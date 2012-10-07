Sorensen claims GP Beghelli
Felline, Rabottini on podium in Monteveglio
Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) ended his season on a high with victory at the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli in Italy.
The hardworking 37-year-old Dane beat young Italians Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) with a late solo attack after a four-rider move went clear on the last time up the Zappolino climb.
The Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli is the final race of the Italian season.
”It was the perfect closure of the season. The whole team did an amazing job out there throughout the race and in the finale when the four of us created the gap, my teammates were there to make sure any new moves from the field were neutralized," Sorensen in a press release from the team.
"On the final kilometers, we took turns attacking each other and I knew that Rabottini (Farnese Vini) was the strongest rival but when I finally jumped away, I knew that they couldn't close the gap. Of course, it provides me with a feeling of great satisfaction to finish off the season like this."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4:31:21
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|7
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|10
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|11
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|16
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|19
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|20
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|23
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|24
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|25
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|26
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|29
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:23
|32
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|33
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:30
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|36
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:00:43
|37
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:55
|38
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|41
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|42
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|43
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:59
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:59
|47
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:02:13
|48
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:19
|49
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|53
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|60
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|62
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:04
|66
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|67
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
