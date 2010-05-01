Image 1 of 54
Kasper Malmkjaer, Team Energi Fyn on the closing rounds in Herning
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 2 of 54
The Peleton lead by Vacansoleil on the 8th Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 3 of 54
Team Glud Glud&Marstrand Marstrand-LRØ rider on the 8th Gravel Road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 4 of 54
Team Designa Køkken-Blue Water rider entering the fifth Gravel Road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 5 of 54
Rider from ISD Continental team struggling on the Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 6 of 54
Team Glud Glud&Marstrand Marstrand-LRØ riders pushing in the peleton on the second Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 7 of 54
Rasmussen shows off the spoils of victory
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 8 of 54
Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank after the finished line, claiming the victory ahead of Martin Mortensen, Vacansoleil
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 9 of 54
Martin Mortensen, Vacansoleil leading Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank on the last round in Herning
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 10 of 54
Jakob Fuglsang, Team Saxo Bank heading a group on the closing rounds in Herning
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 11 of 54
Vacansoleil in front of the peleton on the 8th Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 12 of 54
Alex Rasmussen, Team Saxo Bank pushing ahead on the 8th Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 13 of 54
Joost Van Leijen, Vacansoleil entering the fifth Gravel Road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 14 of 54
The Peleton lead by Vacansoleil at Rind Church
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 15 of 54
A group lead by Rene Jørgensen, Team Designa Køkke-Blue Water on the second Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 16 of 54
The early break lead by Kasper Malmkjaer, Energi Fyn on the second Gravel Road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 17 of 54
Palmans-Cras and AC Sparta Praha rider passing the finished line at the closing rounds in Herning
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 18 of 54
Jakob Fuglsang, Team Saxo Bank on the second Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 19 of 54
Frank Høj, Team Saxo Bank leading a teammate into the fifth gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 20 of 54
Lasse Bøchmann, Team Glud & Marstrand-LRØ on the chase at Rind Church
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 21 of 54
A waiting Bobby Traksel, Vacansoleil on the second Gravel road after giving his wheel to a teammate
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 22 of 54
The peloton lead by Team Energi Fyn on the second Gravel road
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 23 of 54
Team Concordia Forsikring riders on the closing rounds in Herning
(Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)
Image 24 of 54
Asbjørn Andersen edges out teammate Nicolai Brøchner
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 25 of 54
Junior men's podium: Frederik Thalund (3rd), Asbjørn Andersen (1st) and Nicolai Brøchner (2nd)
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 26 of 54
Frederik Thalund (3rd), Asbjørn Andersen (1st) and Nicolai Brøchner (2nd)
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 27 of 54
Asbjørn Andersen won the junior men's race
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 28 of 54
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) leads through a corner
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 29 of 54
The front group make their way past the finish line on the finishing circuit
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 30 of 54
Jacob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) races on home soil
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 31 of 54
It was a dirty day in Denmark
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 32 of 54
The remnants of the peloton line-out on the finishing circuit
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 33 of 54
Danish national team riders hold their place in the peloton
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 34 of 54
Designa Kokken riders show the effects of a day in the dust
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 35 of 54
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) claims victory at the 2010 Grand Prix Herning
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 36 of 54
Martin Mortensen (2nd, Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Alex Rasmussen (1st, Saxo Bank) and Joost Van Leijen (3rd, Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 37 of 54
The place-getters let rip on the podium
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 38 of 54
Riders battle their way alongside the team cars
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 39 of 54
Saxo Bank seize control of the race on the gravel roads
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 40 of 54
Team Designa Kokken are ready an waiting
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 41 of 54
Rasmus Guldhammer catches up with some mates at the sign-on
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 42 of 54
A chance to catch up on the start line
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 43 of 54
Many Danish ProTour riders made the trip home for the GP Herning
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 44 of 54
The race gets underway
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 45 of 54
Easy does it in the dirt
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 46 of 54
Steely focus as the riders navigate the dirt roads around Herning
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 47 of 54
Riders look through the corner to see what's coming next
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 48 of 54
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 49 of 54
The dirt roads claim a victim
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 50 of 54
Puncture sorted and away you go!
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 51 of 54
The leaders spread out on the gravel
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 52 of 54
A breakaway tries to move clear on the gravel roads
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 53 of 54
Saxo Bank's Frank Høj in command of the peloton
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 54 of 54
Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) holds his trophy aloft
(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank) won the GP Herning on Saturday ahead of Martin Mortensen and Joost Van Leijen (both Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
Rasmussen was part of a 12-man break away during the 198km stage, which featured 16 gravel sections. With 25km to go, he jumped from the lead group along with Mortensen.
Aware of Rasmussen's power, Mortensen attempted a solo break with just two kilometers to go to the finish line, but the Danish Rasmussen closed the gap and put in a superior sprint at the end.
"The plan was to make the race as hard as possible hoping that we would outnumber the other riders in the finale. A course with 16 gravel sections like this is an elimination race, but the domestic teams were not in the mood to give anything away, so we had to fight for it," said Rasmussen.
It was Rasmussen's second victory of 2010. He also won the scratch race at the World Championships. He'll head next to the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, with a focus on the time trial and overall.
Full Results
# Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5:07:06 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 5 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water 6 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 10 Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi FYN 0:00:17 11 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:28 12 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:00:33 13 Thomas Riber Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 14 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras 15 Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water 16 Kristian Sobota (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 17 Jakob Bering (Den) Team Energi FYN 0:00:37 18 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 19 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:01:24 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 0:01:27 21 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Danish National Team 22 Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team 23 Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Danish National Team 24 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 26 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo 27 Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 28 René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water 0:01:32 29 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo 30 Pelle Clapp (Den) 31 Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:01:45 32 Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 33 Marc Hester (Den) Danish National Team 34 Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland 35 Morten Voss Christiansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water 0:01:56 36 Christer Jensen (Nor) Ringeriks - Kraft 0:05:26 37 Morten Kruse Brink (Den) Danish National Team 38 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 39 Hannes Gründlinger (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 40 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 41 Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water 0:05:29 42 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 43 Kasper Malmkjaer (Den) Team Energi FYN 0:05:31