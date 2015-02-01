Trending

Ligthart wins Grand Prix La Marseillaise

Dutchman beats Vanbilsen into second place

The podium of Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) and Antoine Demoitie (Wallonie - Bruxelles)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) wins the 2015 Grand Prix La Marseillaise

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) claimed victory at the Grand Prix La Marseillaise with a well-timed sprint that saw him finish ahead of last year’s winner Kennerth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles).

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were among the starters for the traditional curtain-raiser to the French season, which took the peloton on a 140-kilometre loop around the hinterland of Marseille, with five categorised climbs on the agenda.

"The season couldn't have started better. I trained hard this winter and it's fantastic I immediately benefit from it," Ligthart said.

The early break was formed by Conor Dunne (An Post-Chainreaction), Steven Tronet (Auber 93), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoi) and Julien Duval (Armée de Terre), and they were later joined by Eoin McCarthy (An Post-Chainreaction).

Their lead touched nine minutes with 100 kilometres remaining but began to melt away thereafter as Bretagne-Séché took up the reins of the pursuit in a bid to set up Romain Feillu for the win, and the leaders were caught inside the final 20 kilometres.

Carlos Quintero (Colombia) tried his luck on the day’s final climb, the Col de la Gineste, and he was later joined a by small group that included Davide Rebellin (CCC-Polsat) but they too were swept up on the run-in to the finish.

In the ensuing sprint in the shadow of the Stade Vélodrome, home of Olympique de Marseille, it was Ligthart who emerged to take his first win since a stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in 2013.

"Our team was relaxed in the bunch and I could save my strengths. Cofidis led the chase and the escapees got caught. I was well positioned and started the sprint," Ligthart said. "I looked next to me a few times and didn't see anyone passing by, so I started to believe in it. It's really nice to win this way."

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:39:33
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
10Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
13Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Colombia
15Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
16Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
23Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Team Colombia
24Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
26Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
29Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
30Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
31Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
32Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
33Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
34Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
36Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
40Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
41Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
51Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
53Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
56Brayan Ramirez (Col) Team Colombia
57Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
58Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Carlos Quintero (Col) Team Colombia
64Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
71Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
72Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
73Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
74Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
76Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
77Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
79Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
80Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
81Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:56
82Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:21
83Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:01:23
84Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:37
85Omar Fraile (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:33
86Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Team Colombia0:05:33
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
88Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chain Reaction
91Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
92Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
93Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
94Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
95Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
96Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Team Colombia
97Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
99Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:11:53
101Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Colombia
102Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
104Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
105Sebastián Molano (Col) Team Colombia
106Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
107Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
109Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
110Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
112Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
113Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
115Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
116Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
119Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
120Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Miguel Angel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
125Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
DNFFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFAlexander Maes (Can) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFEoin McCarthy (Fra) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFRoy Jans (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Bel) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFRomain Pillon (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Irl) Team Europcar
DNFStefan Schumacher (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFJustin Jules (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

 

