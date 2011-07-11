Trending

Higgerson wins Gravity East downhill in Windham

Eagan victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 2

Elite women's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York

Elite women's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York
(Image credit: SubiSnaps Photography)
Image 2 of 2

Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York

Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series in Windham, New York
(Image credit: SubiSnaps Photography)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Windham Mountain for round 3 in Windham, NY. It is located in the heart of the Catskills and for the second year in a row hosted the UCI World Cup Mountain Bike Festival.

On an incredible weather weekend, the GES round happened on a course a separate from the World Cup. 188 racers participated.

In the elite women's category Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain) from Lowell Massachusetts came out of her brief retirement edging out current GES points leader Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, by a mere one tenth of a second to take the win. Eagan had not competed since October 2010, when she last raced in the GES Finals at Blue Mountain in Pennsylvania. Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.) was third.

In the elite men's category, there was a large turnout with some international flavor and young riders. Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD) from Deansboro, New York, led the field by over four seconds, took the win and represented for the USA. Riku Lanso of Ireland was second. A pair of 17-year-old teammates also from Ireland, riding for the Nukeproof Junior Team, came in third and fourth: Christopher McGlinchey and Dan Sheridan.

An honorable mention goes to the following riders for being in the top fastest times off the top of the mountain but in a non-elite category: Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Ind.) and Chris Patton (Gravity Project).

The Gravity East held the "Lars Masters Challenge" benefit race with 100 percent of entry fees for the event being donated to the Arthritis Foundation. Twenty-seven 30+ Men and Women competed following the GES race.

The Gravity East Series rolls on for round 4 in two weeks to Seven Springs Resort in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania the weekend of July 23-24.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Higgerson (xprezo TLd)0:03:20.69
2Riku Lansko (GT Bikes)0:00:04.19
3Christopher Mcglinchey (Nukeproof Junior Tea)0:00:05.87
4Dan Sheridan (Nukeproof Junior Tea)0:00:08.12
5Nathan Vials (SPS)0:00:10.51
6SemmelPensler (Specialized/GROM)0:00:11.45
7Niklas Wallner (Are bikepark)0:00:12.34
8George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)0:00:12.51
9Tyler Allison (Marzocchi/GoPro)0:00:13.04
10Erik Nelson (Commenal Superteam)0:00:13.28
11Justin Gregory (7 Springs/Trek of Pi)0:00:14.54
12Lars Tribus0:00:14.75
13Max Morgan (Team RM East)0:00:15.19
14Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Kona)0:00:17.14
15Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/SDG)0:00:17.52
16Phillip Kmetz (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:18.60
17Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill/Spin Bike)0:00:18.96
18Jason Beckley (Kenda USA)0:00:19.82
19Erik Hudson (Brooklyn Machine Wor)0:00:19.87
20Leland O'connor (KGB/SLO/E13)0:00:21.45
21Brian Piper (The Hive/Pivot Cycle)0:00:29.83
22David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/Atomla)0:00:36.80
23Alex Castillo (Pichincha)0:00:38.02
24Christopher Talotta0:00:38.75
25Adam Morse (RM East/Sugarbush/Sm)0:01:14.34
DNSTrevyn Newpher (GROM/Snowshoe/Chains)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain Bi)0:04:21.83
2Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi/Fue)0:00:00.11
3Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing Company)0:00:00.65

