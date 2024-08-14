Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec past winners

By
published

Champions 2010-2023

QUEBEC CITY QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 08 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 12th Grand Prix Cycliste de Qubec 2023 a 2016km one day race from Quebec to Quebec 92m UCIWT on September 08 2023 in Quebec City Quebec Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) wins 2023 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
2022Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
2019Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
2018Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
2017Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2016Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
2015Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

