Image 1 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins the Grand Junction 40 Grand Race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 51 Over twenty bands played during the Grand Junction Off-Road festival weekend (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) riding alone in second place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) pushing her bike to the top of a ridge while in first place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker) making his way down a very tricky descent 135 (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker) descending off-camber, loose pumice (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 51 Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air Cannondale) descending singletrack behind Rebecca Hodgett (ALP Cycle Coaching) (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 51 Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) suffered a flat tire after the longest climb of the day It moved him from first place to fourth (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker) looked unbeatable with six miles to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) descending in second place about 400 meters behind Grant (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker) descends seven miles from the finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 51 This white trail included several blind drop-offs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) nearing the bottom of a rocky bowl (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 51 Ben Sonntage (Cliff Bar) riding switchbacks six miles from the finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 51 X-Terra rider Josiah Middaugh riding solidly in fifth place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 51 The Pro Men had quite a beer spraying party on the podium (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 51 Women’s Podium (L to R) Rebecca Hodgett (ALP) 4th, Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Amy Beisel (Liv SRAM) 3rd, Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air) 5th (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and former world cup racer Gina Hall at the finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 51 Men’s Podium (L to R) Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) 4th, Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) 2nd, Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport) 4th, Josiah Middaugh (Enve Composites) 5th (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 51 Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air) edged out Jenny Smith(NoTubes) for the final spot on the podium (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 51 Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes) was quite happy with her second place finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 22 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) is congratulated by the Main Street crowd on her victory (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 23 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) closed the gap to Grant on the final pavement but had to settle for second place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 24 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker) claims first place on Main Street in Grand Junction (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 25 of 51 Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) competing for fifth place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 26 of 51 The terrain was highly technical including a descent into this valley (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 27 of 51 Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air Cannondale) descending in the first hour of racing (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 28 of 51 The Pro Men head out on a neutral start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 29 of 51 The Pro Men started on crowded Main Street in Grand Junction (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 30 of 51 Todd Wells (Specialized) and Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) wish each other good fortunes at the start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 31 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) is hoping to compete for the win today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 32 of 51 Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) and Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) chatting before the 8:30 AM start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 33 of 51 USA Marathon and Cross-country champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 34 of 51 Kris Sneddon (Kona) and Alex Grant (Ridebiker Alliance) at the start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 35 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has to be considered the heavy favorite today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 36 of 51 Defending champion Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) does a television interview before the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 37 of 51 Stan’s NoTubes Riders (L to R) Sarah Kaufmann, Jenny Smith, and Rose Grant (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 38 of 51 Bryan Alders (TrainingPeaks) on the front of the controlled start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 39 of 51 Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon) went right to the front after the neutral start ended (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 40 of 51 The riders rode on pavement until they were across the Colorado River (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 41 of 51 Amy Beisel (Liv-SRAM) riding alone in third place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 42 of 51 Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes) chasing Katerina Nash early in the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 43 of 51 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was all alone after 30 minutes of racing (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 44 of 51 Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding in the top ten after the first climb (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 45 of 51 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) came over the first climb in sixth place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 46 of 51 Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding in fifth place after the first climb (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 47 of 51 Defending champion Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) riding in fourth place, lost ground on the first climb of the day (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 48 of 51 Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon) riding in third place after the initial climb (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 49 of 51 Alex Grant (Ridebiker Alliance) looked comfortable riding in second place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 50 of 51 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading Alex Grant (Ridebiker) after the first climb of the day (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 51 of 51 The Grand Junction Off-Road weekend included a costumed "Klunker" race on Main Street (Image credit: David McElwaine)

On a picture perfect day in western Colorado, some of the best pros on the continent toed the line on Main Street in Grand Junction to compete on some of the most spectacular trails anywhere. Alex Grant (Ridebiker Alliance) came from behind to win by nine seconds over second place finisher Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar). Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport) seemed to ride nearly a flawless race to capture the bronze medal. Defending champion Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) suffered an untimely puncture but managed to finish fourth. Josiah Middaugh (ENVE Composites), better known for his X-Terra racing, finished fifth.

The racecourse has become known as one of the most difficult in the USA. Held largely on Bureau of Land Management trails outside of Grand Junction, riders faced 5,344 feet of climbing with virtually no flat section of the course over the 40-mile distance. It started at an elevation of 4,600 feet and reached over 6,500 feet at its highest point. With temperatures near ninety degrees, the lack of any shade played an important factor in the race. Many racers’ kits had salt stains on them at the finish.

At the top of the first climb, USA ChampionTodd Wells (Specialized) led Alex Grant, followed by Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon). Paez had been gapped on the climb but sat solidly in fourth place. It appeared that all the favorites were off and running.

Alex Grant explained the race dynamics from that point on, "There were four of us at the first feed zone…Jeremiah, Wells, and Fernando. Going in to Butterknife Todd was leading, Jeremiah crashed, and Fernando bobbled. Then it was just Todd and I, but those guys came back at the bottom."

Grant continued, "Fernando attacked on the longest climb and actually got a gap on us. I rode back to Todd (who flatted) and then rode back to Fernando. I just kept it steady and felt good on the downhill…and that was that."

Wells had to repair a sidewall with a tire plug and then struggled to keep it inflated. In addition to Bishop’s crash, he too had more than one flat tire. Fernando made it three out of the four leaders who punctured.

Ben Sonntag capitalized on the other’s misfortunes. He detailed his outing, "I wasn’t steady on purpose. I made too many mistakes/bobbles early on and lost the group. At some point I said, 'OK, if I’m going to do something today I’ve got to push it.' I felt strong all day, but I’m a little disappointed because I lost the race early with stupid mistakes."

With seven miles to go, Alex Grant led Sonntag by as much as 500 meters. When Grant dropped into the last major technical bowl, Sonntag was not in sight. But, once they reached the long pavement stretch back into town, Sonntag began to close down the gap.

Grant said, "I know Ben really well. We ride together a lot and I know what his strengths are. I know he’s good at the end of a race. So, when I saw him back there…I was so over the limit on the pavement I barely made it to the finish."

Defending champion Fernando Paez was visibly down after the race. He remarked, "I’m a little disappointed. I was in the front trying to defend the title with Alex Grant. Unfortunately, I had a rear flat tire on one of the descents and six people passed me.’

This race required several skills. The distance slightly favored endurance riders. However, the technical riding, especially the 7-mile Butterknife section of the course required excellent technical skills. There were also climbs and descents lasting several miles. It took a well-rounded rider to master all of these demands.

The winner took home a $5,000 check out of the $30,000 in prize money that was given out today.

One thing is for sure, next year many riders will err on the side of caution when making their tire and inflation choices.

Pro Women

As was expected, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was stronger than her rivals today. Despite a mid-race mishap, she had enough in the tank to ride across the finish alone for the win. USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes) did her best to keep Nash in sight, but ultimately lost nearly six minutes to the Czech rider. Amy Beisel (Liv-SRAM), who has also been having a solid season, finished third, five minutes behind Grant. Rebecca Hodgett (Alp Cycles Coaching) finished fourth, and Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air Cannondale) took fifth place after a dash to the line with Jenny Smith (Stan’s NoTubes).

The Pro Women started ten minutes after the Pro Men,which meant that the leaders would pass some of the slower men. There were times when long stretches of singltrack made that a difficult task.

Nash came over the initial climb with a gap of less than a minute over

Grant. At this point, the top five finishing order had already been established.

Nash commented after the race, "It was a great course and I was riding a full-suspension bike. Rose Grant, who is an amazing climber, was on a hardtail. So, I took my chance and went really fast on Butterknife (highly technical) and unfortunately got a flat at the bottom. It did get pretty dramatic because my nice lead suddenly shrank to zero."

Nash added, "I was a little stressed out the last half of the race because the tire wasn’t rally fully inflated. But, I really, really enjoyed the trails and the people here in Grand Juntion."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Ridebiker Alliance, Cannondale, Gear Rush) 2:58:58 2 Benjamin Sonntag (Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM) 0:00:09 3 Chris Baddick (Boulder Cycle Sport, Yogaglo) 0:04:36 4 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Raleigh, Clement, Shimano) 0:05:08 5 Josiah Middaugh (ENVE Composites, Felt Bicycles, Optic Nerve) 0:07:17 6 Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniels, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC Bikes) 0:09:05 7 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) 0:09:14 8 Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon Bicycles) 0:10:25 9 Ryan Standish (San Juan Cycles, Steamworks Brewing) 0:10:28 10 Patrick Chartrand (Louis Garneau, Powerwatts Nord, Monty Sylvestre) 0:13:18 11 Brian Smith (Griggs Orthopedics, Stan's NoTubes) 0:14:18 12 Mitch Hoke (The Pros Closet, Kenda, Stans Notubes) 0:16:53 13 Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes, Scott Bikes, Pearl Izumi) 0:17:12 14 Todd Wells (Specialized, Clif Bar, Oakley) 0:17:22 15 Kris Sneddon (Kona Bikes, Mom and Dad, Logging) 0:18:05 16 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles, DT Swiss, Honey Stinger) 0:18:40 17 Dana Weber (Stage 21) 0:19:22 18 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides, Shimano, Naturally Fast) 0:20:48 19 Tj Woodruff (Pivot, Stans NoTubes, Momentum Endurance) 0:23:17 20 Bryan Alders (TrainingPeaks, Yeti, Pactimo) 0:24:34 21 Tim Racette (McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix Recovery Drink, Schwalbe Tires) 0:24:43 22 Nick Gould (Ska Brewing, Zia Taqueria, Trek Bikes) 0:27:02 23 Bryan Dillon (SRAM, Pivot, Griggs Orthopedics) 0:27:09 24 Barkley Robinson (Orange Peel) 0:31:04 25 Mark Currie (Champion System, Swiftwick, Adrenalin Cycles) 0:34:12 26 Jason Hanson (Rotor Components) 0:36:11 27 Nick Skaggs (Nationwide Insurance, Trek Bicycle, Flat Tire Bike Shop) 0:36:47 28 Donny Warbritton (Stages Cycling) 0:38:05 29 Cody Cupp (Raleigh Bicycles, SET Coaching, Alberg's Sports) 0:40:15 30 Brett Denney (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Beet Elite) 0:40:24 31 Elliot Reinecke (Book a Bike Mechanic.com, Teleost Fins, Focus Bikes) 0:41:44 32 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar, Kappius Components, SRAM) 0:41:45 33 Jeff Minotto (Steamboat Velo p/b Moots, Centennial Bank) 0:42:13 34 Scott Leonard (Mountain Flyer Magazine, Basalt Bike & Ski) 0:42:16 35 Jason Hilimire (FasCat Coaching-Geneva Bicycle Center) 0:49:51 36 Colby Lash (Chocolay ACE Hardware, KMK Cyclery) 0:51:12 37 Ricky Willis (Paragon Outdoors, Bootdoctors, Telluride Cycling Club) 0:53:20 38 Jt Toepel (Groove Subaru/Excel Sports, Rudy Project, Domahidy Designs) 0:55:15 39 Eric Landis (Mountain Racing Products, Deity Components, Bicycle Outfitters) 1:00:31