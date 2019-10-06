Trending

Colbrelli wins GP Bruno Beghelli

Valverde second, Haig third as late attack succeeds

Image 1 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins the 2019 GP Bruno Beghelli

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins the 2019 GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 27

Colbrelli crosse the line victorious

Colbrelli crosse the line victorious
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Colbrelli celebrates with his daughter Vittoria after the finish

Colbrelli celebrates with his daughter Vittoria after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 27

Valverde, Colbrelli and Haig celebrate on the podium

Valverde, Colbrelli and Haig celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

The final podium: Valverde, Colbrelli and Haig

The final podium: Valverde, Colbrelli and Haig
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 27

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) won an award for his aggressive racing

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) won an award for his aggressive racing
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 27

The peloton during the early stages of the GP Bruno Beghelli

The peloton during the early stages of the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 27

Astana lead the peloton at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Astana lead the peloton at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) in the peloton

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

UAE Team Emirates work in the peloton

UAE Team Emirates work in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

The peloton during the GP Bruno Beghelli

The peloton during the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 27

Richard Carpaz (Movistar) at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Richard Carpaz (Movistar) at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

The breakaway at the GP Bruno Beghelli – Dima, Fiaschi and Kuriyanov

The breakaway at the GP Bruno Beghelli – Dima, Fiaschi and Kuriyanov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Ineos lead the peloton during the GP Bruno Beghelli

Ineos lead the peloton during the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 27

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

The peloton pass the finish line at the GP Bruno Beghelli

The peloton pass the finish line at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

A rear view of the peloton on the finishing circuit of the GP Bruno Beghelli

A rear view of the peloton on the finishing circuit of the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 27

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) leads an attack in the closing laps

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) leads an attack in the closing laps
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 27

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) in a break attempt late on

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) in a break attempt late on
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 27

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) was part of a break move in the final 30 kilometres

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) was part of a break move in the final 30 kilometres
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 27

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacking late on at the GP Bruno Beghelli

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacking late on at the GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 27

Colbrelli drives the late break ahead of Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

Colbrelli drives the late break ahead of Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 27

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) leading the late move

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) leading the late move
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 27

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his teammates win just ahead of the peloton

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his teammates win just ahead of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won the GP Bruno Beghelli, sprinting to victory from a seven-man escape group that broke away from the peloton in the closing kilometres of the race.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took second, while Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium at the end of a frantic finale to the race, which saw near non-stop attacks on the closing laps of the Monteveglio circuit. 

Colbrelli's victory is not his first success at the race, having also sprinted to victory from a 37-man group in 2015, when he rode for Bardiani-CSF. He made it away with six others just 4km from the finish and, with the help of teammate Iván García Cortina, managed to hold off the Astana-led peloton to contest the victory.

With the group populated by non-sprinters such as Haig, 2018 race winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), a face-off between Valverde and Colbrelli always looked the most likely outcome, and so it proved, with the Italian getting the best of the Movistar man.

"The tactics in the final with Iván were perfect," said Colbrelli after the race. "We took control of the race because we were on the front from the start. I had to pay my teammates back with a nice win.

"It was a very tough race witha lot of attacks and counter-attacks. We decided to take the initiative and bring Iván García to the finish. That worked, and it was a victory for me and the whole team."

How it unfolded

The second part of a weekend double-header in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the 24th GP Bruno Beghelli was a chance for those puncheurs who were beaten by Primož Roglič at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia.

The 199km race, took in 60km of rolling roads before ten laps of a finishing circuit around the town of Monteveglio. The 1.5km, 5.3 per cent climb of Zappolino featured on the circuit, with the peloton having to tackle it ten times before the flat finish.

Early on, a three-man break got away, with Stepan Kuriyanov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tommaso Fiaschi (Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze) and Emil Dima (Giotti Victoria-Palomar) making the move, an ultimately unthreatening breakaway.

The trio built up a large lead early on, with their advantage reached 11 minutes after 30km of racing. Once they reached the circuit, however, the gap started gradually falling as various teams – including Bahrain-Merida and UAE Team Emirates – worked on the front of the peloton.

With 75km to go on the fifth time up the climb, the leaders were reduced to two as Fiaschi couldn't keep up. The break's advantage dipped under a minute for the first time 20km later, and they didn't last much longer out front.

Forty kilometres from the finish, Kuriyanov and Dima were brought back, setting up the final three climbs for around 80 riders who remained in the peloton.

The situation didn't stay settled for long though, as seven riders jumped away from the peloton inside the 30km to go mark. George Bennett and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Iván Sosa and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), Hugo Houle (Astana) got away on the climb and quickly built a gap of 15 seconds to the peloton.

The group were soon caught, as Movistar worked at the front of the peloton, and with 20km to race it was all back together. UAE Team Emirates led the way onto the final lap, as attacks still flew up front, with Powless and Moscon trying to get away once again.

On the final climb of the Zappolino, Martin jumped away, but couldn't make a move stick. He did, however, get away with a small group 4km from the line, and was quickly joined by Mollema, Haig, Valverde, Gaudu, García Cortina and Colbrelli out front.

Despite the best efforts of Astana chasing behind, the seven men would go on to contest the finish, with Cortina driving the group along on behalf of Colbrelli. In the end, it would come down to a sprint, and unsurprisingly it was a battle between Colbrelli and Valverde for the honours.

The Italian clinched it, easily outpacing the veteran Spaniard to grab his third win of the season.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 4:35:59
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:05
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:07
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
12Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
13Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
14Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
15Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
16Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
17Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
19Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
20Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
21Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
23Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First
25Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
28Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
30Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
34Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
35Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
36Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
39Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
40Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
41Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
43Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
44Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
46Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
47Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Scott
48Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
49Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
50Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
51Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
52Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
53Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
55Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
56Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
57Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15
58Kaden Groves (Aus) Seg Racing Academy
59Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
60George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
61Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
62Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
63Jérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
65Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos
66Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
67Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
68Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:20
70Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:25
72Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
73Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:00:30
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:09
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11
76Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:01:16
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:18
78Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:01:41
79Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
80Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
82Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
83Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
84Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
86Nicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
87Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
88Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
89Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
90Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
91Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
92Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
93Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
94Rui Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:03:48
95Matthew Walls (GBr) Ef Education First
96Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:29
98Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
99Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
100Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
101Lachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
DNSThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNSJerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNSGianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNSDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFJonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFRichard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFJonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education First
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
DNFJulius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFPierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFAndrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
DNFEgan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
DNFAurélien Doleatto (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFAndrea Bartolozzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFAlessandro Iacchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFSebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFAlejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFAlexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFPetr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFStepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFDaniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFRiccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFAndrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFFilippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFSebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMatúš Štoček (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFTommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFNicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFWilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFThomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFFelix James Meo (NZl) Team Colpack
DNFPaul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
DNFJalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFLucio Pierantozzi (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFFilippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFAndrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
DNFAlberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFAndrea Berzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFDiego Bosini (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFJacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMatteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFRaul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera

