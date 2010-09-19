Trending

Saramontins nabs GP d'Isbergues

Galimzyanov bests Feillu for second

Image 1 of 28

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) claimed the Coupe de France.

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) claimed the Coupe de France.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 28

Morgan Kneisky was caught.

Morgan Kneisky was caught.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 28

AG2R and Bbox Bouygues Telecom push the pace on the climb

AG2R and Bbox Bouygues Telecom push the pace on the climb
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 28

AG2R's Will Clarke leads the chase

AG2R's Will Clarke leads the chase
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 28

The four-man breakaway.

The four-man breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 28

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia)

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 28

The chase is definitely not on yet.

The chase is definitely not on yet.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 28

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 28

FDJ taking control of the GP d'Isbergues

FDJ taking control of the GP d'Isbergues
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 28

Kneisky and Boucher lead the break

Kneisky and Boucher lead the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 28

The bunch led by AG2R and FDJ

The bunch led by AG2R and FDJ
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 28

Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 28

The peloton on the KOM.

The peloton on the KOM.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 28

The peloton in Isbergues for the second lap

The peloton in Isbergues for the second lap
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 28

Geoffry Lequatre (Radioshack) attacks on the last climb.

Geoffry Lequatre (Radioshack) attacks on the last climb.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 28

Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)

Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 28

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 28

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) soloed to the win.

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) soloed to the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 28

The sprint for second went to Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov

The sprint for second went to Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 28

Marcel Sieberg celebrates his teammate's win.

Marcel Sieberg celebrates his teammate's win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 28

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 28

Allan Peiper of HTC-Columbia

Allan Peiper of HTC-Columbia
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 28

The podium: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Denis Galimzyanov with Romain Feillu in third.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The podium: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Denis Galimzyanov with Romain Feillu in third.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 28

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) won the GP d'Isbergues

Aleksejs Saramontins (HTC-Columbia) won the GP d'Isbergues
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 28

David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) was king of the mountains.

David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) was king of the mountains.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 28

Johan Mombaerts (Big Mat) won the sprint prize.

Johan Mombaerts (Big Mat) won the sprint prize.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 28

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) held on for best young rider in the series.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) held on for best young rider in the series.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 28

The break with Morgan Kneisky, Aleksejs Saramotins, David Boucher and Denis Galimzyanov
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The break with Morgan Kneisky, Aleksejs Saramotins, David Boucher and Denis Galimzyanov
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

He may not be a big name of world cycling but HTC-Columbia rider Aleksejs Saramotins put in a massive performance to win the GP Isbergues on Sunday, spending 160km of the 200km parcours in a breakaway to prevail solo.

"Aleksejs was determined to win," explained Saramotins' directeur sportif Allan Peiper. "We had a backup plan with Leigh Howard for the sprint but the plan was to get in breaks and see what we could do."

Saramotins attacked early, getting away with four other riders; whilst this break was caught he wasn't deterred from attacking again, this time taking three others with him.

"The bunch held them close for a while and then all of a sudden they had over 10 minutes," added Peiper. "With 100km remaining they still had over ten minutes and I thought they could hold that. But towards the end of the race the bunch was charging home and it was very close."

But surprisingly, the Latvian national champion said that he asn't confident in his form during the race. "I didn't feel great today," he explained. "My legs were heavy but I really wanted to do something so I just tried. We worked really well together in the group right up until the final circuits."

Saramotins and his group hit the final circuits with over three minutes on the peloton and despite losing a minute a lap on the field he was good enough to hold on whilst his breakaway companions weren't. "He attacked three times on the circuits, each time losing another rider," said Peiper.

"With four kilometres to go I attacked for the last time and I was alone," said Saramotins." It was a long four kilometres. I kept thinking they'd catch me on the line and I said to myself. No way. Not today. I'm very happy - it was my day."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia4:48:13
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
13Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
15Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
21Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
22Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
28Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
34Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
35Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
37Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
48Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
51Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
53Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
56José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
57Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
59Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Anatoli Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
64Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:18
65Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:21
66Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
68Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
69Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
72Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
74David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:29
75Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:38
76Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:55
77Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
78Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
79Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:38
80Sergueï Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
82Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
84Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
85Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
86Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
87Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
90Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:59
91Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:00
93Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Team Katusha
94Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
95Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:06:24
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFDavid Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFStephen Halpin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNFKim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFGil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBenny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMaxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFGael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBenoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAlexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri
DNFIndulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team
DNFYegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Neri
DNFAlexandre Usov (Blr) ISD - Neri
DNFKenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFArnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ
DNFOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRasmus Guldhammer Poulsen Team HTC - Columbia
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFLaurent Lefèvre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
DNSBenoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNSLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank

Coupe de France standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne137pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller130
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun105
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team89
5Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole73
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun71
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne68
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux58
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux58
10Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole53
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale53
13Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9351
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller51
15Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri50
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux50
17Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun43
18Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne40
19Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
20Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
21Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne34
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9330
23Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller28
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne25
25Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux24
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
27Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux24
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller23
29Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metrople21
30Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
31Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux20
32David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
33Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux16
35Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9316
36Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
37Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller14
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack14
39Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux14
40Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet14
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
42Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux12
44Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
45Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
46Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
47Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller12
48Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller11
50Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
51Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
53Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom9
55Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux9
56Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
58Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
59Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux6
60Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC6
61Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
62Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
63Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
64Nadir Haddou (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 933
65Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Équipe De France Espoirs3
66Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
68Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
69Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal3

 

