Valverde overhauls Woods to win Gran Camiño

Mark Padun takes victory in final stage time trial

Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Michael Woods (CAN - Israel - Premier Tech) - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - Mark Padun (UKR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The final podium – Valverde, Woods and Padun (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Mark Padun (UKR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Mark Padun (UKR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Padun takes the plaudits on the podium (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Michael Woods (CAN - Israel - Premier Tech) - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Valverde and Woods embrace after finishing the time trial (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Mark Padun (UKR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Michael Woods (CAN - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Ion Izagirre (ESP - Cofidis) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 4th stage Sarria - Sarria 15,9 km - 27/02/2022 - Jakob Fuglsang (DEN - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed overall victory on the final day of the inaugural Gran Camiño stage race, overhauling Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who had held a 10-second GC lead heading into the final day time trial in Sarria.

The Spaniard finished third on the stage, 17 seconds up on 10th-placed Woods. Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) took the stage win, his first at his new team, beating Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) by 5 seconds and Valverde by 10.

"I feel amazingly happy because this is my first race with new team," Padun said after the stage. "This week we took the first stage win with Magnus and today I finished the race with a victory.

"It's an amazing result for me and for sure I can't be completely happy because what's happening in my country. Otherwise I want to share this victory with all my fellow citizens. I'm here and I support as much as I can in this situation. I want to say 'Slava Ukraini' [glory to Ukraine]. It's really important.

"We worked really hard this winter on my TT position and now I won my first TT as a pro. It's really amazing. I knew the TT would be quite fast but I didn't think I could really win this. I was targeting more like top three on the stage."

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:20:19
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 0:00:10
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
5Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:11
6Jose Neves (Por) W52-Porto 0:00:16
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 0:00:17
8Urko Berrade (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:00:22
9Carlos Canal (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26
10Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:27

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 12:35:55
2Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:07
3Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:49
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:55
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Movistar 0:01:57
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:11
7Igor Arrieta (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:35
8Urko Berrade (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:54
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:01
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:03:04

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

