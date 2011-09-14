Gilbert triumphs in Grand Prix de Wallonie
Another uphill finish, another victory for Belgian champion
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) strutted his stuff yet again at the Grand Prix de Wallonie, using his power and speed to jump away on the uphill finish to the Namur Citadel.
The Belgian national champion was still feeling the effects of travelling back form Canada but was well-placed as the road snaked up through the bastion walls. He attacked with more than a kilometre to go and distanced the rest of the field with a gradual but insistent effort. Julien Simon (Saur – Sojasun) hung on to take second place at two seconds, with Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) bringing home the rest of the peloton.
“It was a very, very fast race but I felt good,” Gilbert said on television immediately after his win. “The team worked really well in the finale and so I started the climb to the Citadel in a good position. We rode steady but then Rabobank upped the pace, making it perfect for me to launch an attack. I got a gap and kept going.”
The Grand Prix de Wallonie was Gilbert’s last race before the world championships in Copenhagen on Sunday September 25. The Danish course is not especially testing but Gilbert warned that other factors could shape the race.
“I’ve been watching the weather and it’s been raining every day and been cold. It’ll be a hard race,” he predicted.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5:00:08
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:02
|3
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|7
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|11
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|21
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:11
|23
|Yann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|26
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|28
|Reinien Honning (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Nicolas Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|34
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Dirk Bellemarkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Sean De Bie (Bel) BEL
|39
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Kasper Klostergaerd (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:23
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:34
|55
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:36
|56
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|57
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|58
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|59
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|62
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|66
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:46
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|68
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|70
|Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|75
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|78
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Kristof Van De Walle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:05
|81
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|82
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|83
|Macello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|85
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|89
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:22
|90
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|91
|Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:44
|93
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:09
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:12
|97
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|98
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:21
|104
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|107
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:29
|109
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|110
|Sebastien Hadeo Wens AGR19830418 Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:14
|111
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:29
|113
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:04:33
|114
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|118
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Belgium
|121
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|123
|Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|125
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|126
|Jempy Drucker (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|127
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|128
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|131
|Arnaud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:42
|132
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:05:54
|133
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:31
|134
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:06:41
|136
|Hophra Gerard (Bel) Belgium
|137
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:08
|138
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|142
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:46
|143
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:09
|144
|Ron Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|Chritophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|146
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:39
|147
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:12:44
|HD
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andy Capelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Georges Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|DNS
|Steve Dekaert (Bel) Belgium
|DNS
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
