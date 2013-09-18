Trending

Bakelants wins Grand Prix de Wallonie

Voeckler and Frank round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgian National Team4:54:47
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:14
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
9Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:00:31
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Belgian National Team
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
20Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:37
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:42
23Jempi Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
24Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
25Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Belgian National Team
26Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
27Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
28Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgian National Team
30Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
31Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
32Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
36Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:57
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Belgian National Team
39Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
44Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:12
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
47Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
48Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:00
49Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:12
50Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:36
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:03:03
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:50
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:42
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:46
58Alexis Guerin (Fra) FDJ0:08:06
59Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:09
62Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
63Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
65Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
66Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
67Dmads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
70Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
72Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
73Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Jonas Aaen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
79Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
80Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
81Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
84Chris Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:18
85Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
86Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:12:35
87Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
88Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
89Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
90Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
91Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
92Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
93Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
96Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
97Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
98Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
100Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
102Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
103Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Frédéric Brun (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
105Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
106Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
108Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
109Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
110Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
111Jay Mccarty (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
113Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
114Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Frans Claes (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:12:52
116Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:55
117Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:40
118Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
119Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
120Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
121Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
123Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
125Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
126Benoît Poitevin (Fra) FDJ0:18:44
127Romain Hubert (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
128Glen Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
129Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
130Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
131Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
132Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
133Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
134Julien Dechesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
135Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
136Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
137Olivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgian National Team
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Belgian National Team
DNFKévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFTom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
DNFMaxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNSDylan Teuns (Bel) Belgian National Team

