Conti wins GP Bruno Beghelli
Koren second and Zakarin third in Monteveglio
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:38:19
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:01
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|9
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|19
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|21
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|22
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|23
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|24
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Mtn - Qhubeka
|25
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|27
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|29
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|30
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|31
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|32
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|34
|Jacques Janse Van Rens (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|46
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|47
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|49
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
|50
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|51
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|52
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|54
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|56
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudel (Col) Colombia
|57
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|58
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|60
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|61
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|62
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:11
|65
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|66
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|67
|Andrei Nechita (Rou) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|68
|Francesco Man Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|69
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|70
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|71
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|72
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|74
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|75
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|77
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:00:15
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:17
|80
|Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia
|0:00:18
|81
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:25
|82
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:34
|84
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|0:00:35
|85
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:36
|86
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:01:18
|87
|Luca Taschin (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|88
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Loris Paoli (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|90
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|91
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|92
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|93
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|94
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|96
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|97
|Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
|98
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Mtn - Qhubeka
|99
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:59
|100
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:13
|102
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|103
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
|104
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|105
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|108
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|109
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|110
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|111
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|112
|Tsgabu Gebrem Grmay (Eth) Mtn - Qhubeka
|113
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNS
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|COL Duarte Arevalofabio Andres (Col)
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artun (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
|DNF
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|DNF
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Fabio Tuzi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Gianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Alessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (Usa) Mg Kvis - Wilier
