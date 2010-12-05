Trending

Boom opens 'cross season with a victory

Dutchman tops runner-up Berden by nearly a minute in Luxembourg

Lars Boom (Rabobank) opened his cyclo-cross season on a high note as he led from start to finish to win Luxembourg's Grand Prix Julien Cajot. Ben Berden (Qin Cycling Team) finished second, 58 seconds down on Boom, while American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) rounded out the podium for third five seconds later.

Boom, the 2008 cyclo-cross world champion, continues his 'cross season next weekend with a pair of events in Belgium: Saturday's GVA Trofee race in Essen followed by Sunday's Vlaamse Druivenveldrit in Overijse.

Full Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:58:30
2Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:58
3Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:01:03
4Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:01
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)0:02:26
6Stijn Huys (Bel)0:03:29
7Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:03:30
8Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland0:03:41
9Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:54
10Pit Schlechter (Lux)0:04:11
11Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:24
12Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:04:33
13Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:05:08
14Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
15Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team0:05:23
16Jérôme Junker (Lux)0:05:34
17Tom Flammang (Lux)0:05:45
18Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:05:53
19Scott Thiltges (Lux)
20Claude Wolter (Lux)
21Benn Würth (Lux)
22Olivier Laterza (Lux)
23Roland Golderer (Ger)
24Pierre Olliet (Fra)
25Philipp Bützow (Lux)
26Cyrille Heymans (Lux)
27Christian Joachim (Lux)
28Alex Kirsch (Lux)
29Robert Simon (Lux)
30Tom Steichen (Lux)
31Fabien Gresnik (Fra)
32Gilles Kneip (Lux)

