Albert prevails in Dottignies
Stybar edges Simunek for second place
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1:01:30
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|4
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:15
|6
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|7
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|9
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|10
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:50
|11
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:01:02
|12
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:01:15
|13
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX
|0:01:19
|14
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|15
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:02:17
|17
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Willems Veranda - Accent
|0:03:29
|18
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|0:03:42
|19
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|0:03:50
|20
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|21
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel)
|22
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)
|23
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel)
|DNF
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy