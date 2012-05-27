Trending

Van Hoovels wins in Malmedy

Terpstra victorious in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)1:33:54
2Robby De Bock (Bel)0:00:52
3Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:00:54
4Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:01:39
5Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:01:59
6Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:02:04
7Philip Buys (RSA)0:02:54
8Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:03:07
9Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:03:31
10Tim Wynants (Bel)0:03:37
11Frans Claes (Bel)0:04:56
12Didier Bats (Bel)0:05:45
13Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:05:48
14Robbert De Nijs (Ned)0:06:22
15Sander Elen (Bel)0:07:03
16Niels Wubben (Ned)0:07:19
17Pascal Hossay (Bel)0:07:35
18Simon Hupperetz (Bel)0:07:47
19Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:08:26
20Emilien Barben (Swi)0:09:05
21Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:11:13
22Olivier Labie (Bel)0:11:31
23Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:11:48
24Ben Kindermans (Bel)0:12:10
25Erik Groen (Ned)0:12:14
26Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:12:55
27Brice Scholtes (Bel)0:13:44
28Ruud Rentmeester (Ned)0:14:05
29Thomas Baisir (Bel)0:15:03
30Rien Terpstra (Ned)0:15:22
31Dorian Malmedy (Bel)0:16:16
32Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)0:17:27
33Marius Dona (Ned)0:18:28
34Quentin Winandy (Bel)0:20:08
35Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)0:20:56
36Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:20:58
37Cédric Gaudy (Bel)0:20:58
38Indy Pauwels (Bel)0:22:25
39Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
40Joschy Rausch (Ned)
41Dave Van Der Kooij (Ned)
42Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
43Leander Bertels (Bel)
44Alexander Fockenier (Fra)
45Jean-Francois Guiot (Bel)
46Robin Roelofs (Ned)
47Wout Erzeel (Bel)
48Bjorn Leuckx (Bel)
49Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
50Koen Swinnen (Bel)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Terpstra (Ned)1:36:16
2Githa Michiels (Bel)0:02:00
3Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:02:46
4Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:06:18
5Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:10:34
6Kaila Hart (USA)0:17:53
7Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:22:11
8Steffi Derveaux (Bel)0:23:51
9Jill Behlen (USA)0:26:53

