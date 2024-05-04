Benoît Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix du Morbihan
Axel Zingle second, Arnaud De Lie third in bunch sprint finish
Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the Grand Prix du Morbihan on Saturday. Axel Zingle (Cofidis) grabbed second ahead of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), who was last year’s winner.
The peloton headed south in the rain from Josselin and once in Plumelec they made 14 circuits of the finish loop, the finish line located at the crest of the Côte de Cadoudal, a 1.7km ascent with an average gradient of 6.3%.
Cofidis was pulling the peloton on the final finishing circuit, Bryan Coquard pulling at the front. Once under the banner for one kilometre to go, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) accelerated to the front and was countered by Thomas Gachignard (Total Energies).
Their efforts were shut down with 300 metres to go, when De Lie, Zingle and Cosnefroy pushed to the front. Cosnefroy pushed to the front and scored his third one-day race victory of the season, plus a stage and GC at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
