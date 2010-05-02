Image 1 of 7 A racer at the Massanutten Yee Ha! downhill. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 7 Peter Mills (Industry 9) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 7 Dennis Yurosheck, open class winner (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 7 A racer descends Massanutten Mountain at the Yee Ha! (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 5 of 7 Jason Memmelaar finished second. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 6 of 7 Gerritt Beytagh won the Massanutten Yee Ha!, which opened the 2010 Gravity East Series (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 7 of 7 Riding the rocks at Massanutten (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The Gravity East season opened with 263 entries at Virginia's Massanutten Resort for the Yee Ha! downhill. The spectacular weather and the off-season improvements to the former World Cup course made for a fast and technical course with plenty of flow that showcased all aspects of a true East Coast downhill course.

Of course, downhill racing has its dangers. And those dangers were exhibited on Saturday morning when defending Gravity East Champion and World Cup competitor Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) crashed early during his first practice run. The resulting trip to the local hospital revealed that Mulally had a fractured bone between his wrist and elbow, although he was not put in a cast pending an appointment with his personal orthopedist.

Mulally wasn't the only star at Massanutten, however, as Gravity East's best have shown that they are capable of beating him, though not with the frequency that they might desire.

One of those is Morewood USA's Gerritt Beytagh, who blistered the course with a time of 3:12.14 to take the win from Jason Memmelaar (Giant/ HBG/Smith/5TE) by nearly four seconds. Rounding out the podium was Richie Rude, Jr. of Specialized All Ride.

On the women's side, Dawn Bourgue (Chainline Cycles/Roc), started her defense of the Gravity East Pro Women's Title with a win over former cross country star Sue Haywood. But the surprise of the day came in the Women's Cat. 1 amateur class when Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity Pro) won by over 21 seconds with a time that was faster than all of the pro women on the same course.

Round two of the 2010 Gravity East Series takes place at Pennsylvania's Seven Springs Resort on June 12-13.

Race Notes

- The weekend started on Friday with practice during the day and a foot-down derby and kick-off party at the base of the run. A crowd gathered at the Encounters Lounge to drink beer and soda, eat bar food and watch some of America's best bike handlers try to stay on their bikes while others tried to gently separate them from their machine. The Mulallys showed why they are such a well-known commodity as bothers Neko and Logan dominated the proceedings by winning all 10 rounds, with each brother taking five rounds.

- The kick-off party also included a mini-dual slalom race with grown-up racers competing on kiddie bike. The brothers Mulally went head-to-head with Logan besting his brother and eventually even his Dad in the loosely-played "race".

- The racing went off according to plan for most of competition with one glitch. Race Director Dan McDonald tripped and accidently pulled the electronic cables out of the timing system during the Cat. 1 race. Five riders had to re-run.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) 0:03:12.14 2 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/ HBG/Smith) 0:00:03.95 3 Richard Rude Jr (Specialized Allride) 0:00:04.35 4 Gavin Vaughan (Giant MTB Team) 0:00:05.56 5 Trevyn Newpher (Snowshoe Bike Park) 0:00:09.13 6 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:09.26 7 Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:09.72 8 James Ford (Hotfire Racing) 0:00:09.79 9 Josh Clark (Lowry Custom Collisi) 0:00:09.88 10 Geoffrey Ulmer (Xprezo/Gamut/Gravit) 0:00:12.04 11 Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:12.36 12 Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:12.37 13 Will Collins (E*Thirteen) 0:00:15.53 14 Tim Price (Grom Racing) 0:00:15.55 15 David Flynn (FTW Industries/Paul) 0:00:15.81 16 Justin Gregory (Lets Go Pens/ 7 Springs) 0:00:19.25 17 Jason Beckley (MMR/Kenda/Fox/Marin) 0:00:21.44 18 Chris Higgerson (Giant MTB Team) 0:00:24.03 19 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:24.06 20 Brian Yannuzzi (Crash or Win Racing) 0:00:24.60 21 Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/ Hayes) 0:00:24.61 22 Robin Klinkert 0:00:24.71 23 Chuck Pitts (Trek/ Kovachi Wheels) 0:00:27.15 24 Dennis Yuroshek (Giant HBG) 0:00:27.55 25 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) 0:00:29.63 26 Greg Nelson 0:00:30.91 27 John Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:31.45 28 Matty Komar (Morewood USA) 0:00:35.62 29 Ethan Quehl 0:00:40.20 30 Evan Mallory (Windham Mountain) 0:04:57.93 DNF Dirk Cowley DNF Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) DNF Marvin Scanland DNF Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque (Chainline Cycles) 0:04:12.19 2 Sue Haywood (SBC) 0:00:06.43

