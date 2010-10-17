Image 1 of 20 The chase group, Adam McGrath (Van Dessel), Anthony Grand (Cyfac) and Jerome Townsend (BikeReg). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 20 A group of young racers watch to see how an elite rider does it. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 20 David Wilcox (Pedros) at speed in the barrier section. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 20 Jesse Anthony (California Giant) pulled away early and never looked back. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 20 Cary Fridrich (Embrocation) finds enough grip to pedal the hill. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 20 Stephen Weaver (Haymarket) jumps a mini barrier just before the climb. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 20 Winner, Jesse Anthony (California Giant) on the final lap. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 20 Jesse Anthony (California Giant) wins the elite men’s race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 20 The U23 podium: Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and Jerome Townsend (BikeReg). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 20 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs) on his way to tenth place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 11 of 20 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg) took second place in the U23 competition. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 12 of 20 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) chases after the leaders. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 13 of 20 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers Univ) on one of the paved sections. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 14 of 20 Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz) climbs a hill in the back section of the course. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 15 of 20 Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) passes one of the historic buildings found on the DuPont estate. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 16 of 20 A weary Callum Ingram crests the run-up. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 17 of 20 Adam McGrath (Van Dessel) storms his way to third place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 18 of 20 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) finished fourth overall and also took top U23. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 19 of 20 Jared Nieters (Haymarket) finished in ninth place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 20 of 20 The elite men’s podium: Justin Lindine (BikeReg), Jesse Anthony (California Giant) and Adam McGrath (Van Dessel). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Jesse Anthony (Cal Giant-Specialized) soloed to his first UCI win of the season at the Granogue Cross Expo held in Wilmington, Delaware. Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) won a two-man sprint to the line for second place ahead of Adam McGrath (Feedback-VanDessel) in third.

“This is the first time I felt like a real bike racer this cross season,” said Anthony who recently completed in a lengthy road racing season. “I wasn’t planning on racing here this weekend because I was feeling tired. I took last weekend off and felt recovered enough in training to try to get a few more UCI points here. It is such a great event too.” The Granogue Cross course wrapped its way around the Dupont Estate grounds, offering two days of back-to-back racing on some of the toughest terrain in the country.

“There were lots of hills but it had a few less turns than in the past,” Anthony said. “There was a big hill, off camber corners, lots of woods and that really technical descent after the tower. I was able to ride the barriers going up the hill today and work on my bunny hopping.”

Anthony launched his winning move at the start of the second lap over a steep hill through the wooded single track on the first section of the circuit. He opened his lead further on the pavement leading into the steepest uphill topped by the Granogue Tower.

“Valentin took the hole shot and had a good start,” Anthony said. “He came with me and when we hit the pavement Lindine came with us and there were three of us at the front for a bit. I gave it a bit of gas part way through the second lap. From then on it was go, go go. I settled into a nice rhythm and held it all the way to the end.”

A chase group formed that included McGrath, Lindine and Swizerland’s Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System), who fell off Anthony’s quick pace in the opening laps. As Anthony rode in for the win, Lindine manoeuvred his way into a second place finish after he outpaced McGrath in a sprint to the line.

“The race seemed to flow really well this year,” Anthony said. “There were faster and more flowing corners and I really liked that because it was using more consistent power. The climbs were tough but I was able to ride them. I like this type of course and it was nice to finally get into a rhythm.”

The Granogue Cross Expo UCI C2 two-day event is a member of the Champion System Mid Atlantic Cyclo-cross (MAC) Series and attracted many of the talented east-coast ‘cross specialists. In previous years, it was a single day race traditionally followed by Wissahickon Cross.