Image 1 of 26 David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 26 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 26 Belgian champion and Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 26 Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Philippe Gilbert takes in the applause. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 26 Philippe Gilbert's dream season continues with a victory in the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 26 Grand Prix de Wallonie podium (l-r): Julien Simon, Philippe Gilbert and Bjorn Leukemans. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 26 Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) won the KOM prize. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 26 Mountains classification winner Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 26 Most aggressive rider Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 26 Philiippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 26 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert attacked just prior to the 1km to go banner and soloed to victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 26 Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) finished second, two seconds behind Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 26 Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 26 Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 26 Michael Schar (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 26 The peloton tackles the Côte de Saint-Hubert. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha) and David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) lead the early break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 26 A 12-man escape was off the front deep into the race. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 26 Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 26 Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) was part of the day's break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 26 Yann Moritz (Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 26 The peloton climbs the Côte de Werbomont. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale riders set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Lemarchand and Julien Loubet on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 26 The escape in Evelette. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 26 Grand Prix de Wallonie top three (l-r): Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) strutted his stuff yet again at the Grand Prix de Wallonie, using his power and speed to jump away on the uphill finish to the Namur Citadel.

The Belgian national champion was still feeling the effects of travelling back form Canada but was well-placed as the road snaked up through the bastion walls. He attacked with more than a kilometre to go and distanced the rest of the field with a gradual but insistent effort. Julien Simon (Saur – Sojasun) hung on to take second place at two seconds, with Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) bringing home the rest of the peloton.

“It was a very, very fast race but I felt good,” Gilbert said on television immediately after his win. “The team worked really well in the finale and so I started the climb to the Citadel in a good position. We rode steady but then Rabobank upped the pace, making it perfect for me to launch an attack. I got a gap and kept going.”

The Grand Prix de Wallonie was Gilbert’s last race before the world championships in Copenhagen on Sunday September 25. The Danish course is not especially testing but Gilbert warned that other factors could shape the race.

“I’ve been watching the weather and it’s been raining every day and been cold. It’ll be a hard race,” he predicted.

