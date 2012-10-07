Image 1 of 10 Most combative rider of stage 15 Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) wins the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Andrdea and Simone Masciarelli honour the end of the Acqua e Sapone team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 The GP Beghelli podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 THe top three in the GP Beghelli: Fabio Felline, Nicki Sorensen and Matteo Rabottini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 The Acqua e Sapone team bid farewell at the GP Beghelli. The sponsor will not continue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) wins the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bsnk-Tinkoff Bank) wins the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 The podium at the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) ended his season on a high with victory at the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli in Italy.

The hardworking 37-year-old Dane beat young Italians Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with a late solo attack after a four-rider move went clear on the last time up the Zappolino climb.

The Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli is the final race of the Italian season.

”It was the perfect closure of the season. The whole team did an amazing job out there throughout the race and in the finale when the four of us created the gap, my teammates were there to make sure any new moves from the field were neutralized," Sorensen in a press release from the team.

"On the final kilometers, we took turns attacking each other and I knew that Rabottini (Farnese Vini) was the strongest rival but when I finally jumped away, I knew that they couldn't close the gap. Of course, it provides me with a feeling of great satisfaction to finish off the season like this."

