Image 1 of 56 Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) tucked into the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec peloton (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Big victory celebrations for Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 WorldTour stars on the start line in Quebec included (L-R) Peter Sagan, Ryder Hesjedal, Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 5 of 56 The peloton climbs the Cote de la Montagne, the steepest ascent on Quebec's 12.6km circuit (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 6 of 56 Cannondale and Movistar riders at the front of the peloton as it climbs the Cote de la Montagne (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 7 of 56 The peloton passes by the Chateau Frontenac, the race hotel, situated 1km from the finish line in Quebec City. (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 8 of 56 The early three-man break of Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) leads Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana) at the top of the Cote de la Montagne (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 9 of 56 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the peloton as it crests the Cote de la Montagne in Quebec City (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 10 of 56 The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec peloton negotiates a sector of cobbles during the 12.6km circuit (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 11 of 56 Alberto Contador and his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates are introduced prior to the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 12 of 56 Tiacho Machado (RadioShack Leopard) enjoying his stint off the front while part of the early three-man break in Quebec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 13 of 56 Riders from Cannondale and Movistar were a constant presence at the front of the peloton in Quebec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 14 of 56 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads two teammates plus Spanish champion Jesus Herrada in an attack from the peloton (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 15 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) beat Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 2013 Tour de france champion Chris Froome (Sky) takes a strong pull at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 17 of 56 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) alone in the lead and hearing the bell for one lap to go in Quebec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 18 of 56 Eventual Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec champion Robert Gesink (Belkin) feels the strain as the pace ramps up in the closing laps (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 19 of 56 2013 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec champion Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 20 of 56 2013 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec champion Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 21 of 56 2013 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec podium (L-R): Arthur Vichot, Robert Gesink and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 22 of 56 Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) on stage for winning the KOM classification at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 23 of 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) won the highest-placed Canadian award at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 24 of 56 Rory Sutherland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 56 The 2013 GP Quebec about to get underay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 56 Niki Terpstra grimaces (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 56 Niki Terpstra goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 56 Rory Sutherland on pace setting duties (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 56 Tejay van Garderan (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 56 Tejay van Garderan (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 56 Omega Pharma rode aggressively today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 56 Three riders get a gap on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 56 The bunch cornering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Cannondale on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 56 Alberto Contador rode the GP Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 56 Timmy Duggan in his second last race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) wins the 2013 GP Quebe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 56 Petr Ignatenko (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 56 Matteo Trentin out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 56 The bunch passes through the start/finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 56 The riders approach the finish/start line and get ready for another lap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 56 Cannondale at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 The bunch foes under a brdige (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 The peloton during one of the laps during the GP Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 56 Saxo-Tinkoff riders swell to the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 56 The peloton climbing during the 2013 edition of GP Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 56 The peloton during the GP Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 56 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 56 Victory for Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 56 The sprint for the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) wins the GP Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) powers to a sprint victory from a select group in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec finale (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 55 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec ahead of French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 56 of 56 Robert Gesink (Belkin) celebrates his first victory of 2013 at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International)

Belkin's Robert Gesink claimed a hard-fought victory in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, out-sprinting French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and BMC's Greg Van Avermaet from an elite selection of riders that emerged in the closing kilometres of the taxing Canadian WorldTour event.

Pre-race favourite Peter Sagan (Cannondale) used his bullets to chase down a late escape from Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and while the Slovakian champion was still in position to sprint for the win he sat up just prior to the line and rolled in for 10th.

Gesink's well-timed effort for the victory was his second success in the Canadian WorldTour races, after his 2010 win in Montréal, and his fourth podium appearance in the races. The 27-year-old Dutchman became the first rider to win in both Québec and Montréal and today's victory completed a Québec podium progression having finished third in the inaugural 2010 edition followed by a runner-up finish in 2011.

The win was Gesink's first since he took the overall victory at the 2012 Tour of California.

"I'm really happy since my season so far has been really tough for me," Gesink said. "It tried to do good in the Giro and I got sick then worked hard in the Tour but still didn't win any races.

"I worked hard the last few months to be good here and it's really nice [to take my first win of the season]."

What was most remarkable about the victory was that Gesink prevailed over a sprinter like Sagan, who has been nearly untouchable in finishes like this throughout the year, as well as Van Avermaet, who has been on the podium of 12 races this season.

"Guys like Sagan and Greg are normally much faster than I am, but it was a really tough race and everybody was really tired," Gesink explained. "With 16 laps you have to wait and wait to be fresh as possible in the end. The uphill sprint suits me, too, and it all came together today. It was pretty hard, but I'm still a bit surprised."

Van Avermaet, runner-up in Québec the year prior to Simon Gerrans, once again made the podium and continued his lengthy stint of podium results at North American races dating back to the Tour of Utah more than a month ago. The Belgian has now placed either second or third in six races following a victory in the first stage in Utah on August 6.

Van Avermaet, too, burned some matches along with Sagan in chasing down Terpstra a few kilometres from the finale.

"This year I was feeling pretty good again," said Van Avermaet. "In the sprint I marked Peter Sagan but I think he was a little tired. Gesink was good inside the last kilometre and the strongest guy won the race."

The fourth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec was once again contested on 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit in historic Old Québec totalling 201.6km. With the start/finish line on the Grande Allée thoroughfare the peloton partakes of a counter-clockwise loop, first descending through the Park Des Champs-De-Bataille. The riders turn left onto the Boulevard Champlain along the Saint Lawrence River before starting the steep ascent up the Cote de la Montagne (10% average gradient with its most severe pitch at 13%). The peloton then negotiates the narrow and undulating streets of the old city, including the KOM climb of the Cote de la Potasse 2km from the finish, before returning back onto Saint Louis for a shallow, yet leg-stinging, 4% rise to the finish line.

