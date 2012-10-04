Image 1 of 35 2012 Coppa Sabatini champion Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Italian national champion Franco Pellizotti (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 35 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Vini) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 35 Patrik Sinkewitz (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 35 Franco Pellizotti climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 35 Luca Mazzanti (Farnese-Vini) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 35 Riccardo Chiarini (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 35 Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) sets the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Fabio Duarte (L) celebrates his victory with a Colombia-Coldeportes teammate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) pays tribute to his team as he wins Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Riders make their way up the climb to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 2012 Coppa Sabatini champion Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) outsprinted his five breakaway companions to win the 2012 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Former U23 road race world champion Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) won Coppa Sabatini from a six-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Action at the 2012 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 A beautiful day for racing in Italy at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) after winning (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 35 Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 35 Franco Pellizotti and Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) celebrates his victory at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 2012 Coppa Sabatini podium (L-R): Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela, 2nd; Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes), 1st; Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) wins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) triumphs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) takes the victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) with his trophy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 35 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Vini) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 35 Miguel Rubiano on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 35 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 35 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 35 Giovanni Visconti and Patrik Sinkewitz (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 35 Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 35 The peloton in action during the 2012 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) became the first Colombian winner of the Italian one-day Coppa Sabatini as he overpowered his five breakaway companions in the uphill finale. Compatriot Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) finished as runner-up, one second in arrears of the 2008 U23 road race world champion, while Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) rounded out the podium in third place at four seconds.

Two-time Coppa Sabatini winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was also in the winning escape, but was denied the chance to claim a record-breaking third title as he finished in fourth at six seconds.

The six-man escape also included Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana Kamen Team) who finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) led in the first chase group nearly one minute behind Duarte.

"I am extremely happy," Duarte said. "It is my first victory in Europe for Colombia-Coldeportes, and I really wanted to deliver before the season was over.

"It has not been a lucky year overall, but today I took great joy after edging my fellow escapees in the final 500 metres. Now my focus moves to the Giro dell'Emilia – which I really like a lot – and then I will start working on 2013 season: I want to progress with this team next year, while hopefully getting our first participation in the Grand Tours."

The decisive six-man escape formed 21km from the 198.6km race's finish under the impetus of Duarte, but 10 kilometres later their lead seemed tenuous at best due to the chase efforts of Acqua & Sapone. Indecision in the peloton, however, provided the cushion the escape needed to contest the finale well clear of their chasers.

On the one-kilometre long ascent to the finish, Farnese Vini teammates Rabottini and Failli alternated attacks in an attempt to crack their breakaway companions. Duarte weathered their blows and soon launched his own blistering attack, to which Visconti tried to respond. The two-time champion faltered at 300 metres to go, ultimately finishing in fourth, as Duarte rode away to victory. Meanwhile, Rubiano and Rabottini passed the Movistar Italian to garner podium finishes.

