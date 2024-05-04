Benoît Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix du Morbihan

Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the Grand Prix du Morbihan on Saturday. Axel Zingle (Cofidis) grabbed second ahead of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), who was last year’s winner.

The peloton headed south in the rain from Josselin and once in Plumelec they made 14 circuits of the finish loop, the finish line located at the crest of the Côte de Cadoudal, a 1.7km ascent with an average gradient of 6.3%.

Cofidis was pulling the peloton on the final finishing circuit, Bryan Coquard pulling at the front. Once under the banner for one kilometre to go, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) accelerated to the front and was countered by Thomas Gachignard (Total Energies).

Their efforts were shut down with 300 metres to go, when De Lie, Zingle and Cosnefroy pushed to the front. Cosnefroy pushed to the front and scored his third one-day race victory of the season, plus a stage and GC at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling