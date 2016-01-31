Devenyns takes IAM Cycling's first victory of 2016
Pinot out-sprinted by Belgian, Planckaert leads peloton for third
Dries Devenyns handed IAM Cycling its first victory of the 2016 season, taking out the win in the GP la Marseillaise over FDJ's Thibaut Pinot. It was the Belgian's first victory since a stage of the Tour of Austria in 2009, and only his second victory of his professional career.
The day's early breakaway consisted of Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Jérôme Mainard (Armée de Terre), Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), but the quartet were captured ahead of the new climb with 45km to go, the Col des Crêtes. It was here that Devenyns went on the attack, but FDJ kept the pace high, and launched Pinot across on the Col de Gineste before the high-speed, downhill finale.
"I have waited for this victory for a long time, too long," Devenyns said of the win. "I was motivated and have been able to train well throughout the winter. In the sprint, I got out of the saddle to give the impression that I was launching, and then Thibaut took the lead. I managed to get back onto his wheel and gave everything I had left in my legs to edge him on the line. I had the heart to win because the entire team was really tremendous today. We definitely rolled up our sleeves and it paid off."
Devenyns out-kicked Pinot, while the peloton was led home by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) 42 seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:31:43
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:42
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|6
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|12
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Kévin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|31
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|33
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:00
|37
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:23
|38
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|43
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|45
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|47
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|49
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|51
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|53
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|54
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|57
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|60
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|62
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|63
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|71
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|72
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:01
|75
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|77
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:10:48
|78
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|80
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|81
|Jérémy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|85
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|86
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|87
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|93
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Kévin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|97
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|99
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:24
|101
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:49
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|104
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|105
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
|106
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|107
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|108
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|109
|Francisco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|111
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|112
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|114
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|118
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|119
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|OTL
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:18:06
|OTL
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|OTL
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|OTL
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|OTL
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|OTL
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|OTL
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|OTL
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|OTL
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|0:24:54
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNF
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNS
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
