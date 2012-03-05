Downing adds to Endura's success in Lillers
Sprint victory for Briton
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|4:01:12
|2
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|9
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|11
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|14
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:00:17
|15
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:00:18
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:23
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|18
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:00:43
|19
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|21
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|22
|Méven Lebreton (Fra)
|0:00:58
|23
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|24
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|25
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|26
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|27
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|28
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|29
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|32
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|33
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|34
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|37
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|38
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|40
|Gert Joeaar (Est)
|41
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|42
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
|43
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|44
|Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
|45
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|46
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|47
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|48
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|49
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|50
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|51
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Valérian Vermeulen (Fra)
|53
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|54
|Romain Pillon (Fra)
|55
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|56
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|57
|Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|58
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle Development Team
|59
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
|61
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|62
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|63
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|64
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|65
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|66
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|68
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|69
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|70
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|71
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|72
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|73
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|74
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|75
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|76
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|78
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|79
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|80
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|81
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|82
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|83
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|84
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|85
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|86
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|87
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|88
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|90
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|93
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|94
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|96
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Romain Delalot (Fra)
|98
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
|99
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
|100
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|101
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|103
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|104
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|105
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|106
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|109
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|110
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|111
|Goffrey Rouat (Fra)
|0:05:42
|112
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
