Demare tops 29-man sprint for victory
Petit, Nielsen round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|3:29:10
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra)
|3
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|4
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|5
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|6
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|7
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|8
|Renaud Pioline (Fra)
|9
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|10
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|11
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|12
|Anthony Louis (Fra)
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|14
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|15
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|16
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
|17
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|18
|Michal Olejnik (Pol)
|19
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|20
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra)
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|22
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
|23
|Peter Ronsse (Bel)
|24
|Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
|25
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi FYN
|26
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|28
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|29
|Soren Pusdahl (Den) Team Energi FYN
|30
|Douglas Dewey (GBr)
|0:05:20
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:06:40
|32
|David Sinclair (GBr)
|33
|Victor Fobert (Fra)
|34
|Sam Redding (GBr)
|35
|Michael Blanchy (Bel)
|36
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|37
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
|38
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|39
|Thomas Just (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|40
|Alexandre Baillet (Fra)
|41
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|42
|Olivier Lancien (Fra)
|43
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|44
|César Bihel (Fra)
|45
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|47
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|48
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus)
|49
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|50
|Ludovic Vasseur (Fra)
|51
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|52
|Sebastien Boire (Fra)
|53
|Jonathan Cessot (Fra)
|54
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
|55
|Carlo Meneghetti (Fra)
|56
|Goffrey Rouat (Fra)
|57
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|58
|Jean-Simon Carre (Fra)
|59
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|60
|René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|61
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|62
|Thomas Chamon (Bel)
|63
|Anthony Colin (Fra)
|64
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|65
|Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra)
|66
|Benoit Drujon (Fra)
|67
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra)
|68
|Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra)
|69
|Aziz Immonni (Fra)
|70
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra)
|71
|Tomasz Olejnick (Pol)
|72
|Fabian Behague (Den)
|73
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|74
|Romain Bacon (Fra)
