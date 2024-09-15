Arvid de Kleijn sprints to victory at Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais

Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) took a second consecutive victory, after winning GP de Fourmies last weekend, he went on to secure the win again at Grand Prix d'Isbergues-Pas de Calais on Sunday.

De Kleijn sprinted to victory ahead of runner-up Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and third-placed Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) in the elite men's 198.8km race routed through the challenging Pas-de-Calais department and into Isbergues, France.

Results

