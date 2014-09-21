Démare sprints to victory at Grand Prix d'Isbergues
Hutarovich and Haussler take second and third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:28:06
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|14
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|18
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|26
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|27
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|28
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|33
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|39
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|42
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|47
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|49
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|53
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|54
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|61
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|64
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|69
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|72
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|76
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|80
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:37
|82
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:56
|83
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:06
|85
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|86
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:19
|87
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|89
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|90
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|91
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|92
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|93
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|100
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|101
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|102
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:46
|103
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|DNF
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|DNF
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Gianni Bossuyt (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
