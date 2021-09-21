Jasper Philipsen wins GP de Denain
By Cyclingnews
Alpecin-Fenix rider takes third win in a row
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed a small bunch sprint victory to take out the GP de Denain, beating Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after 200.3km of racing.
It was the Belgian's third straight victory this month after the Eschborn-Frankfurt and Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:40:44
|2
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
