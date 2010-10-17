Image 1 of 10 Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull) racing her way to fifth place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 10 Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com) and Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB) fight hard for eighth place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 10 Despite leading the entire race, Deidre Winfield (C3) just couldn’t match Laura Van Gilder’s (C3) sprint finish. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 10 The dry conditions helped Erin Silliman (Alan North America) conquer the hill. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 10 Kim Dubeck (C3) on the run-up. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 10 Ann D’Ambruoso (LadiesFirst) rode to fourth place today. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 10 A group races for the last step on the podium. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 10 Laura Van Gilder (C3) lost ground to teammate Deidre Winfield (C3) during the early laps. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 10 Teammates Laura Van Gilder (C3) and Deidre Winfield (C3) go head-to-head up a hill. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 10 The women’s podium: Ann D’Ambruoso (Ladies First), Deidre Winfield (C3), Laura Van Gilder (C3), Arley Kemmerer (C3) and Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) rode away with victory at the Granogue Cross Expo held in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday. The famed road sprinter outpaced her two teammates Deidre Winfield who placed second and Arley Kemmerer in third.

“It was a good race,” Van Gilder said. “Each of us wanted to win the race so we both kept the pressure on. Once we were together we were racing each other for the win. We didn’t want to compromise the victory today but we were very much racing each other on the last lap.”

The Granogue Cross course wrapped its way around the Dupont Estate grounds that offered a relentless amount of climbing and technical-off camber descending.

Van Gilder and her teammate Winfield gained a sizable lead ahead of thefield in the opening laps of the Elite women’s 45-minute race. The pair were chased by Ann D’Ambruso (LadiesFirst Racing), Kristin Gavin (Cystic Fibrosis), Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull) and Arley Kremmerer (C3-Athletes-Serving Athletes).

“It was a very good regional field with a very Mid Atlantic mix of riders,” said Van Gilder who is currently leading the Mid Atlantic Cyclo-cross (MAC) series. “I got the hole shot and really pushed the pace from the beginning. I decided that I was just going to go for it. I got a gap. Dee Dee caught up and passed me and put the gas on and the riders that followed her up ended up falling off pace.”

A broken chain forced Van Gilder into the pits for a bike change that resulted in her teammate Winfield gaining a nearly ten-second advantage. Van Gilder clawed her way back to her teammate’s wheel with one lap to go.

“I had to close that gap with about one and half laps to go,” Van Gilder said. “That was difficult because Dee Dee was really keeping the pressure on and taking the technical sections really well. I was able to get back to her on the last lap. We came around each other a few times.”

Winfield was the first to jump in the two-up sprint finale but she was passed by Van Gilder on the way to the line. The duo’s teammate Kremmerer soloed in for third place.