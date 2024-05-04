Benoît Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix du Morbihan

By Jackie Tyson
published

Axel Zingle second, Arnaud De Lie third in bunch sprint finish

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 88th La Fleche Wallonne 2024 Mens Elite a 1986km one day race from Charleroi to Huy UCIWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the Grand Prix du Morbihan on Saturday. Axel Zingle (Cofidis) grabbed second ahead of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), who was last year’s winner.

The peloton headed south in the rain from Josselin and once in Plumelec they made 14 circuits of the finish loop, the finish line located at the crest of the Côte de Cadoudal, a 1.7km ascent with an average gradient of 6.3%.

