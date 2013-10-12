Trending

Meisen tops Albert in GP de la Région Wallonne

Vantornout rounds out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team1:01:30
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:17
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:22
4Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:24
5Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
6Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:34
7Jonas Pedersen (Swe)0:00:39
8Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:00:53
9Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:28
10Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
11Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
12Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
13Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
14Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:01:35
15Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
16Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:55
17Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
18Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team0:01:58
19Steven De Decker (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:02:30
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
21Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw0:02:53
22Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:03:07
23Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:03:19
24Patrick Bassez (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.0:03:23
25Laurent Evrard (Bel)0:04:02
26Dany Lacroix (Bel) L' espoir Condruzien0:04:07
27Kevin Van Melsen (Bel)0:04:13
28Frédéric Amorison (Fra)0:04:28
29Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:04:40
30Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor Cycling Team0:05:11
31David Boucher (Fra)
32Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
33Bryan Lievens (Bel)
34Steven De Schoesitter (Bel) Rudyco-Ripa Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews