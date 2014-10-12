Trending

Conti wins GP Bruno Beghelli

Koren second and Zakarin third in Monteveglio

Image 1 of 11

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 2 of 11

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Lampre-Merida begins its lead-out for Conti

Lampre-Merida begins its lead-out for Conti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Sergey Lagutin (RusVelo)

Sergey Lagutin (RusVelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

A small group formed during the race

A small group formed during the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Beghelli sprint

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Beghelli sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Conti wins GP Bruno Beghelli

Conti wins GP Bruno Beghelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

GP Bruno Beghelli podium

GP Bruno Beghelli podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:38:19
2Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
4Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:00:01
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
8Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
9Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
15Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani Csf
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
19Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
21Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
22Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
23Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
24Karel Hnik (Cze) Mtn - Qhubeka
25Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
26Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
27Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
29Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
30Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
31Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
32Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
34Jacques Janse Van Rens (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
39Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
44Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
46Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
49Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
50Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
51François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
52Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
54Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
56Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudel (Col) Colombia
57Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
58Davide Rebellin (Ita) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
60David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
61Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
62Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
64Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:11
65Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
66Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
67Andrei Nechita (Rou) Mg Kvis - Wilier
68Francesco Man Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Csf
69Antonio Piedra Perez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
70Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
71Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
72Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
74Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
76Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Mtn - Qhubeka
77Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
78Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:00:15
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:17
80Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia0:00:18
81Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:00:25
82Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:34
84Matteo Busato (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier0:00:35
85Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:36
86Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) Mtn - Qhubeka0:01:18
87Luca Taschin (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
88Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Loris Paoli (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
90Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
92Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
93Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
94Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
96Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
97Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
98Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Mtn - Qhubeka
99Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:04:59
100Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
101Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:05:13
102Luca Chirico (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
103Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Mg Kvis - Wilier
104Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
105Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
106Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
107Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
108Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
109Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
110Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
111Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
112Tsgabu Gebrem Grmay (Eth) Mtn - Qhubeka
113Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNSDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFCOL Duarte Arevalofabio Andres (Col)
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artun (Col) Colombia
DNFMarcin Mrozek (Pol) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustama (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFRicardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Nankang - Fondriest
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
DNFCesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFFabio Tuzi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFGianni Franco D'intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFAlessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (Usa) Mg Kvis - Wilier

