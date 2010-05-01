Trending

Rasmussen wins in Denmark

Vacansoleil riders finish second and third

Kasper Malmkjaer, Team Energi Fyn on the closing rounds in Herning

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
The Peleton lead by Vacansoleil on the 8th Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Team Glud Glud&Marstrand Marstrand-LRØ rider on the 8th Gravel Road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Team Designa Køkken-Blue Water rider entering the fifth Gravel Road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Rider from ISD Continental team struggling on the Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Team Glud Glud&Marstrand Marstrand-LRØ riders pushing in the peleton on the second Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Rasmussen shows off the spoils of victory

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank after the finished line, claiming the victory ahead of Martin Mortensen, Vacansoleil

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Martin Mortensen, Vacansoleil leading Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank on the last round in Herning

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Jakob Fuglsang, Team Saxo Bank heading a group on the closing rounds in Herning

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Vacansoleil in front of the peleton on the 8th Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank pushing ahead on the 8th Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Joost Van Leijen, Vacansoleil entering the fifth Gravel Road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
The Peleton lead by Vacansoleil at Rind Church

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
A group lead by Rene Jørgensen, Team Designa Køkke-Blue Water on the second Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
The early break lead by Kasper Malmkjaer, Energi Fyn on the second Gravel Road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Palmans-Cras and AC Sparta Praha rider passing the finished line at the closing rounds in Herning

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Jakob Fuglsang, Team Saxo Bank on the second Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Frank Høj, Team Saxo Bank leading a teammate into the fifth gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Lasse Bøchmann, Team Glud & Marstrand-LRØ on the chase at Rind Church

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
A waiting Bobby Traksel, Vacansoleil on the second Gravel road after giving his wheel to a teammate

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
The peloton lead by Team Energi Fyn on the second Gravel road

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Team Concordia Forsikring riders on the closing rounds in Herning

(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Asbjørn Andersen edges out teammate Nicolai Brøchner

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Junior men's podium: Frederik Thalund (3rd), Asbjørn Andersen (1st) and Nicolai Brøchner (2nd)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Frederik Thalund (3rd), Asbjørn Andersen (1st) and Nicolai Brøchner (2nd)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Asbjørn Andersen won the junior men's race

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) leads through a corner

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The front group make their way past the finish line on the finishing circuit

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Jacob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) races on home soil

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
It was a dirty day in Denmark

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The remnants of the peloton line-out on the finishing circuit

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Danish national team riders hold their place in the peloton

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Designa Kokken riders show the effects of a day in the dust

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) claims victory at the 2010 Grand Prix Herning

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Martin Mortensen (2nd, Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Alex Rasmussen (1st, Saxo Bank) and Joost Van Leijen (3rd, Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The place-getters let rip on the podium

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Riders battle their way alongside the team cars

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Saxo Bank seize control of the race on the gravel roads

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Team Designa Kokken are ready an waiting

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Rasmus Guldhammer catches up with some mates at the sign-on

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
A chance to catch up on the start line

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Many Danish ProTour riders made the trip home for the GP Herning

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The race gets underway

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Easy does it in the dirt

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Steely focus as the riders navigate the dirt roads around Herning

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Riders look through the corner to see what's coming next

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The dirt roads claim a victim

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Puncture sorted and away you go!

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
The leaders spread out on the gravel

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
A breakaway tries to move clear on the gravel roads

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Saxo Bank's Frank Høj in command of the peloton

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) holds his trophy aloft

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)

Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank) won the GP Herning on Saturday ahead of Martin Mortensen and Joost Van Leijen (both Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Rasmussen was part of a 12-man break away during the 198km stage, which featured 16 gravel sections. With 25km to go, he jumped from the lead group along with Mortensen.

Aware of Rasmussen's power, Mortensen attempted a solo break with just two kilometers to go to the finish line, but the Danish Rasmussen closed the gap and put in a superior sprint at the end.

"The plan was to make the race as hard as possible hoping that we would outnumber the other riders in the finale. A course with 16 gravel sections like this is an elimination race, but the domestic teams were not in the mood to give anything away, so we had to fight for it," said Rasmussen.

It was Rasmussen's second victory of 2010. He also won the scratch race at the World Championships. He'll head next to the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, with a focus on the time trial and overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5:07:06
2Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
5Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
6Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
8Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
10Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi FYN0:00:17
11Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:28
12Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:33
13Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
14Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
15Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
16Kristian Sobota (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
17Jakob Bering (Den) Team Energi FYN0:00:37
18Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
19Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:01:24
20Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:27
21Morten Ollegaard (Den) Danish National Team
22Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
23Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Danish National Team
24Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
26Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
27Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
28René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water0:01:32
29Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
30Pelle Clapp (Den)
31Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:01:45
32Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
33Marc Hester (Den) Danish National Team
34Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
35Morten Voss Christiansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water0:01:56
36Christer Jensen (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft0:05:26
37Morten Kruse Brink (Den) Danish National Team
38Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
39Hannes Gründlinger (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
40Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
41Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water0:05:29
42Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
43Kasper Malmkjaer (Den) Team Energi FYN0:05:31

 

