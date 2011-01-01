Trending

Vos speeds to victory in Pétange

Kupfernagel, Ferrier-Bruneau on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit0:44:23
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:01:17
3Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:01:24
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:02:12
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:02:22
6Nikki Harris (GBr) Sprinters Malderen0:02:32
7Gabriella Day (GBr) Vision0:02:55
8Amy Dombroski (USA)0:03:32
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)0:05:13
10Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:08:32
11Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) LP Schifflange0:08:56
12Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)0:10:44
13Perrine Philippe (Fra) US Domont Cyclisme
14Christine Vardaros (USA)
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team
16Christine Kovelter (Lux) UC Dippach

