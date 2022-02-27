Valverde overhauls Woods to win Gran Camiño
By Cyclingnews published
Mark Padun takes victory in final stage time trial
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed overall victory on the final day of the inaugural Gran Camiño stage race, overhauling Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who had held a 10-second GC lead heading into the final day time trial in Sarria.
The Spaniard finished third on the stage, 17 seconds up on 10th-placed Woods. Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) took the stage win, his first at his new team, beating Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) by 5 seconds and Valverde by 10.
"I feel amazingly happy because this is my first race with new team," Padun said after the stage. "This week we took the first stage win with Magnus and today I finished the race with a victory.
"It's an amazing result for me and for sure I can't be completely happy because what's happening in my country. Otherwise I want to share this victory with all my fellow citizens. I'm here and I support as much as I can in this situation. I want to say 'Slava Ukraini' [glory to Ukraine]. It's really important.
"We worked really hard this winter on my TT position and now I won my first TT as a pro. It's really amazing. I knew the TT would be quite fast but I didn't think I could really win this. I was targeting more like top three on the stage."
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:20:19
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:10
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
|5
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:11
|6
|Jose Neves (Por) W52-Porto
|0:00:16
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
|0:00:17
|8
|Urko Berrade (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:00:22
|9
|Carlos Canal (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|12:35:55
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:07
|3
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:49
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:55
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Movistar
|0:01:57
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:11
|7
|Igor Arrieta (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:35
|8
|Urko Berrade (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:54
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:01
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:04
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Valverde overhauls Woods to win Gran CamiñoMark Padun takes victory in final stage time trial
-
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live coverageAll the action from the second instalment of Opening Weekend
-
'You need to think for 15 people' – Van der Breggen's hectic first race in the SD Worx carDutchman makes debut as DS at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad tech: Men's podium bikes from the first Spring Classic of the seasonThe three fastest bikes on day one of Opening Weekend