Image 1 of 4 Trevyn Newpher races to second place (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 4 The winners in Snowshoe (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 4 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 4 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

On a great weather weekend high atop the Allegheny Mountains the Gravity East Series (GES) kicked off its 2011 season in style at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Race #1 drew a strong turnout among the women in all categories. In the elite women's race, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina edged out 18-year-old Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford Virginia. Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) of Zanesville, Ohio, was third.

In the elite men's race, Leland O'Connor from Los Osos, California, edged out a local rider Trevyn Newpher (Grom/Snowshoe/Chainsmoke) from Snowshoe by nine-tenths of a second, followed by three competitors from Vermont all belonging to the same team including last year's second place GES Champion Gavin Vaughn (RM East/Sugarbush) of Sharon, Vermont, in fourth. Adam Morse was third.

The Gravity East Series round two will happen in two weeks at Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland on the weekend of June 18-19.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) 0:05:52.64 2 Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) 0:00:16.11 3 Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin) 0:00:25.20 4 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge) 0:00:46.06 5 Hannah Trimble 0:01:11.16