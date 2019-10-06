Colbrelli wins GP Bruno Beghelli
Valverde second, Haig third as late attack succeeds
Report
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won the GP Bruno Beghelli, sprinting to victory from a seven-man escape group that broke away from the peloton in the closing kilometres of the race.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took second, while Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium at the end of a frantic finale to the race, which saw near non-stop attacks on the closing laps of the Monteveglio circuit.
Colbrelli's victory is not his first success at the race, having also sprinted to victory from a 37-man group in 2015, when he rode for Bardiani-CSF. He made it away with six others just 4km from the finish and, with the help of teammate Iván García Cortina, managed to hold off the Astana-led peloton to contest the victory.
With the group populated by non-sprinters such as Haig, 2018 race winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), a face-off between Valverde and Colbrelli always looked the most likely outcome, and so it proved, with the Italian getting the best of the Movistar man.
"The tactics in the final with Iván were perfect," said Colbrelli after the race. "We took control of the race because we were on the front from the start. I had to pay my teammates back with a nice win.
"It was a very tough race witha lot of attacks and counter-attacks. We decided to take the initiative and bring Iván García to the finish. That worked, and it was a victory for me and the whole team."
How it unfolded
The second part of a weekend double-header in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the 24th GP Bruno Beghelli was a chance for those puncheurs who were beaten by Primož Roglič at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia.
The 199km race, took in 60km of rolling roads before ten laps of a finishing circuit around the town of Monteveglio. The 1.5km, 5.3 per cent climb of Zappolino featured on the circuit, with the peloton having to tackle it ten times before the flat finish.
Early on, a three-man break got away, with Stepan Kuriyanov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tommaso Fiaschi (Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze) and Emil Dima (Giotti Victoria-Palomar) making the move, an ultimately unthreatening breakaway.
The trio built up a large lead early on, with their advantage reached 11 minutes after 30km of racing. Once they reached the circuit, however, the gap started gradually falling as various teams – including Bahrain-Merida and UAE Team Emirates – worked on the front of the peloton.
With 75km to go on the fifth time up the climb, the leaders were reduced to two as Fiaschi couldn't keep up. The break's advantage dipped under a minute for the first time 20km later, and they didn't last much longer out front.
Forty kilometres from the finish, Kuriyanov and Dima were brought back, setting up the final three climbs for around 80 riders who remained in the peloton.
The situation didn't stay settled for long though, as seven riders jumped away from the peloton inside the 30km to go mark. George Bennett and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Iván Sosa and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), Hugo Houle (Astana) got away on the climb and quickly built a gap of 15 seconds to the peloton.
The group were soon caught, as Movistar worked at the front of the peloton, and with 20km to race it was all back together. UAE Team Emirates led the way onto the final lap, as attacks still flew up front, with Powless and Moscon trying to get away once again.
On the final climb of the Zappolino, Martin jumped away, but couldn't make a move stick. He did, however, get away with a small group 4km from the line, and was quickly joined by Mollema, Haig, Valverde, Gaudu, García Cortina and Colbrelli out front.
Despite the best efforts of Astana chasing behind, the seven men would go on to contest the finish, with Cortina driving the group along on behalf of Colbrelli. In the end, it would come down to a sprint, and unsurprisingly it was a battle between Colbrelli and Valverde for the honours.
The Italian clinched it, easily outpacing the veteran Spaniard to grab his third win of the season.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|4:35:59
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:05
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
|13
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|14
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|15
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|16
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|17
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|19
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|20
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|21
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|24
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First
|25
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|28
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|34
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|35
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|36
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|40
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|41
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|42
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|44
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|46
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|47
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Scott
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|49
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|50
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|52
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|55
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
|56
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
|57
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|58
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Seg Racing Academy
|59
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|60
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|61
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|62
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|63
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos
|66
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|67
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|69
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:20
|70
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|72
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|73
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:30
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|76
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:16
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|78
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|0:01:41
|79
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|80
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|82
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|83
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
|84
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|86
|Nicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|87
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|88
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|89
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|90
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|92
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|94
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:48
|95
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Ef Education First
|96
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:29
|98
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|99
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|101
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
|DNS
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNS
|Gianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNS
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Andrea Bartolozzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Matúš Štoček (Svk) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Felix James Meo (NZl) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Lucio Pierantozzi (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Andrea Berzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Diego Bosini (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
