GP Stad Roeselare past winners

2007-2010

2010 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Testteam
2009 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Testteam
2008 Loes Markerink (Ned) Team Flexpoint
2007 Martine Bras (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Ladiesteam

