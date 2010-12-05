Lars Boom (Rabobank) opened his cyclo-cross season on a high note as he led from start to finish to win Luxembourg's Grand Prix Julien Cajot. Ben Berden (Qin Cycling Team) finished second, 58 seconds down on Boom, while American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) rounded out the podium for third five seconds later.

Boom, the 2008 cyclo-cross world champion, continues his 'cross season next weekend with a pair of events in Belgium: Saturday's GVA Trofee race in Essen followed by Sunday's Vlaamse Druivenveldrit in Overijse.