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) 0:03:35.49 2 Dylan Conte (Team I-Ride/Jimmz) 0:00:02.84 3 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:00:09.04 4 Benjamin Calhoun (Grom Racing) 0:00:09.83 5 Jay Fesperman (Grom Racing) 0:00:16.53 6 David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project) 0:00:17.85 7 Luca Shaw (Grom Racing) 0:00:18.67 8 Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:26.43 9 Ray Syron (Sinister UnitedFreer) 0:00:26.90 10 William O'brien (Grom Racing) 0:00:27.88 11 Nick Gragtmans (Sycamore Cycles) 0:00:28.53 12 Alex Couture (Giant MTB Team) 0:00:29.48 13 Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project) 0:00:31.91 14 Sam Pensler (Grom Racing) 0:00:38.45 15 Cody Wilkins 0:00:38.48 16 Hunter Budd (Sinister UnitedFreer) 0:00:40.19 DNF Mike Gross DNF Walker Shaw (Grom Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrison Reynolds (Spin Bike Shop & Hor) 0:03:28.79 2 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers) 0:00:02.94 3 Peter Mihalick (Giant HBG) 0:00:06.71 4 Dan Ennis (Sycamore Cycles) 0:00:06.74 5 Chris Patton (Gravity Project) 0:00:07.29 6 Eric Bercume 0:00:07.81 7 Willem Cooper (Voncooper.com/GTBike) 0:00:09.97 8 Rod Haske (Lowriders) 0:00:11.89 9 Vance Nonno (Nema International) 0:00:13.68 10 Thomas Wilkinson 0:00:15.52 11 Nicholas D'emidio 0:00:15.79 12 Geoffrey Ayr (FTW Factory Team) 0:00:18.34 13 Jake Baxter (Voncooper.com/Smith) 0:00:19.43 14 John Normand 0:00:19.63 15 Matt Mchale (Mountain Man Outdoor) 0:00:20.83 16 Philip Noto (Magic Cycles) 0:00:24.83 17 Jason Nixon 0:00:25.12 18 Colby Nugent 0:00:26.58 19 Christopher Brown (Hot Fire Racing) 0:00:30.67 20 Max Syron (Sinister UnitedFreer) 0:00:31.48 21 Ross Ciminelli (Design Physics) 0:00:31.78 22 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/ Wayfa) 0:00:46.14 23 Jacob Roy 0:00:51.36 24 Peter Mills (Industry Nine Wheels) 0:00:58.74 DNF Micah Vanhorn DNF Tylor Bowes

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Heinly (Reading Racing) 0:03:39.60 2 Todd Nicholas (661/NEMA/Fluid/Tbr) 0:00:04.34 3 Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Team) 0:00:04.47 4 Kevin Liebig 0:00:06.78 5 Andrew Farrell 0:00:10.04 6 Shawn Metcalf (Mongoose Tribe) 0:00:13.96 7 Wesley Boucher (Trailsend) 0:00:14.45 8 John Pentecost 0:00:18.05 9 Jason Rudy 0:00:18.12 10 Michael Hummel 0:00:18.31 11 Harley Addair (Wired) 0:00:18.79 12 Scaat Lapanne 0:00:20.75 13 Delmar Dale 0:00:29.40 14 Chris Kring (High Gear Racing) 0:00:30.24 15 Neil Demaio 0:00:34.50 16 Jed Mcdonald 0:00:44.35 DNF Mancil Gray (Team Chainsmoke) DNF John Stewart (Tractionmag.com) DNF Matt Adams (Cycle Therapy)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Highland) 0:03:42.81 2 Tom Shomper 0:00:02.21 3 Phillip Cook (Racers Edge/ NEMA) 0:00:04.84 4 Mark Overby (Mock Orange Bikes) 0:00:13.53 5 Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing) 0:00:13.70 6 Joe Bell 0:00:18.74 7 Reid Kinivy (Michelin - 661) 0:00:20.77 8 Julian Cabreana (High Gear Racing) 0:00:21.12 9 Robert Safrit (Snowshoe) 0:00:28.35 10 Stefan Daney 0:00:28.75 11 Ian Starr 0:00:34.43 12 Richard Rude 0:00:43.43 13 Bob Beuard (Horns Hall Collertiv) 0:00:44.28 14 George Ulmer (Gravity Project - Pl) 0:00:48.84 15 Paul Labarbera (Eli) 0:00:53.87 16 Gary Moon (NEMA) 0:00:58.29 DNF David Ciminelli (Design Physics/ Rowl) DNF Ted Briggs (Hayes/NEMA/LEATT)

