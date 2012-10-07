Trending

Sorensen claims GP Beghelli

Felline, Rabottini on podium in Monteveglio

Image 1 of 10

Most combative rider of stage 15 Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) wins the GP Beghelli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Andrdea and Simone Masciarelli honour the end of the Acqua e Sapone team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

The GP Beghelli podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

THe top three in the GP Beghelli: Fabio Felline, Nicki Sorensen and Matteo Rabottini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

The Acqua e Sapone team bid farewell at the GP Beghelli. The sponsor will not continue.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) wins the GP Beghelli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bsnk-Tinkoff Bank) wins the GP Beghelli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

The podium at the GP Beghelli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) ended his season on a high with victory at the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli in Italy.

The hardworking 37-year-old Dane beat young Italians Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with a late solo attack after a four-rider move went clear on the last time up the Zappolino climb.

The Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli is the final race of the Italian season.

”It was the perfect closure of the season. The whole team did an amazing job out there throughout the race and in the finale when the four of us created the gap, my teammates were there to make sure any new moves from the field were neutralized," Sorensen in a press release from the team.

"On the final kilometers, we took turns attacking each other and I knew that Rabottini (Farnese Vini) was the strongest rival but when I finally jumped away, I knew that they couldn't close the gap. Of course, it provides me with a feeling of great satisfaction to finish off the season like this."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4:31:21
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
7Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
10Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
11Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
15Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
16Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
19Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
20Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
23Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
24Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
25Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
26Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
28Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
29Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
30Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:23
32Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
33Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:30
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
36Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:00:43
37Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:55
38Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
40Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
41Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
42Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
43Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:59
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:59
47Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:02:13
48Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:19
49Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
52Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
53Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
54Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
59Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
60Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
62Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
63Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:04
66Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
67Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea