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dudukovich Nikolas (One Ghost Industries / Big T r)0:03:30.59
2Leslie Shane (High Gear Racing)0:00:06.78
3Fairburn Noah (High Gear Racing)0:00:07.33
4Syron Ray (Sinister/United Free)0:00:10.66
5Morin Damon (Highland Mountain/GT)0:00:12.39
6Ricard Philippe (Cycles St-Onge)0:00:14.44
7Barron Michael (Generation Gap Racing/NEMA)0:00:15.73
DNFFurbee Nate (Transition)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Patton (Gravity Project/Xpre)0:03:32.92
2Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:04.22
3Burke Saunders0:00:11.81
4Jordan Newth (True Wheels)0:00:12.77
5Vance Nonno (X-Fusion/Oakley/Kend)0:00:14.66
6Benjamin Elliott0:00:14.87
7Adam Gagne0:00:18.90
8Matt Hofherr0:00:20.90
9Juan Pablo Vazquez (Mobile bici)0:00:21.33
10Daniel Eagle (Phat Moose Cycles)0:00:23.24
11Chad Mccurdy (Guys Racing)0:00:24.08
12Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes)0:00:29.33
13Luke Watkins (mobile bici)0:00:31.38
14Kevin Cockerham (Sinical Racing/Keswi)0:00:31.46
15Eric Allocco (Tryon Bike/ MRP/ Spy)0:00:32.79
16Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes)0:00:33.52
17Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes)0:00:38.27
18Jonathan Gillespie (Gravity Project)0:00:46.17
19Ido Steve (Delta House Racing/ Nema/ Utop)0:00:53.99
20Leon Ruben (Mobile bici)0:00:56.38
DNFPunt Scott (Spank Disciples/ Entrada Impor)
DNFHwang John (JRA Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Schueler (Racers Edge/ Chesapeake Cycle)0:03:43.62
2Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill/Edge/Kenda/One Indu)0:00:02.22
3Kyle Kutzler (KSquare Racing/Marty)0:00:08.97
4Chad Kelly (Bikeline of Allentow)0:00:10.62
5Andrew Farrell0:00:10.98
6Fred Heinly (Reading Racing)0:00:12.10
7Lance Boertmann (Gravity East)0:00:14.36
8John Ronca (Cutters Bike Shop)0:00:18.91
9Jon Siverling (Delta House)0:00:36.19
10Chris Firth (Commonwealth Bikes)0:01:59.61

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Carpenter0:03:43.39
2Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing Company)0:00:07.79
3Charles Morin (Team Highland Mounta)0:00:09.17
4Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing/Keswi)0:00:11.34
5Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:00:13.78
6Bob Brien0:00:18.20
7George Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:00:21.16
8Mike Ireton (Cutters/Supernaut)0:00:30.50
9Ernie Reale (My Right Pocket)0:00:30.91
10Richard Rude (Gravity Project)0:00:38.00
11Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Giant)0:00:41.86
12Phil Cook (Racers Edge)0:00:42.95
13Paul Labarbera (Generiation Gap Raci)0:00:47.68
14George Bodycoat0:00:56.56
15Stefan Cihylik0:01:47.68
16William Gentile (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:02:35.45

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Allison (Trek/Spy Optic)0:04:47.66
2Elinor Zeller (Fast Line Racing/ W heel & Heel)0:00:03.82
3Leslie Litton (Girthbikes/SDG/Gamut)0:00:26.16
4Stephanie Sowles (KSL)0:00:29.88
5Christie Allebach (Generation Gap Racing/ Sacuon)0:00:55.77

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Skidmore0:03:40.72
2John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing)0:00:15.35
3Ian Turner (Trail's End Cycling)0:00:18.13
4Jake Ahlman0:00:25.47
5Adam Delonais0:00:31.61
6Kyle Grau0:00:33.11
7Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:00:36.19
8Sam Stokoe0:00:40.38
9Nick Gray (Bikeline)0:00:42.63
10Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA gra)0:00:43.54
11Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:50.78

