Bakelants wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
Voeckler and Frank round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgian National Team
|4:54:47
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:14
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:31
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Belgian National Team
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|20
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:37
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:42
|23
|Jempi Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|24
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|25
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Belgian National Team
|26
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|27
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|28
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belgian National Team
|30
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|31
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|32
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|35
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|36
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:57
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Belgian National Team
|39
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|44
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:12
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|48
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:00
|49
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:12
|50
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:03
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:42
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:46
|58
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:06
|59
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:09
|62
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|63
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|66
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|67
|Dmads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|72
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|73
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|80
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|81
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|84
|Chris Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:18
|85
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|86
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:12:35
|87
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|88
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|89
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|90
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|91
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|92
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|93
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|96
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|97
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|98
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|102
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|103
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|105
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|106
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|108
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|109
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|110
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|111
|Jay Mccarty (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|113
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|114
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Frans Claes (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:52
|116
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|117
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:40
|118
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|119
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|121
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|126
|Benoît Poitevin (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:44
|127
|Romain Hubert (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|128
|Glen Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|129
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|130
|Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|131
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|133
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|134
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|135
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
|136
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|137
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgian National Team
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgian National Team
|DNF
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Tom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNS
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgian National Team
