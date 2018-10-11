Image 1 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Egan Arley Bernal and Jhonatan Restrepo ride during Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 Team Sky ride together during Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Eros Capecchi at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the breakaway at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 Astana are lined up at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Riders battle the cold and rain at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Jose Goncalves of Katusha at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Movistar's Winner Anacona (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Michal Golas at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 Team Sky are bundled up against the weather (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Senechal, Colbrelli and Ballerini on the 2018 Gran Piemonte podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Willie Smit finishes Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 45 Andriy Grivko on the attack at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 45 The Gran Piemonte peloton rides in the heavy rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 45 Andriy Grivko on the attack at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 45 Matti Breschel on the attack at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 45 Jhonatan Restrepo stops at the Katusha team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 45 Matti Breschel on the attack at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 45 The Gran Piemonte peloton endures the heavy rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 45 The Gran Piemonte peloton endures the heavy rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 45 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 The sprinters bear down on the line at the end of the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win on the Gran Piemonte podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win on the Gran Piemonte podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 BMC Racing stagiaire Freddy Ovett (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 45 Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli on the Gran Piemonte podium with his 2018 trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won a rain-soaked edition of Gran Piemonte on Thursday, taking a well-executed victory on a messy run to the line in Stupinigi.

The Italian, who won the Coppa Bernocchi last month along with finishing runner-up at the GP de Montreal and Coppa Sabatini, was the favourite for the victory on the largely flat course, though the weather conditions would always complicate matters in a race that has seen late attackers spring surprises on the peloton in recent years.

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) rolled the dice in the final couple of kilometres and although he didn’t succeed in holding onto his advantage, the bunch duly split on the approach to the line. Colbrelli was alert and found himself up front with a teammate and, sensing hesitation from those around him, opened up his sprint from range.

He quickly opened up a big gap and the victory was in the bag, with Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors) finishing second and Davide Ballerini (Androni) taking the final spot on the podium.

"With 350m to go, I decided to go for it. That's my style, and I just said, 'if they pass me, they pass me'," said Colbrelli.

"I'm very happy to end this season with a victory. It was very dangerous, there were crashes, but when it's wet, it’s always like that."

The long-running Italian one-day race was back in its usual slot this year after being packaged up as part of the Italian national championships last year on an altogether hillier affair won by Fabio Aru.

Despite the flatter nature of the parcours, the likes of Jan Bakelants and Rigoberto Uran had upset the sprinters in the previous couple of editions. Even when it has ended in a sprint, it has rarely been clean, full-peloton affair. The weather only added to the list of complications as the rain fell all day in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, leaving the peloton heavily reduced as it approached the finish.

A breakaway formed in the opening kilometres, with Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team), Mikkel Frolich Honoré (Quick-Step Floors), Matteo Sobrero (Dimension Data) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) opening up a lead of a few minutes before being kept on a relatively tight leash.

That was cause for Lotto Soudal to execute what was almost a full-team attack as Keukeleire, Tim Wellens, Tiesj Benoot, Thomas De Gendt, and Maxime Monfort all went clear from the bunch. With Cyrus Monk (EF-Drapac) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) tagging on, they made their way across to the breakway to make it a group of 11 out front.

At that point, the gap was small, and there was an inevitable reaction in the peloton, and the race all came back together with 68km to go. Matti Breschel (EF-Drapac) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) went on the move and were later joined by Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec) and Andriy Grivko (Astana). When Ballereini and Grivko crashed, and Marcato was held up, Breschel was forced into a solo effort.

With just under 50km to go, he had company once more as Grivko, refusing to give in, set off from the peloton once more. The partnership only lasted 8km, though, as Breschel couldn’t hold the pace and Grivko was left alone.

The Ukranian put up a brave fight and had a lead of a minute at one point, but the game was up with 13km to go as Bahrain-Merida and Bardiani-CSF took control of the peloton.

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) had a tentative dig off the front in the closing kilometres but Keukeleire sparked real danger with his attack 1.5km out. Colbrelli was up near the front and had a teammate to help shut the gap, and a group of 10 entered the final 500 metres to contest the victory.

Colbrelli could have waited, but he sensed an opportunity and boldly went from range. Senechal was looking over his other shoulder at the time and was left with the bitter taste of regret. "I'm happy," he said, "but I could have won that."

