Gracia-Orlova past winners
Champions from 1987 to 2012
|2012
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|2011
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|2010
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2009
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
|2008
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank
|2007
|Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team Women
|2006
|Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team Women
|2005
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Nürnberger versicherung
|2004
|Nicole Brändli (Swi) Swiss National Team
|2003
|Nicole Brandli (Swi) Swiss National Team
|2002
|Amber Neben (USA)
|2001
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Red Bull
|2000
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1998
|Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
|1997
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1996
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1995
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1994
|Gulnara Fatkulina (Rus)
|1993
|Rasa Polikeviciute (Ltu)
|1992
|Valentina Guerasimova (Rus)
|1991
|Ildiko Paczová (Cze)
|1990
|Radka Kynclová (Cze)
|1989
|Angela Ranft (DDR)
|1988
|Radka Kynclová (Cze)
|1987
|Angela Ranft (DDR)
