Galyean wins Gravity East opener in Snowshoe

O'Connor victorious in men's race

Image 1 of 4

Trevyn Newpher races to second place

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 2 of 4

The winners in Snowshoe

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 3 of 4

Elite women's podium

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 4 of 4

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

On a great weather weekend high atop the Allegheny Mountains the Gravity East Series (GES) kicked off its 2011 season in style at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Race #1 drew a strong turnout among the women in all categories. In the elite women's race, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina edged out 18-year-old Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford Virginia. Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) of Zanesville, Ohio, was third.

In the elite men's race, Leland O'Connor from Los Osos, California, edged out a local rider Trevyn Newpher (Grom/Snowshoe/Chainsmoke) from Snowshoe by nine-tenths of a second, followed by three competitors from Vermont all belonging to the same team including last year's second place GES Champion Gavin Vaughn (RM East/Sugarbush) of Sharon, Vermont, in fourth. Adam Morse was third.

The Gravity East Series round two will happen in two weeks at Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland on the weekend of June 18-19.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity)0:05:52.64
2Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing)0:00:16.11
3Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin)0:00:25.20
4Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge)0:00:46.06
5Hannah Trimble0:01:11.16

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leland O'Connor (Slo To The Bone)0:04:59.92
2Trevyn Newpher (Grom Shoe/ Chainsmok)0:00:00.99
3Adam Morse (Rm/Smith/661/Odi)0:00:08.59
4Gavin Vaughn (Rmeast.Sugarbush.)0:00:10.41
5Tim White (Rm/Smith/Sugarbush)0:00:11.99
6Justin Gregory (7 Springs/ Trek Of Pittsburgh)0:00:12.09
7Jason Beckley (Kenda/Fox Shox Racin)0:00:22.78
8Harrison Reynolds (Spin Bike Shop.Horns)0:00:32.20
9Max Morgan (Team Rm East)0:00:39.38
10Cody Stagner0:00:41.31
11Wesley Boucher (Trails End Cyclingco)0:00:43.86
12Chuck Pitt (East Coast Gravity)0:00:54.81
13Cecil Linder (Team Rm East)0:00:57.94