Cat. 2 Men 18 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ace Savarese (Nema/Bicycle) 0:03:46.82 2 Ryan Gregory 0:00:01.57 3 Richard Maree 0:00:03.77 4 Max Hoffman 0:00:16.74 5 Sam Skidmore 0:00:21.96 6 Jimmy Leslie (7 Springs) 0:00:30.89 7 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:32.66 8 Eric Vest (Grom Racing) 0:00:40.02 9 Ben Bodycoat 0:00:48.46 10 Travis Whitt 0:00:49.50 11 Ian Turner 0:00:53.03 12 Kevin Martin 0:00:58.07 13 Gustan Zimmerman 0:01:57.51

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Steiner (Dirt Rag) 0:03:41.39 2 Steven Czaplicki 0:00:05.04 3 Alex Kliesh (Knapps Cyclery) 0:00:05.27 4 Mike Monger (Race Pace Bicycles) 0:00:06.24 5 Thomas Hermon (Bike Source) 0:00:07.07 6 Joe Cymbaluk 0:00:07.87 7 Nathan Parrish (Iron City Bikes) 0:00:13.63 8 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/ Devil) 0:00:13.66 9 Mike Fields (Race Pace Bicycles) 0:00:16.89 10 Robert Monjure (UNCC Downhill) 0:00:17.61 11 Drew Barringer (UNCC Downhill) 0:00:22.65 12 Daniel Siegfried 0:00:24.06 13 Danny Waskeiwicz (Tractionmag.com) 0:00:27.16 14 Charlie Brand 0:00:27.24 15 Geoffrey Allen 0:00:29.40 16 Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics) 0:00:30.96 17 Chris Obrien 0:00:31.08 18 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:31.47 19 Justin Mchenry 0:00:36.35 20 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:36.78 21 Jonathan Howlette 0:00:42.00 22 Clayton Schaefer 0:00:51.11 23 Anthony Viselli (Canfield Bikes) 0:00:58.18 24 Anthony Coluccio (Knapps Cyclery) 0:00:59.24 25 Michael Gnarou (Ridetopia) 0:01:07.40 26 Colin Million 0:01:08.75 27 Trent Mckenzie 0:01:16.31 28 Guy-Phillipe Goth 0:01:26.44 29 Alan Tarwater (Team Fat Kids) 0:01:29.70 30 Stuart Childress 0:01:57.43 DNF Ross Johnson DNF Jeffrey Nelson DNF Todd Colligan

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Gray (Blackwater Bike Shop) 0:03:51.91 2 Scott Metz 0:00:02.58 3 Merritt White (Re!Cycles) 0:00:10.25 4 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:11.73 5 Todd Cholerik (Team Angel) 0:00:15.39 6 Brandon Barber (Cycle Therapy) 0:00:20.25 7 Jason Hague 0:00:26.76 8 Brian Phillips 0:00:34.04 9 Ritch Ricker 0:00:42.09 10 Jacob Mcglauflin (Blackwater Bike Shop) 0:00:43.64 11 Joseph Orsini (Cycleworks) 0:00:46.39 12 Neil Lee 0:01:17.76 13 Jaoquin Canizales (Team Marty's) 0:01:26.93 14 Gino Groft 0:01:31.90 DNF Mike Trumble DNF Brian Hosesapple

