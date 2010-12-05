Boom opens 'cross season with a victory
Dutchman tops runner-up Berden by nearly a minute in Luxembourg
Lars Boom (Rabobank) opened his cyclo-cross season on a high note as he led from start to finish to win Luxembourg's Grand Prix Julien Cajot. Ben Berden (Qin Cycling Team) finished second, 58 seconds down on Boom, while American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) rounded out the podium for third five seconds later.
Boom, the 2008 cyclo-cross world champion, continues his 'cross season next weekend with a pair of events in Belgium: Saturday's GVA Trofee race in Essen followed by Sunday's Vlaamse Druivenveldrit in Overijse.
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:58:30
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:03
|4
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|0:02:26
|6
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:03:29
|7
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:03:30
|8
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|0:03:41
|9
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|10
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|0:04:11
|11
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:04:24
|12
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:04:33
|13
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:05:08
|14
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|15
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|16
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|0:05:34
|17
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|0:05:45
|18
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:05:53
|19
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|20
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|21
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|22
|Olivier Laterza (Lux)
|23
|Roland Golderer (Ger)
|24
|Pierre Olliet (Fra)
|25
|Philipp Bützow (Lux)
|26
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux)
|27
|Christian Joachim (Lux)
|28
|Alex Kirsch (Lux)
|29
|Robert Simon (Lux)
|30
|Tom Steichen (Lux)
|31
|Fabien Gresnik (Fra)
|32
|Gilles Kneip (Lux)
