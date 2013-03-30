Simon Spilak (Katusha) soloed to victory in the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, securing both the Russian WorldTour squad's second consecutive win at the Spanish one-day event as well as the 26-year-old Slovenian's first triumph in Katusha colours. As an added bonus for Katusha, it would be the squad's second victory of the day as earlier Rudiger Selig prevailed in the Netherlands at the Volta Limburg Classic.

After dropping the last of his companions from the day's early break with 40km remaining, Spilak rode the remainder of the race alone to finish 1:32 ahead of runner-up Igor Anton (Euskaldel-Euskadi), while Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) continued his good run of form on display at the Volta a Catalunya to secure the final podium spot two seconds later in the uphill finale.

"I'm very happy of this win," said Spilak. "It's a pleasure to repeat Daniel Moreno's triumph last year and it's a double satisfaction because it's my first victory at Katusha. I think it was a spectacular race: I was in a great shape, and when I saw my rivals in the breakaway were running out of fuel I tried by myself and I managed to take this solo win."

Spilak spent much of the 179.3km race out on the attack as he was part of a 12-man break which formed after just 25km of racing had transpired. Joining the Slovenian in the escape group were Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Benat Intxausti and Javier Moreno (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Wilson Marentes (Colombia), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural), Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Igor Merino (Euskadi) plus Juan Chamorro and Ever Rivera (472-Colombia).

After building up a lead of nearly nine minutes on the peloton, the break began to fracture on the hilly terrain with Spilak, Intxausti and Dennis going clear with more than 70km remaining.

On the day's fourth of six categorised climbs, the category 2 Alto de Lezaun, Spilak sensed weakness in his two companions and went out on a solo attack with 40km to go to the finish.

The Slovenian put on a a show of strength as he increased his lead over Intxausti and Dennis to three minutes with 20km remaining, while the peloton pursued at five minutes back.

While Intxausti and Dennis would be caught by the peloton, Spilak continued alone to the finish to seal an impressive victory as the sole survivor of the day's early escape.

In addition to the race victory, Spilak would also take the day's mountain classification while two other riders in the break made good on their stint off the front: Wilson Marentes (Colombia) won the sprint classification while Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) secured the special sprint prize.

Full Results 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 4:50:46 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:32 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:34 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:54 7 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:57 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:01:58 11 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:01 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:05 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:06 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:07 15 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:11 16 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:14 18 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:17 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:28 22 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 23 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:54 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:52 25 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:05:39 26 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:10 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:07:48 29 Juan Villegas (Col) 472-Colombia 30 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:07:53 31 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 32 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 33 Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:07:56 34 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:57 35 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:06 36 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:34 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:03 39 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:18 40 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 42 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 43 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 44 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 45 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:11:39 48 Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi 0:13:40 49 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:13:45 50 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 51 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 52 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 53 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:50 54 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:14:15 55 Juan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi 56 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi 0:14:16 57 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:17:00 58 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:49 59 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:55 60 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:20:05 61 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:06 62 Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia 0:21:16

Mountains classification 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 21 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 4 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 10 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 4 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 8 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 3

Sprint classification 1 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 5 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3 5 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 2 6 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1

Special sprint classification 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 3 3 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 2 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Local riders 1 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:53:03 2 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:49 3 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:01