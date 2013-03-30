Gran Premio Miguel Indurain past winners
Champions from 1951 to 2012
|2012
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2011
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2010
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2009
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Fuji-Servetto
|2008
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r Prévoyance
|2006
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Javier Pascual-Rodriguez (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
|2004
|Matthias Kessler (Ger) T-Mobile
|2003
|Matthias Kessler (Ger) Telekom
|2002
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2001
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2000
|Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Spa) Vitalicio-Seguros
|1999
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno
|1998
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Banesto
|1997
|Mikel Zarrabeitia (Spa) ONCE
|1996
|Alex Zulle (Swi) ONCE
|1995
|Félix García Casas (Spa) Artiach
|1994
|Marino Alonso (Spa) Banesto
|1993
|Johnny Weltz (Den) ONCE
|1992
|Julián Gorospe (Col) Banesto
|1991
|Roland Leclerc (Bel) Amaya
|1990
|Pedro Delgado (Spa) Banesto
|1989
|Mariano Sánchez (Spa) Teka
|1988
|Pedro Delgado (Spa) Reynolds
|1987
|Miguel Indurain (Spa) Reynolds
|1985
|Celestino Prieto (Spa) Reynolds
|1983
|Juan Fernández (Spa) Zor
|1982
|Pedro Muñoz (Spa) Zor
|1981
|Eulalio García (Spa) Teka
|1980
|Juan Fernández (Spa) Zor
|1979
|Juan Fernández (Spa) Kas
|1978
|Miguel María Lasa (Spa) Teka
|1977
|Vicente López Carril (Spa) Kas
|1976
|José Nazábal (Spa) Kas
|1975
|Agustín Tamames (Spa) Super Ser
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (Spa) Kas
|1973
|Domingo Perurena (Spa) Kas
|1972
|Vicente López Carril (Spa) Kas
|1970
|Antonio Gómez del Moral (Spa) Kas
|1969
|Gregorio San Miguel (Spa) Kas
|1968
|José López Rodríguez (Spa) Fagor
|1966
|Carlos Echeverría (Spa) Kas
|1965
|Eusebio Vélez (Spa) Kas
|1964
|Francisco Gabica (Spa) Kas
|1963
|José Pérez Francés (Spa) Ferrys
|1962
|Juan Belmonte (Spa) P.Ega
|1961
|José Pérez Francés (Spa) Ferrys
|1959
|Miguel Pacheco (Spa) Faema
|1957
|Miguel Chacón (Spa) Faema
|1956
|Antonio Ferraz (Spa)
|1955
|Jesús Galdeano Gamma (Spa)
|1954
|Miguel Vidaurreta (Spa)
|1953
|Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)
|1952
|Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)
|1951
|Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)
