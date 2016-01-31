Trending

Devenyns takes IAM Cycling's first victory of 2016

Pinot out-sprinted by Belgian, Planckaert leads peloton for third

Image 1 of 5

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) with his trophy

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) with his trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect) wins the sprint for third

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect) wins the sprint for third
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) edges Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for the win

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) edges Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Dries Devenyns handed IAM Cycling its first victory of the 2016 season, taking out the win in the GP la Marseillaise over FDJ's Thibaut Pinot. It was the Belgian's first victory since a stage of the Tour of Austria in 2009, and only his second victory of his professional career.

The day's early breakaway consisted of Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Jérôme Mainard (Armée de Terre), Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), but the quartet were captured ahead of the new climb with 45km to go, the Col des Crêtes. It was here that Devenyns went on the attack, but FDJ kept the pace high, and launched Pinot across on the Col de Gineste before the high-speed, downhill finale.

"I have waited for this victory for a long time, too long," Devenyns said of the win. "I was motivated and have been able to train well throughout the winter. In the sprint, I got out of the saddle to give the impression that I was launching, and then Thibaut took the lead. I managed to get back onto his wheel and gave everything I had left in my legs to edge him on the line. I had the heart to win because the entire team was really tremendous today. We definitely rolled up our sleeves and it paid off."

Devenyns out-kicked Pinot, while the peloton was led home by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) 42 seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3:31:43
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:42
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
6Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
12Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Kévin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Clément Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
31Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
33Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:00
37David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:23
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:56
43Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
45Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
47Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
49Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
51Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
53Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
54Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
57Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
59Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
62Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
63Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
66Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
68Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
71Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
72Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:01
75Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
77Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:10:48
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
80Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
81Jérémy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
82Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
83Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
85Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
86Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
87Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
93Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Kévin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
97Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
99Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
100Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:24
101Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:49
102Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
103Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
104Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
105Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
106Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
107Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
108Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
109Francisco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
111Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
112Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
114Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
118Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
119Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
OTLOliver Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction0:18:06
OTLKai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
OTLJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
OTLEmiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
OTLJulien Dechesne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
OTLChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
OTLFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
OTLChristophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
OTLMatthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO0:24:54
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMaxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-AGO
DNFRobin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
DNSJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO

 