A flurry of attacks mid-way through the opening circuit led to a nine-man break gaining a small gap, but once the finish line was in sight the move was neutralised. In the aftermath of that opening salvo the day's early break formed soon after the beginning of lap two. The three-man move was comprised of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) and Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and the trio pushed out a maximum lead of 6:12 after three laps.

As the break's lead quickly grew over the second and third laps the chase was organised by Cannondale and Movistar and those two squads worked at steadily chipping away the escape's advantage. Like clockwork they carved approximately 30 seconds off the break's lead each lap.

After eight laps (110.8km) had been completed, the mid-point of the race, the lead trio's advantage had been reduced to 2:50 where it stabilised for one more lap. On lap 10 the break's gap was halved to 1:20 and at lap end the fireworks commenced at the head of the peloton.

Gloves are off

On the gentle rise through the finish line four riders jumped clear of the field - BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen, Amaël Moinard and Steve Morabito plus Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar). As they turned left onto the Boulevard Champlain the four-man chase grew to six with the addition of Jack Bobridge (Belkin) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha). Prior to reaching the base of the Cote de la Montagne ascent they reached the lead trio to form a new nine-man lead group.

While the original three escapees sat on the back up the Cote de la Montagne, Machado kept his KOM winning streak alive at 10 laps straight as he moved to the front on the Cote de la Potasse for top honours.

On the rise to the finish line, with the BMC trio driving the break, two of the original escapees, Agnoli and Bilbao, couldn't handle the pace and were dropped. The now seven-man group pressed onwards and held a 28-second advantage with five laps remaining.

Back onto the Boulevard Champlain along the St. Lawrence River the peloton was now led by Lampre-Merida and by the top of the Cote de la Montagne the break's lead had dropped to 15 seconds. Saxo-Tinkoff took over pace-making duties on the run-in to the KOM with Machado digging deep to win yet again and wrapping up the mountains classification for good.

Early on the 13th lap Vorganov was dropped from the break, leaving the BMC trio of van Garderen, Moinard and Morabito plus Herrada, Bobridge and Machado in the lead. Cannondale drove the pace along the St. Lawrence River and at the base of the Cote de la Montagne it was gruppo compatto as the break was reeled in after 158km of racing had transpired.

Counterattacks were immediately launched with Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumping away and joined by Daniel Oss (BMC) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ). An inspired Oss soloed away up the KOM but was soon joined once again by Marcato and Offredo. The peloton was breathing down their necks as they passed by the majestic Chateau Frontenac hotel at the flamme rouge and two riders were able to bridge across - Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) - to form a five-man lead group with three laps to go.

While Cannondale and Argos-Shimano were powering the peloton two more riders reached the break - Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) - with 34.5km remaining. Cannondale, believing in Peter Sagan's chances, reduced their advantage to 10 seconds along the Boulevard Champlain and just after the KOM on the Cote de la Potasse once again the peloton was together, albeit steadily shrinking in size.

Who's got the freshest legs?

As the peloton set out on their penultimate lap with 25.2km to go a five-rider break held a very tenuous gap on the field. George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) soon dropped his companions and set out alone with Bjorn Thurau trying, unsuccessfully, to bridge the gap to the young New Zealander.

The protracted sector of flat road on the Boulevard Champlain spelled doom for Bennett and with 18km to go his escape attempt was thwarted. As the peloton made the steep ascent of the Cote de la Montagne for the 15th time Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) attacked the climb with gusto. While the Canadian's tempo surely stung the peloton's legs, nonetheless the elastic didn't snap and the field held tenuously together for the moment in one long line.

On the approach to the Cote de la Potasse it was now time for Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to play his hand and the Dutch strongman powered away from the field and enjoyed a 25-second advantage as the bell rang for one lap to go.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), the defending Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal champion, made a valiant solo effort to reach Terpstra, but the Norwegian was caught just inside of 10km remaining.

As the peloton reached the Boulevard Champlain for the final time their deficit to Terpstra was slowly growing, now up to 30 seconds. Several teams traded positions at the head of the peloton - Sky, Cannondale, Orica-GreenEdge and Lampre-Merida - but cat-and-mouse games had begun with no one team willing to fully commit to bringing back Terpstra.

Over the top of the Cote de la Montagne it ultimately would be race favourite Peter Sagan (Cannondale) who came to the fore. The Slovakian champion got a small gap, but backed off slightly and was soon caught. Sagan would launch another strong attack on the Cote de la Potasse and would be joined by 2012 Quebec runner-up Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). The duo had Terpstra square in their sights and at 1.5km to go Sagan and Van Avermaet made contact with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider.

The lead trio immediately backed off the accelerator, and inside the final kilometre their numbers grew to eight. Robert Gesink led at 800 metres remaining and was followed by the likes of Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Rui Costa (Movistar), Fabian Wegman (Garmin-Sharp), Tom Jelte Slagter (Belkin), Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff), Terpstra, Van Avermaet and Sagan. Geschke attacked and was joined by the irrepressible Terpstra but the duo were caught with 400 metres to go

At this point, from a lead group of 10 riders, it was just a matter of who had the fresher legs with Gesink coming to the fore and powering to his first victory of the year.