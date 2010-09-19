Saramontins nabs GP d'Isbergues
Galimzyanov bests Feillu for second
He may not be a big name of world cycling but HTC-Columbia rider Aleksejs Saramotins put in a massive performance to win the GP Isbergues on Sunday, spending 160km of the 200km parcours in a breakaway to prevail solo.
"Aleksejs was determined to win," explained Saramotins' directeur sportif Allan Peiper. "We had a backup plan with Leigh Howard for the sprint but the plan was to get in breaks and see what we could do."
Saramotins attacked early, getting away with four other riders; whilst this break was caught he wasn't deterred from attacking again, this time taking three others with him.
"The bunch held them close for a while and then all of a sudden they had over 10 minutes," added Peiper. "With 100km remaining they still had over ten minutes and I thought they could hold that. But towards the end of the race the bunch was charging home and it was very close."
But surprisingly, the Latvian national champion said that he asn't confident in his form during the race. "I didn't feel great today," he explained. "My legs were heavy but I really wanted to do something so I just tried. We worked really well together in the group right up until the final circuits."
Saramotins and his group hit the final circuits with over three minutes on the peloton and despite losing a minute a lap on the field he was good enough to hold on whilst his breakaway companions weren't. "He attacked three times on the circuits, each time losing another rider," said Peiper.
"With four kilometres to go I attacked for the last time and I was alone," said Saramotins." It was a long four kilometres. I kept thinking they'd catch me on the line and I said to myself. No way. Not today. I'm very happy - it was my day."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:48:13
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|13
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|15
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|28
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|35
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|37
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|51
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|56
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|57
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Anatoli Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|64
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:18
|65
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:21
|66
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|69
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|73
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:29
|75
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:38
|76
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:55
|77
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|78
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:38
|80
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|84
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|85
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|86
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|90
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:59
|91
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:00
|93
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|95
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:06:24
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNF
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|DNS
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNS
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|137
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|130
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|89
|5
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|73
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|68
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|10
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|13
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|51
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|51
|15
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri
|50
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|50
|17
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|18
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne
|40
|19
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|20
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|21
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|34
|22
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|23
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|24
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|25
|25
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|27
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|29
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metrople
|21
|30
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|33
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|16
|35
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|36
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|37
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|38
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|14
|39
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|14
|40
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|42
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|44
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|45
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|46
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|47
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|48
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|51
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|53
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|55
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|56
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|58
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|59
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|60
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|6
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|62
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|63
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|64
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|3
|65
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Équipe De France Espoirs
|3
|66
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|68
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy