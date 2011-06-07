Galyean wins Gravity East opener in Snowshoe
O'Connor victorious in men's race
On a great weather weekend high atop the Allegheny Mountains the Gravity East Series (GES) kicked off its 2011 season in style at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Race #1 drew a strong turnout among the women in all categories. In the elite women's race, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina edged out 18-year-old Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford Virginia. Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) of Zanesville, Ohio, was third.
In the elite men's race, Leland O'Connor from Los Osos, California, edged out a local rider Trevyn Newpher (Grom/Snowshoe/Chainsmoke) from Snowshoe by nine-tenths of a second, followed by three competitors from Vermont all belonging to the same team including last year's second place GES Champion Gavin Vaughn (RM East/Sugarbush) of Sharon, Vermont, in fourth. Adam Morse was third.
The Gravity East Series round two will happen in two weeks at Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland on the weekend of June 18-19.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity)
|0:05:52.64
|2
|Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing)
|0:00:16.11
|3
|Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin)
|0:00:25.20
|4
|Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge)
|0:00:46.06
|5
|Hannah Trimble
|0:01:11.16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leland O'Connor (Slo To The Bone)
|0:04:59.92
|2
|Trevyn Newpher (Grom Shoe/ Chainsmok)
|0:00:00.99
|3
|Adam Morse (Rm/Smith/661/Odi)
|0:00:08.59
|4
|Gavin Vaughn (Rmeast.Sugarbush.)
|0:00:10.41
|5
|Tim White (Rm/Smith/Sugarbush)
|0:00:11.99
|6
|Justin Gregory (7 Springs/ Trek Of Pittsburgh)
|0:00:12.09
|7
|Jason Beckley (Kenda/Fox Shox Racin)
|0:00:22.78
|8
|Harrison Reynolds (Spin Bike Shop.Horns)
|0:00:32.20
|9
|Max Morgan (Team Rm East)
|0:00:39.38
|10
|Cody Stagner
|0:00:41.31
|11
|Wesley Boucher (Trails End Cyclingco)
|0:00:43.86
|12
|Chuck Pitt (East Coast Gravity)
|0:00:54.81
|13
|Cecil Linder (Team Rm East)
|0:00:57.94
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy