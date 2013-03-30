Trending

Spilak solos to victory at GP Miguel Indurain

Anton, Stetina round out podium

Simon Spilak (Katusha) soloed to victory in the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, securing both the Russian WorldTour squad's second consecutive win at the Spanish one-day event as well as the 26-year-old Slovenian's first triumph in Katusha colours. As an added bonus for Katusha, it would be the squad's second victory of the day as earlier Rudiger Selig prevailed in the Netherlands at the Volta Limburg Classic.

After dropping the last of his companions from the day's early break with 40km remaining, Spilak rode the remainder of the race alone to finish 1:32 ahead of runner-up Igor Anton (Euskaldel-Euskadi), while Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) continued his good run of form on display at the Volta a Catalunya to secure the final podium spot two seconds later in the uphill finale.

"I'm very happy of this win," said Spilak. "It's a pleasure to repeat Daniel Moreno's triumph last year and it's a double satisfaction because it's my first victory at Katusha. I think it was a spectacular race: I was in a great shape, and when I saw my rivals in the breakaway were running out of fuel I tried by myself and I managed to take this solo win."

Spilak spent much of the 179.3km race out on the attack as he was part of a 12-man break which formed after just 25km of racing had transpired. Joining the Slovenian in the escape group were Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Benat Intxausti and Javier Moreno (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Wilson Marentes (Colombia), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural), Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Igor Merino (Euskadi) plus Juan Chamorro and Ever Rivera (472-Colombia).

After building up a lead of nearly nine minutes on the peloton, the break began to fracture on the hilly terrain with Spilak, Intxausti and Dennis going clear with more than 70km remaining.

On the day's fourth of six categorised climbs, the category 2 Alto de Lezaun, Spilak sensed weakness in his two companions and went out on a solo attack with 40km to go to the finish.

The Slovenian put on a a show of strength as he increased his lead over Intxausti and Dennis to three minutes with 20km remaining, while the peloton pursued at five minutes back.

While Intxausti and Dennis would be caught by the peloton, Spilak continued alone to the finish to seal an impressive victory as the sole survivor of the day's early escape.

In addition to the race victory, Spilak would also take the day's mountain classification while two other riders in the break made good on their stint off the front: Wilson Marentes (Colombia) won the sprint classification while Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) secured the special sprint prize.

Full Results
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha4:50:46
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:32
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:34
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:54
7Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:57
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:01:58
11Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:02:01
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:05
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:06
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:07
15Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:11
16Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
17Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:14
18Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:17
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:28
22Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
23Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:54
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:04:52
25Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:05:39
26Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:10
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:07:48
29Juan Villegas (Col) 472-Colombia
30Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:07:53
31Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
32Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
33Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:07:56
34Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:57
35Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:06
36Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:34
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:09:03
39Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:18
40Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
42Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
43David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
44Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:11:39
48Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi0:13:40
49Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:13:45
50Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
51Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
52Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
53Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:50
54Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:14:15
55Juan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
56Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi0:14:16
57Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:17:00
58Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:49
59Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:55
60Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:20:05
61Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi0:21:06
62Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia0:21:16

Mountains classification
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha21pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
4Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia10
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha4
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
8Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural3

Sprint classification
1Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia6pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha5
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural2
6Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1

Special sprint classification
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural3
3Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia2
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1

Local riders
1Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:53:03
2Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:49
3Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:01

Teams
1Katusha14:36:01
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:10
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:22
4Movistar Team0:02:34
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:13
6Caja Rural0:04:33
7Garmin-Sharp0:11:46
8Colombia0:14:09
9Lokosphinx0:23:38
10Euskadi0:32:18
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:49:51

