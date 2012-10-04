Duarte wins Coppa Sabatini
Rubiano, Rabottini round out top three
Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) became the first Colombian winner of the Italian one-day Coppa Sabatini as he overpowered his five breakaway companions in the uphill finale. Compatriot Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) finished as runner-up, one second in arrears of the 2008 U23 road race world champion, while Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rounded out the podium in third place at four seconds.
Two-time Coppa Sabatini winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was also in the winning escape, but was denied the chance to claim a record-breaking third title as he finished in fourth at six seconds.
The six-man escape also included Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana Kamen Team) who finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) led in the first chase group nearly one minute behind Duarte.
"I am extremely happy," Duarte said. "It is my first victory in Europe for Colombia-Coldeportes, and I really wanted to deliver before the season was over.
"It has not been a lucky year overall, but today I took great joy after edging my fellow escapees in the final 500 metres. Now my focus moves to the Giro dell'Emilia – which I really like a lot – and then I will start working on 2013 season: I want to progress with this team next year, while hopefully getting our first participation in the Grand Tours."
The decisive six-man escape formed 21km from the 198.6km race's finish under the impetus of Duarte, but 10 kilometres later their lead seemed tenuous at best due to the chase efforts of Acqua & Sapone. Indecision in the peloton, however, provided the cushion the escape needed to contest the finale well clear of their chasers.
On the one-kilometre long ascent to the finish, Farnese Vini teammates Rabottini and Failli alternated attacks in an attempt to crack their breakaway companions. Duarte weathered their blows and soon launched his own blistering attack, to which Visconti tried to respond. The two-time champion faltered at 300 metres to go, ultimately finishing in fourth, as Duarte rode away to victory. Meanwhile, Rubiano and Rabottini passed the Movistar Italian to garner podium finishes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4:41:53
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:01
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:04
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:09
|6
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|8
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:57
|9
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|11
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|17
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|22
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|25
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:14
|26
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:24
|28
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|31
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:49
|32
|Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|33
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:39
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:15
|35
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:03
|36
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|37
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|38
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|39
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|40
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
