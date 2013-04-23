Trending

Gracia-Orlova past winners

Champions from 1987 to 2012

Past winners
2012Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
2011Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
2010Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2009Trixi Worrack (Ger) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank
2007Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team Women
2006Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team Women
2005Judith Arndt (Ger) Nürnberger versicherung
2004Nicole Brändli (Swi) Swiss National Team
2003Nicole Brandli (Swi) Swiss National Team
2002Amber Neben (USA)
2001Judith Arndt (Ger) Red Bull
2000Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1998Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
1997Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1996Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1995Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1994Gulnara Fatkulina (Rus)
1993Rasa Polikeviciute (Ltu)
1992Valentina Guerasimova (Rus)
1991Ildiko Paczová (Cze)
1990Radka Kynclová (Cze)
1989Angela Ranft (DDR)
1988Radka Kynclová (Cze)
1987Angela Ranft (DDR)

