Downing adds to Endura's success in Lillers

Sprint victory for Briton

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing4:01:12
2Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
8Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
9Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
11Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
13Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
14Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:00:17
15André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:00:18
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:23
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
18Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:00:43
19Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
21Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
22Méven Lebreton (Fra)0:00:58
23Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
24Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
25Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
26Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
27Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
28Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
29Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
30Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
32Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
33Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
34Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
37Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
38Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
40Gert Joeaar (Est)
41Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
42Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
43David Skrzypczak (Fra)
44Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
45Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
46Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
48Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
49Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
50Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
51Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
52Valérian Vermeulen (Fra)
53Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
54Romain Pillon (Fra)
55Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
56Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
57Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
58Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Chipotle Development Team
59Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
60Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
61Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
62Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
63Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
64Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
65Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
66Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
68Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
69Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
70Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
71Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
72Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
73Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
74Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
75Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
76Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
78Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
79Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
80Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
81Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
82Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
83Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
84Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
85Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
86Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
87Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
88Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
90Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
93Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
94Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
96Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Romain Delalot (Fra)
98Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
99Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
100Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
101Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
103Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
104Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
105Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
106Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle Development Team
109Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
110Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
111Goffrey Rouat (Fra)0:05:42
112Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

