Trending

Gran Premio Miguel Indurain past winners

Champions from 1951 to 2012

Gran Premio Miguel Indurain
2012Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
2011Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2010Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
2009David De La Fuente (Spa) Fuji-Servetto
2008Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2007Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r Prévoyance
2006Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Javier Pascual-Rodriguez (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Matthias Kessler (Ger) T-Mobile
2003Matthias Kessler (Ger) Telekom
2002Angel Vicioso (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2001Angel Vicioso (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2000Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Spa) Vitalicio-Seguros
1999Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno

Trofeo Comunidad Foral de Navarra
1998Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Banesto
1997Mikel Zarrabeitia (Spa) ONCE
1996Alex Zulle (Swi) ONCE
1995Félix García Casas (Spa) Artiach
1994Marino Alonso (Spa) Banesto
1993Johnny Weltz (Den) ONCE
1992Julián Gorospe (Col) Banesto
1991Roland Leclerc (Bel) Amaya
1990Pedro Delgado (Spa) Banesto
1989Mariano Sánchez (Spa) Teka

Gran Premio Navarra
1988Pedro Delgado (Spa) Reynolds
1987Miguel Indurain (Spa) Reynolds
1985Celestino Prieto (Spa) Reynolds
1983Juan Fernández (Spa) Zor
1982Pedro Muñoz (Spa) Zor
1981Eulalio García (Spa) Teka
1980Juan Fernández (Spa) Zor
1979Juan Fernández (Spa) Kas
1978Miguel María Lasa (Spa) Teka
1977Vicente López Carril (Spa) Kas
1976José Nazábal (Spa) Kas
1975Agustín Tamames (Spa) Super Ser
1974Miguel María Lasa (Spa) Kas
1973Domingo Perurena (Spa) Kas
1972Vicente López Carril (Spa) Kas
1970Antonio Gómez del Moral (Spa) Kas
1969Gregorio San Miguel (Spa) Kas
1968José López Rodríguez (Spa) Fagor

Campeonato Vasco Navarrro de Montaña
1966Carlos Echeverría (Spa) Kas
1965Eusebio Vélez (Spa) Kas
1964Francisco Gabica (Spa) Kas
1963José Pérez Francés (Spa) Ferrys
1962Juan Belmonte (Spa) P.Ega
1961José Pérez Francés (Spa) Ferrys
1959Miguel Pacheco (Spa) Faema
1957Miguel Chacón (Spa) Faema
1956Antonio Ferraz (Spa)
1955Jesús Galdeano Gamma (Spa)
1954Miguel Vidaurreta (Spa)
1953Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)
1952Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)
1951Hortensio Vidaurreta (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews