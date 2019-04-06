Trending

Hivert wins Gran Premio Miguel Indurain

Luis Leon Sanchez second, Higuita third

Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) claimed victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie4:47:56
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
9Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:24
10Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:28

