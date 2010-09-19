Image 1 of 28 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) claimed the Coupe de France. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 28 Morgan Kneisky was caught. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 28 AG2R and Bbox Bouygues Telecom push the pace on the climb (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 28 AG2R's Will Clarke leads the chase (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 28 The four-man breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 28 Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 28 The chase is definitely not on yet. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 28 The peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 28 FDJ taking control of the GP d'Isbergues (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 28 Kneisky and Boucher lead the break (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 28 The bunch led by AG2R and FDJ (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 28 Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 28 The peloton on the KOM. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 28 The peloton in Isbergues for the second lap (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 28 Geoffry Lequatre (Radioshack) attacks on the last climb. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 28 Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 28 Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 28 Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) soloed to the win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 28 The sprint for second went to Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 28 Marcel Sieberg celebrates his teammate's win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 28 Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 28 Allan Peiper of HTC-Columbia (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 28 The podium: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Denis Galimzyanov with Romain Feillu in third. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 28 Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) won the GP d'Isbergues (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 28 David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) was king of the mountains. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 28 Johan Mombaerts (Big Mat) won the sprint prize. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 28 Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) held on for best young rider in the series. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 28 The break with Morgan Kneisky, Aleksejs Saramotins, David Boucher and Denis Galimzyanov (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

He may not be a big name of world cycling but HTC-Columbia rider Aleksejs Saramotins put in a massive performance to win the GP Isbergues on Sunday, spending 160km of the 200km parcours in a breakaway to prevail solo.

"Aleksejs was determined to win," explained Saramotins' directeur sportif Allan Peiper. "We had a backup plan with Leigh Howard for the sprint but the plan was to get in breaks and see what we could do."

Saramotins attacked early, getting away with four other riders; whilst this break was caught he wasn't deterred from attacking again, this time taking three others with him.

"The bunch held them close for a while and then all of a sudden they had over 10 minutes," added Peiper. "With 100km remaining they still had over ten minutes and I thought they could hold that. But towards the end of the race the bunch was charging home and it was very close."

But surprisingly, the Latvian national champion said that he asn't confident in his form during the race. "I didn't feel great today," he explained. "My legs were heavy but I really wanted to do something so I just tried. We worked really well together in the group right up until the final circuits."

Saramotins and his group hit the final circuits with over three minutes on the peloton and despite losing a minute a lap on the field he was good enough to hold on whilst his breakaway companions weren't. "He attacked three times on the circuits, each time losing another rider," said Peiper.

"With four kilometres to go I attacked for the last time and I was alone," said Saramotins." It was a long four kilometres. I kept thinking they'd catch me on the line and I said to myself. No way. Not today. I'm very happy - it was my day."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 4:48:13 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 8 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 11 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 13 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 15 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 25 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 28 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 31 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 35 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 37 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 51 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 52 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 53 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 56 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 57 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 59 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Anatoli Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 64 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:18 65 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:21 66 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 69 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 72 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:27 73 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 74 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:29 75 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:38 76 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:55 77 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 78 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:38 80 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 84 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 85 Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 86 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 87 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 88 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 90 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:59 91 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:00 93 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 95 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:06:24 DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNF Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri DNF Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team DNF Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Neri DNF Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD - Neri DNF Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ DNF Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen Team HTC - Columbia DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank DNS Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNS Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank