Colbrelli wins Gran Piemonte

Senechal second, Ballerini third in Italian semi-classic sprint

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Arley Bernal and Jhonatan Restrepo ride during Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky ride together during Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eros Capecchi at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the breakaway at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Astana are lined up at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Riders battle the cold and rain at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jose Goncalves of Katusha at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar's Winner Anacona

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Golas at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky are bundled up against the weather

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gorka Izagirre Insausti at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Senechal, Colbrelli and Ballerini on the 2018 Gran Piemonte podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Willie Smit finishes Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andriy Grivko on the attack at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Gran Piemonte peloton rides in the heavy rain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andriy Grivko on the attack at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matti Breschel on the attack at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jhonatan Restrepo stops at the Katusha team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matti Breschel on the attack at Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Gran Piemonte peloton endures the heavy rain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Gran Piemonte peloton endures the heavy rain

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprinters bear down on the line at the end of the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win on the Gran Piemonte podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win in the 2018 Gran Piemonte

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli celebrates his win on the Gran Piemonte podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BMC Racing stagiaire Freddy Ovett

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mikkel Frolich Honore, Filippo Ganna, Joey Rosskopf and Matteo Sobrero in the Gran Piemonte breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli on the Gran Piemonte podium with his 2018 trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins Gran Piemonte 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won a rain-soaked edition of Gran Piemonte on Thursday, taking a well-executed victory on a messy run to the line in Stupinigi.

The Italian, who won the Coppa Bernocchi last month along with finishing runner-up at the GP de Montreal and Coppa Sabatini, was the favourite for the victory on the largely flat course, though the weather conditions would always complicate matters in a race that has seen late attackers spring surprises on the peloton in recent years.

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) rolled the dice in the final couple of kilometres and although he didn’t succeed in holding onto his advantage, the bunch duly split on the approach to the line. Colbrelli was alert and found himself up front with a teammate and, sensing hesitation from those around him, opened up his sprint from range.

He quickly opened up a big gap and the victory was in the bag, with Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors) finishing second and Davide Ballerini (Androni) taking the final spot on the podium.

"With 350m to go, I decided to go for it. That's my style, and I just said, 'if they pass me, they pass me'," said Colbrelli.

"I'm very happy to end this season with a victory. It was very dangerous, there were crashes, but when it's wet, it’s always like that."

The long-running Italian one-day race was back in its usual slot this year after being packaged up as part of the Italian national championships last year on an altogether hillier affair won by Fabio Aru.

Despite the flatter nature of the parcours, the likes of Jan Bakelants and Rigoberto Uran had upset the sprinters in the previous couple of editions. Even when it has ended in a sprint, it has rarely been clean, full-peloton affair. The weather only added to the list of complications as the rain fell all day in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, leaving the peloton heavily reduced as it approached the finish.

A breakaway formed in the opening kilometres, with Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team), Mikkel Frolich Honoré (Quick-Step Floors), Matteo Sobrero (Dimension Data) and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) opening up a lead of a few minutes before being kept on a relatively tight leash.

That was cause for Lotto Soudal to execute what was almost a full-team attack as Keukeleire, Tim Wellens, Tiesj Benoot, Thomas De Gendt, and Maxime Monfort all went clear from the bunch. With Cyrus Monk (EF-Drapac) and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) tagging on, they made their way across to the breakway to make it a group of 11 out front.

At that point, the gap was small, and there was an inevitable reaction in the peloton, and the race all came back together with 68km to go. Matti Breschel (EF-Drapac) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) went on the move and were later joined by Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec) and Andriy Grivko (Astana). When Ballereini and Grivko crashed, and Marcato was held up, Breschel was forced into a solo effort.

With just under 50km to go, he had company once more as Grivko, refusing to give in, set off from the peloton once more. The partnership only lasted 8km, though, as Breschel couldn’t hold the pace and Grivko was left alone.

The Ukranian put up a brave fight and had a lead of a minute at one point, but the game was up with 13km to go as Bahrain-Merida and Bardiani-CSF took control of the peloton.

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) had a tentative dig off the front in the closing kilometres but Keukeleire sparked real danger with his attack 1.5km out. Colbrelli was up near the front and had a teammate to help shut the gap, and a group of 10 entered the final 500 metres to contest the victory.

Colbrelli could have waited, but he sensed an opportunity and boldly went from range. Senechal was looking over his other shoulder at the time and was left with the bitter taste of regret. "I'm happy," he said, "but I could have won that."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:20:50
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Barnabás Peák (Hun) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
14Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
15Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
16Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
17Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
21Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo
22German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
23José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
24Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
25Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data
26Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
29Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
30Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:12
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
33James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
36Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
37Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
38Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
39Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast
40Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
49Andrea Garosio (Ita) D'amico Utensilnord
50Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
59Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
61José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
62Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
64Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
65Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
66Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
68Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
69Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:44
71Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
74Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
75Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel-Cycling Academy
76Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
77Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
78Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
79Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
80Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:35
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
82Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
83Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:50
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:06
85Maxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:03:11
DNSPawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSMarco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNSEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFSergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFRafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFJose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFMarco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFKasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFJosé Fernandes Neves (Por) W52/Fc Porto
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRobert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSimon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFEgan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMiguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFNicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

