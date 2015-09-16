Trending

Debusschere wins GP de Wallonie

Bakelants take second

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) wins Grand Prix de Wallonie

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
(Image credit: Grand Prix de Wallonie)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) soloed to victory in Namur during a rain-soaked Grand Prix de Wallonie. Debusschere attacked just outside the one kilometre to go banner, dropping his breakaway companions to win by a handful of seconds. A very disappointed Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint behind for second with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) taking third.

It was a wet and wild day for the peloton as the rain hammered down. The deluge meant some slippery roads and there were numerous crashes early on. One of the victims was Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who is on the comeback trail since crashing out of the Tour de France. Fortunately for the Frenchman, he was able to continue this time.

The heavy rain and crashes made it difficult for a break to form and it wasn’t until after 40 kilometres ridden that five men managed to make it away. The fantastic five were Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Métropole), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Christophe Premont (Verandas Willems Cycling Team), Thomas Wertz (Wallonie – Bruxelles). The peloton were wise to them and their advantage maxed out at just under two minutes.

With 50 kilometres still to run they had a miserly 10 seconds over the chasing pack. That briefly stretched out when Van Melsen was caught but their day was done just two kilometres later. Almost the instant the remaining escapes were brought back the attacks started flying off the front. BMC’s Michael Schär was one of the key instigators and took several riders with him on one particular move.

Most of the attacks were given little more than a 10-second advantage but the high pace strung the group out and began shedding exhausted riders off the back. With 15 kilometres to go there were around 20 riders remaining in the so-called peloton. The attacks continued to fly and eventually the elastic snapped with nine riders breaking free. Etixx-QuickStep were one of the few to miss out as most of the remaining teams managed to put a man up front.

Laporte, Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Thibaut Pinot and Arthur Vichot (both FDJ), Bakelants, Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Debusschere, Franck Bonnamour (Bretagne-Séché Environment) and Gäetan Bille (Verandas Willems) were the riders at the head of affairs.

With multiple riders in the move, Lotto-Soudal and FDJ set about animating the remainder of the race and set a couple of speculative attacks off the front. The attacks looked like they had some riders on the ropes but they remained together as they approached the final cobbled climb into Namur.

Cofidis set the pace on the small rise they had no response when Debusschere went just outside the final kilometre. Debusschere threw a couple of looks over his shoulder to see where the chasers where but they took too long to organise and he had plenty of time to celebrate. Bakelants, who had been very active in the final 25 kilometres, thumped his handlebars as he crossed the line for second with Laporte coming over in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:57:37
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
4Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:10
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
21Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium0:00:54
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
24Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:07
25Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
27Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:41
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
30Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M0:02:04
31Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Belgium
32Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
33Aime De Gendt (Bel) Belgium0:02:06
34Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:35
35Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
37Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Nicolas Mertz (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
39Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:36
40Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:49
41Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:45
42Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:04:52
44Tom Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:05:05
45Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
46Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Belgium0:05:09
47Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Belgium
48Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
49Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
50Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
51Julien Van Den (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:06:15
52David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:58
53Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:07:38
54Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:07:51
55Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:08:21
56Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
57Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
74Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
75Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
78Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:26
81Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:54
82Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
83Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
84Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
85Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
86Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
97Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
98Elias Van (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:11:13
99Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:11:39
100Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:45
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFWaile Kahkahy (Mar) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFMartial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFTim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Belgium
DNFSteff Cras (Bel) Belgium
DNFBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRomain Barroso (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFMartin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFTom Armstrong (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFBastien Kroonen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFClaudio Catania (Ita) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFEduard Alexander (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFFelix Grosschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPetr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFElie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNSEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M

