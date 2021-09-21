Jasper Philipsen wins GP de Denain

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed a small bunch sprint victory to take out the GP de Denain, beating Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after 200.3km of racing.

It was the Belgian's third straight victory this month after the Eschborn-Frankfurt and Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.