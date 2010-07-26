Trending

Demare tops 29-man sprint for victory

Petit, Nielsen round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra)3:29:10
2Adrien Petit (Fra)
3Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
4Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
5Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
6Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
7Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
8Renaud Pioline (Fra)
9Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
10Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
11Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
12Anthony Louis (Fra)
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
14Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
15Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
16Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
17Mathias Lisson (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
18Michal Olejnik (Pol)
19Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
20Pierre Drancourt (Fra)
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
22Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
23Peter Ronsse (Bel)
24Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
25Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi FYN
26Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
28Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
29Soren Pusdahl (Den) Team Energi FYN
30Douglas Dewey (GBr)0:05:20
31Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:06:40
32David Sinclair (GBr)
33Victor Fobert (Fra)
34Sam Redding (GBr)
35Michael Blanchy (Bel)
36Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
37Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
38Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
39Thomas Just (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
40Alexandre Baillet (Fra)
41Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
42Olivier Lancien (Fra)
43Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
44César Bihel (Fra)
45Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
47Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
48Tommy Nankervis (Aus)
49Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
50Ludovic Vasseur (Fra)
51Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
52Sebastien Boire (Fra)
53Jonathan Cessot (Fra)
54Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
55Carlo Meneghetti (Fra)
56Goffrey Rouat (Fra)
57Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
58Jean-Simon Carre (Fra)
59Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
60René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
61Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
62Thomas Chamon (Bel)
63Anthony Colin (Fra)
64Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans - Cras
65Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra)
66Benoit Drujon (Fra)
67Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)
68Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra)
69Aziz Immonni (Fra)
70Geoffrey Venel (Fra)
71Tomasz Olejnick (Pol)
72Fabian Behague (Den)
73Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
74Romain Bacon (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews