Image 1 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) with his trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect) wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) edges Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Dries Devenyns handed IAM Cycling its first victory of the 2016 season, taking out the win in the GP la Marseillaise over FDJ's Thibaut Pinot. It was the Belgian's first victory since a stage of the Tour of Austria in 2009, and only his second victory of his professional career.

The day's early breakaway consisted of Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Jérôme Mainard (Armée de Terre), Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), but the quartet were captured ahead of the new climb with 45km to go, the Col des Crêtes. It was here that Devenyns went on the attack, but FDJ kept the pace high, and launched Pinot across on the Col de Gineste before the high-speed, downhill finale.

"I have waited for this victory for a long time, too long," Devenyns said of the win. "I was motivated and have been able to train well throughout the winter. In the sprint, I got out of the saddle to give the impression that I was launching, and then Thibaut took the lead. I managed to get back onto his wheel and gave everything I had left in my legs to edge him on the line. I had the heart to win because the entire team was really tremendous today. We definitely rolled up our sleeves and it paid off."

Devenyns out-kicked Pinot, while the peloton was led home by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) 42 seconds later.

Full Results