Van Hoovels wins in Malmedy
Terpstra victorious in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|1:33:54
|2
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:00:52
|3
|Bjorn Brems (Bel)
|0:00:54
|4
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|0:01:39
|5
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:01:59
|6
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:02:04
|7
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:02:54
|8
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:03:07
|9
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:03:31
|10
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|0:03:37
|11
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:04:56
|12
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:05:45
|13
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:05:48
|14
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned)
|0:06:22
|15
|Sander Elen (Bel)
|0:07:03
|16
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:07:19
|17
|Pascal Hossay (Bel)
|0:07:35
|18
|Simon Hupperetz (Bel)
|0:07:47
|19
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|0:08:26
|20
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:09:05
|21
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
|0:11:13
|22
|Olivier Labie (Bel)
|0:11:31
|23
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:11:48
|24
|Ben Kindermans (Bel)
|0:12:10
|25
|Erik Groen (Ned)
|0:12:14
|26
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:12:55
|27
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|0:13:44
|28
|Ruud Rentmeester (Ned)
|0:14:05
|29
|Thomas Baisir (Bel)
|0:15:03
|30
|Rien Terpstra (Ned)
|0:15:22
|31
|Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
|0:16:16
|32
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|0:17:27
|33
|Marius Dona (Ned)
|0:18:28
|34
|Quentin Winandy (Bel)
|0:20:08
|35
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
|0:20:56
|36
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:20:58
|37
|Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
|0:20:58
|38
|Indy Pauwels (Bel)
|0:22:25
|39
|Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
|40
|Joschy Rausch (Ned)
|41
|Dave Van Der Kooij (Ned)
|42
|Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
|43
|Leander Bertels (Bel)
|44
|Alexander Fockenier (Fra)
|45
|Jean-Francois Guiot (Bel)
|46
|Robin Roelofs (Ned)
|47
|Wout Erzeel (Bel)
|48
|Bjorn Leuckx (Bel)
|49
|Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
|50
|Koen Swinnen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|1:36:16
|2
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:02:00
|3
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:02:46
|4
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:06:18
|5
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:10:34
|6
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|0:17:53
|7
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:22:11
|8
|Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
|0:23:51
|9
|Jill Behlen (USA)
|0:26:53
