 Charles Rose 0:00:27.90 19 Victor Valverde (Mobilebici) 0:00:28.51 20 Wyatt Vargas 0:00:37.88 21 Adam Cain 0:00:40.00 22 Daniel Becker 0:00:40.31 23 James Parascandola (RIT Cycling) 0:00:42.72 24 Kurt Houben 0:00:50.56 25 Gustan Zimmerman (Trail's End Cycling) 0:01:03.15 26 Rick Reed (Cake for Breakfast/Urge Bike P) 0:01:03.52 27 Michael Gavagan (Brandywine Cyclery) 0:01:10.56 28 Corey Zell (Racer's Edge) 0:01:18.51

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Roberts 0:03:52.26 2 Graser Gary (Claremont Cycle Depot) 0:00:12.22 3 Micheal Mullen (Elevate Cycles) 0:00:15.56 4 Todd Faust 0:00:19.73 5 Aaron Neumann 0:00:21.05 6 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:26.47 7 Corey Tucker (Team MFII / Scutellaro Racing) 0:00:30.45 8 Dave Huff (Horns Hill Collective) 0:00:31.34 9 Greg Blessing 0:00:46.74 10 Keith Obrien (High Gear Racing) 0:00:50.32 11 Joshua Bagwell (Rocky Mountain East) 0:00:52.49 12 James Jones 0:00:54.62 13 William Downes (Sweet Bites/Brooklyn) 0:01:04.26 14 George Whalen (WAR) 0:01:07.41 15 Joaquin Canizales (Marty's Racing) 0:01:10.70 16 Benjamin Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes) 0:01:11.78 17 John Haynes (Rocky Mountain East) 0:01:21.81 18 Carl Rodio 0:01:25.89 DNS Neil Lee (Leatt-Dianese) DNS Michael Lemon (US+1)

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Sullivan (organic systems) 0:04:24.67 2 Doug Tate (Chainsmoke) 0:00:13.50 3 Mike Colonna (The Edge Outdoors - 331 Racing) 0:00:19.99 4 Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul) 0:00:20.11 5 Ed Mcdaniel (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:00:20.45 6 Anthony Carafa (AntDog DH) 0:00:21.55 7 Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org) 0:00:37.22 8 Todd Boucher (Trek/Alpinestars/Hayes Brake) 0:00:43.01 9 David Gray 0:00:46.07 10 Patricio Maldonado (Mobile bici) 0:00:52.87 11 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:01:01.51 DNS Michael Rothenbeck

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elixandria Porru (Mobile bici.com) 0:05:21.25 2 Elizabeth Jones 0:00:04.35 3 Heather Cowell 0:00:20.33 4 Jennel Santons (Marty's Racing) 0:01:21.74 5 Cynthiana Cain (Roxy Racing) 0:01:51.82 6 Patricia Whitworth (Generation Gap Racing) 0:02:01.92 7 Karen Clymer (Moopy Doopy) 0:05:01.81 8 Barbara Ryan 0:05:53.41

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Reardon 0:04:23.70 2 Lucas Bayus 0:00:00.70 3 Brian Anthony 0:00:13.96 4 Greg Howe 0:00:30.91 5 Andrew Summers (Trail's End Cycling) 0:00:38.07 6 Phillip Steele (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:53.26 7 Quinton Johnson (Pedalshop Racing/ Oneal/Azonic) 0:01:19.91

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders) 0:04:19.49 2 John Riggins 0:00:04.52 3 David Marshall (Bert's Bikes) 0:00:06.87 4 Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ Lupine) 0:00:07.81 5 Sam Brown-Shaklee (Oneonta State Mounta) 0:00:11.38 6 Kyle Green 0:00:19.75 DNS John Condon Jr