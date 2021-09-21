Trending

Jasper Philipsen wins GP de Denain

Alpecin-Fenix rider takes third win in a row

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed a small bunch sprint victory to take out the GP de Denain, beating Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after 200.3km of racing.

It was the Belgian's third straight victory this month after the Eschborn-Frankfurt and Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:40:44
2Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
5Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

