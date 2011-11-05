Trending

Albert prevails in Dottignies

Stybar edges Simunek for second place

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1:01:30
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:12
3Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:15
6Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
8Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
9Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
10Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:50
11Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube0:01:02
12Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:01:15
13Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX0:01:19
14Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
15Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:01:46
16Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:02:17
17Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Willems Veranda - Accent0:03:29
18Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:03:42
19Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:03:50
20Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
21Frédéric Amorison (Bel)
22Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)
23Jonathan Breyne (Bel)
DNFGerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
DNFRomain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube

