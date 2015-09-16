Debusschere wins GP de Wallonie
Bakelants take second
Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) soloed to victory in Namur during a rain-soaked Grand Prix de Wallonie. Debusschere attacked just outside the one kilometre to go banner, dropping his breakaway companions to win by a handful of seconds. A very disappointed Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint behind for second with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) taking third.
It was a wet and wild day for the peloton as the rain hammered down. The deluge meant some slippery roads and there were numerous crashes early on. One of the victims was Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who is on the comeback trail since crashing out of the Tour de France. Fortunately for the Frenchman, he was able to continue this time.
The heavy rain and crashes made it difficult for a break to form and it wasn’t until after 40 kilometres ridden that five men managed to make it away. The fantastic five were Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Métropole), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Christophe Premont (Verandas Willems Cycling Team), Thomas Wertz (Wallonie – Bruxelles). The peloton were wise to them and their advantage maxed out at just under two minutes.
With 50 kilometres still to run they had a miserly 10 seconds over the chasing pack. That briefly stretched out when Van Melsen was caught but their day was done just two kilometres later. Almost the instant the remaining escapes were brought back the attacks started flying off the front. BMC’s Michael Schär was one of the key instigators and took several riders with him on one particular move.
Most of the attacks were given little more than a 10-second advantage but the high pace strung the group out and began shedding exhausted riders off the back. With 15 kilometres to go there were around 20 riders remaining in the so-called peloton. The attacks continued to fly and eventually the elastic snapped with nine riders breaking free. Etixx-QuickStep were one of the few to miss out as most of the remaining teams managed to put a man up front.
Laporte, Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Thibaut Pinot and Arthur Vichot (both FDJ), Bakelants, Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Debusschere, Franck Bonnamour (Bretagne-Séché Environment) and Gäetan Bille (Verandas Willems) were the riders at the head of affairs.
With multiple riders in the move, Lotto-Soudal and FDJ set about animating the remainder of the race and set a couple of speculative attacks off the front. The attacks looked like they had some riders on the ropes but they remained together as they approached the final cobbled climb into Namur.
Cofidis set the pace on the small rise they had no response when Debusschere went just outside the final kilometre. Debusschere threw a couple of looks over his shoulder to see where the chasers where but they took too long to organise and he had plenty of time to celebrate. Bakelants, who had been very active in the final 25 kilometres, thumped his handlebars as he crossed the line for second with Laporte coming over in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:57:37
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|4
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|5
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:10
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|21
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:54
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|24
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:07
|25
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|27
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|30
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:04
|31
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Belgium
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:06
|34
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:35
|35
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|37
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|39
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:36
|40
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:49
|41
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:45
|42
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:52
|44
|Tom Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:05
|45
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|46
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:09
|47
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Belgium
|48
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|49
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|50
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|51
|Julien Van Den (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:06:15
|52
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:58
|53
|Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:07:38
|54
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:07:51
|55
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|56
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|57
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|74
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|75
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|78
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:26
|81
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:54
|82
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|83
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|84
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|85
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|86
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|96
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|97
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|98
|Elias Van (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|99
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:11:39
|100
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:45
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Waile Kahkahy (Mar) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Steff Cras (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Romain Barroso (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Tom Armstrong (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Bastien Kroonen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Claudio Catania (Ita) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Eduard Alexander (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
