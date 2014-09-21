Trending

Démare sprints to victory at Grand Prix d'Isbergues

Hutarovich and Haussler take second and third

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare  (Fra) FDJ.fr4:28:06
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
14Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
26Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
30Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
31Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
33Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
35Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
39Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
42Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
46Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
47Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
49Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
53Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
54Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
61Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
64Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
67Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
69Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
72Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
74Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
76Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
80Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:37
82Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:56
83Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:58
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:06
85Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
86Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:19
87Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
89Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling0:03:05
90Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
91Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
92Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
93Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
96Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
97Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
98Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
99Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
100José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
102Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:46
103Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFLuke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLawson Craddock (Usa) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
DNFJo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
DNFVegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFScott Thwaites (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGianni Bossuyt (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFSerge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFAlessandro Soenens (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

 

