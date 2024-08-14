Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec past winners
Champions 2010-2023
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|2022
|Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2019
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
|2018
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
|2017
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2016
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2015
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'No regrets' for Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint against Puck Pieterse'It's nice because Puck is a talented rider, and she deserves it' says yellow jersey after taking second place in Liège
-
‘Feel like I’m used to losing sprints’ - Kasia Niewiadoma misses stage win but moves to third overall at Tour de France FemmesPolish GC rider caught in final 200m after launching late attack to try outfox Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse
-
Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec past winnersChampions 2010-2023
-
From Olympic mountain bike to Tour de France Femmes victory - Puck Pieterse can do it all'I just went with my gut and tried to leave it all out there' Fenix-Deceuninck all-rounder storms to Tour victory in Liège