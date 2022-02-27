Valverde overhauls Woods to win Gran Camiño

Image 1 of 9 The final podium – Valverde, Woods and Padun (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 2 of 9 Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 3 of 9 Padun takes the plaudits on the podium (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 4 of 9 Valverde and Woods embrace after finishing the time trial (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 5 of 9 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 6 of 9 Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 7 of 9 Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 8 of 9 Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 9 of 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed overall victory on the final day of the inaugural Gran Camiño stage race, overhauling Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who had held a 10-second GC lead heading into the final day time trial in Sarria.

The Spaniard finished third on the stage, 17 seconds up on 10th-placed Woods. Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) took the stage win, his first at his new team, beating Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) by 5 seconds and Valverde by 10.

"I feel amazingly happy because this is my first race with new team," Padun said after the stage. "This week we took the first stage win with Magnus and today I finished the race with a victory.

"It's an amazing result for me and for sure I can't be completely happy because what's happening in my country. Otherwise I want to share this victory with all my fellow citizens. I'm here and I support as much as I can in this situation. I want to say 'Slava Ukraini' [glory to Ukraine]. It's really important.

"We worked really hard this winter on my TT position and now I won my first TT as a pro. It's really amazing. I knew the TT would be quite fast but I didn't think I could really win this. I was targeting more like top three on the stage."

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:20:19 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 0:00:10 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis 5 Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:11 6 Jose Neves (Por) W52-Porto 0:00:16 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 0:00:17 8 Urko Berrade (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:00:22 9 Carlos Canal (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:27