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Varec0:03:43.00
2Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Ha)0:00:08.90
3Ryan Dunn (Trek Raleigh)0:00:10.48
4Jon Hanson (Ridetopia)0:00:10.93
5Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes)0:00:11.11
6Justin Rybicky (Generation Gap/Lupin)0:00:12.12
7Gus Micheals (Edge Outdoors/Oakley)0:00:13.01
8Mike Conklin (WAR)0:00:13.51
9Joe Burkell (XFusion/GoPro/SDG/Fo)0:00:17.09
10Dan Currier0:00:18.00
11Ertel Daniel (Eastbound and Down)0:00:18.51
12Jason Kors (Real Treez)0:00:21.40
13Justin Mchenry (Fast Line Racing)0:00:22.00
14Rene Van Wonderen (Fox Shox)0:00:22.59
15Sam Wiggin (Team Highland Mounta)0:00:23.02
16Awad Jimmy (Pauls Racing/Special)0:00:23.03
17Micheal Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:23.34
18Charles Rose0:00:27.90
19Victor Valverde (Mobilebici)0:00:28.51
20Wyatt Vargas0:00:37.88
21Adam Cain0:00:40.00
22Daniel Becker0:00:40.31
23James Parascandola (RIT Cycling)0:00:42.72
24Kurt Houben0:00:50.56
25Gustan Zimmerman (Trail's End Cycling)0:01:03.15
26Rick Reed (Cake for Breakfast/Urge Bike P)0:01:03.52
27Michael Gavagan (Brandywine Cyclery)0:01:10.56
28Corey Zell (Racer's Edge)0:01:18.51

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Roberts0:03:52.26
2Graser Gary (Claremont Cycle Depot)0:00:12.22
3Micheal Mullen (Elevate Cycles)0:00:15.56
4Todd Faust0:00:19.73
5Aaron Neumann0:00:21.05
6Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)0:00:26.47
7Corey Tucker (Team MFII / Scutellaro Racing)0:00:30.45
8Dave Huff (Horns Hill Collective)0:00:31.34
9Greg Blessing0:00:46.74
10Keith Obrien (High Gear Racing)0:00:50.32
11Joshua Bagwell (Rocky Mountain East)0:00:52.49
12James Jones0:00:54.62
13William Downes (Sweet Bites/Brooklyn)0:01:04.26
14George Whalen (WAR)0:01:07.41
15Joaquin Canizales (Marty's Racing)0:01:10.70
16Benjamin Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes)0:01:11.78
17John Haynes (Rocky Mountain East)0:01:21.81
18Carl Rodio0:01:25.89
DNSNeil Lee (Leatt-Dianese)
DNSMichael Lemon (US+1)

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Sullivan (organic systems)0:04:24.67
2Doug Tate (Chainsmoke)0:00:13.50
3Mike Colonna (The Edge Outdoors - 331 Racing)0:00:19.99
4Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul)0:00:20.11
5Ed Mcdaniel (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:00:20.45
6Anthony Carafa (AntDog DH)0:00:21.55
7Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org)0:00:37.22
8Todd Boucher (Trek/Alpinestars/Hayes Brake)0:00:43.01
9David Gray0:00:46.07
10Patricio Maldonado (Mobile bici)0:00:52.87
11Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)0:01:01.51
DNSMichael Rothenbeck

Cat. 2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elixandria Porru (Mobile bici.com)0:05:21.25
2Elizabeth Jones0:00:04.35
3Heather Cowell0:00:20.33
4Jennel Santons (Marty's Racing)0:01:21.74
5Cynthiana Cain (Roxy Racing)0:01:51.82
6Patricia Whitworth (Generation Gap Racing)0:02:01.92
7Karen Clymer (Moopy Doopy)0:05:01.81
8Barbara Ryan0:05:53.41

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Reardon0:04:23.70
2Lucas Bayus0:00:00.70
3Brian Anthony0:00:13.96
4Greg Howe0:00:30.91
5Andrew Summers (Trail's End Cycling)0:00:38.07
6Phillip Steele (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:53.26
7Quinton Johnson (Pedalshop Racing/ Oneal/Azonic)0:01:19.91

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders)0:04:19.49
2John Riggins0:00:04.52
3David Marshall (Bert's Bikes)0:00:06.87
4Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ Lupine)0:00:07.81
5Sam Brown-Shaklee (Oneonta State Mounta)0:00:11.38
6Kyle Green0:00:19.75
DNSJohn Condon Jr

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Albert0:04:24.12
2William Potter0:00:04.42
3Sam Simon Iii (Lifted Racing)0:00:13.71
4Christopher Tenley0:00:42.29
DNSJoseph Pharoah (Me)

 