Cat. 2-3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Coleman 0:03:39.23 2 Jeff Haight 0:00:30.50 3 George Bodycoat 0:00:37.20 4 Mike Calhoun 0:00:43.44 5 Rick Burchfield (Mongoose Tribe) 0:00:47.55 6 Brian Quillen 0:00:47.84 7 John Graichen 0:00:52.03 8 John Shomper 0:00:52.54 9 Chip Gray 0:01:00.36 10 Ed Mcdaniel 0:01:01.60 11 John Irvin (Sinical Racing) 0:01:03.23 12 Doug Tate (Chainsmoke Cycles) 0:01:05.44 13 Alan Daum (Nittany MBA.org) 0:01:08.63 14 David Gray (Bike Line) 0:01:08.95 15 Frank Wuerthele 0:01:32.18 16 Rob Valasquez (OC Racing/ A-1 Cycling) 0:01:41.34 17 Joe Olivas 0:02:56.25 18 Bruce Mccann (Team Amigos Reser By) 0:03:41.47

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Dameworth 0:04:12.57 2 Jeff Culp 0:01:16.46 3 Sam Cookson 0:01:54.40 4 Pierce Taylor 0:02:05.61 5 Grayson Morin (Highland) 0:03:26.85

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Vandecar 0:04:11.62 2 Arik Wolf 0:00:05.24 3 Corey Willard (Re!Cycles) 0:00:09.97 4 Adam Wolf 0:00:15.35 5 Brett Cullen 0:00:29.78 6 Jon Obrien 0:00:33.33 7 Matthew W. Furlong 0:00:33.74 8 Jacob Leaf 0:00:38.56 9 Clayton Miller (Re!Cycles) 0:00:46.71 10 Kenneth Karle Jr 0:00:47.43 11 Thomas Velasquz 0:00:55.85 12 Tj Hiney (Drummer Racing) 0:01:08.25 13 Phil Thai 0:01:10.19 14 Michael Gregerson 0:02:51.01

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Beuchert 0:04:19.57 2 Dave Huff (Horns Hall) 0:00:27.96 3 Keith Obrien 0:00:37.61 4 Walter Connare (Josh Clark Carpet) 0:01:17.16 5 Robert Buchan 0:01:37.37 6 Scott Hohowski 0:01:44.37 DNF Julian Macovei

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Yuroshek (Giant HBG) 0:03:31.25 2 Matt Griffen (SEI Racing/Morewood) 0:00:04.34 3 Butch Greene 0:00:05.94 4 Corey Greeneltch (RideDC.com) 0:00:17.53 5 Edward Buchan 0:00:19.60 6 Craig Folsom (Cycle Therapy) 0:00:20.24 7 Matt Hofherr 0:00:24.21 8 Mark Wallace 0:00:28.09 9 Michael Valach (Snowshow) 0:00:29.54 10 Brett Ferguson 0:00:33.22 11 Todd Cholerik (Team Angel) 0:00:33.44 12 Tim Richardson (SBC) 0:00:33.68 13 Jessee Mcmath 0:00:40.15 14 Bradley Smith (Chainsmoke) 0:00:52.56 15 Joseph Burkell (RIDEDC.com/GOPR0) 0:00:59.36 16 Ryan Sullivan 0:00:59.46 17 Bryan Courtright 0:01:02.95 18 Blanton Unger 0:01:10.00 19 Adam Cain (RIDEDC.com/GOPR0) 0:01:25.45 DNF Ellen Adams DNF Joe Visalli (Sinical Racing) DNF Collin Vento DNF Jeremy Wishart DNF Stephen Ryan

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Galyean (East Coas Gravity) 0:04:08.27 2 Lauren Daney (Grom Racing) 0:00:21.66 3 Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Team) 0:00:49.53 4 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:10:11.53

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers) 0:04:42.95

Cat. 2-3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison 0:04:59.89 2 Caroline Westray 0:00:06.22 3 Samantha Williams (DCMTB) 0:00:08.27 4 Stephanie Teleski (Re!Cycles) 0:00:34.00 5 Elixandria Porru 0:01:16.18 6 Maggie Keller 0:01:38.70 7 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:03:14.70 DNF Kelly Hazlegrove