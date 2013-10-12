Meisen tops Albert in GP de la Région Wallonne
Vantornout rounds out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|1:01:30
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:24
|5
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|6
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Jonas Pedersen (Swe)
|0:00:39
|8
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|9
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:01:28
|10
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|11
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|12
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|13
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|14
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|0:01:35
|15
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
|16
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:55
|17
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|18
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|19
|Steven De Decker (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:02:30
|20
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|21
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
|0:02:53
|22
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|23
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|24
|Patrick Bassez (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|0:03:23
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel)
|0:04:02
|26
|Dany Lacroix (Bel) L' espoir Condruzien
|0:04:07
|27
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel)
|0:04:13
|28
|Frédéric Amorison (Fra)
|0:04:28
|29
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:04:40
|30
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|31
|David Boucher (Fra)
|32
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
|33
|Bryan Lievens (Bel)
|34
|Steven De Schoesitter (Bel) Rudyco-Ripa Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy